With Cyber Monday deals still live, it's a great time to save on vacuums. We've rounded up the biggest savings on cordless models.
There's no better feeling than waking up to a fresh, clean space and right now, you can save on top-rated cordless vacuum cleaners with Amazon's Cyber Monday deals. If you're finally ready to replace that corded vacuum cleaner your mom gave you in college, tons of deals are still available following the huge shopping extravaganza. The retailer has kicked off deals on a wide array of appliances to celebrate the start of the holiday shopping season, including vacuums from some of the best brands out there like Dyson, Shark, LG and more.
With their lightweight designs, cordless vacuums make cleaning all types of surfaces and tackling those hard-to-reach corners so much easier. Deals this good are bound to go fast now that some are retailing for the lowest prices we've ever seen, so we recommend snagging your favorites fast.
From Black + Decker to Samsung, Bissell and Tineco, shop all the best cordless vacuum deals still available at Amazon's Cyber Monday sale. Many of these cordless stick vacuums have multiple brush heads, adjust from cleaning carpet to bare floors, and feature multi-step HEPA filtration for a truly deep clean.
The Best Cyber Monday Deals on Cordless Vacuums You Can Still Shop
Dyson V11 Animal Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Refresh your home and seamlessly keep it clean with the Dyson V11 Animal Cordless Vacuum Cleaner — Dyson's most powerful cordless vacuum model that's hailed for its easy ability to clean up even the hardest to reach spots of your home.
Shark Anti-Allergen Cordless Lightweight Stick Vacuum
For powerful pet hair pickup, this upright vacuum cleaner has a self-cleaning brushroll with no hair wrap. The HEPA filtration and anti-allergen complete of this cordless stick vacuum seal captures and traps dust, allergens, dander, and more from your rugs and hard floors.
Black + Decker Powerseries Extreme Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner
Black + Decker's Powerseries Extreme vacuum cleaner features an angled floorhead and 3-speed control to deep clean all types of surfaces.
Bissell 1984 Air Ram Cordless Vacuum
This ultra-lightweight cordless vacuum weighs in at under 8 pounds, boasts a battery life of 40 minutes, and has a low to the ground base with a flexible handle that helps clean deep underneath your couch, bed or anywhere else pet fur might be gathering.
WLUPEL Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
A cordless vacuum that rivals the popular Dyson vacuum at a fraction of the price.
Bissell ICONpet Turbo Vacuum
Bissell's ICONpet Turbo Vacuum is one of the fastest and easiest ways to clean as it features a high-performance digital motor, 25V lithium-ion battery, tangle-free brush roll, and LED lights to help you see pet hair in dark places.
LG CordZero All in One Vacuum Cleaner
An all-in-one cordless vacuum that allows you to transition from vacuum to wet mop to clean your hardwood floors in one snap.
Dyson V15 Detect Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Dyson's most intelligent cordless vacuum to date features laser illumination revealing microscopic dust and HEPA filtration. The V15 vacuum has an upgraded HEPA post-motor filter to trap even more microscopic particles.
SAMSUNG Jet 75 Cordless Stick Vacuum
The 6-pound lightweight design makes cleaning easy. Easily maneuver to vacuum stairs, under sofas and all the hard-to-reach places. Also with a 180-degree swivel head, the vacuum can change direction effortlessly.
Tineco Pure One S11
This cordless vacuum features an ultra-quiet digital motor that provides a powerful 130W suction, allowing you to clean without causing any disturbance.
LEVOIT Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
With 130AW suction power, the LEVOIT Cordless Vacuum Cleaner can remove debris, pet fur, dust and more from tough to reach spaces. Plus, the vacuum works to filter 99.99% of particles with 4-stage Dual-HEPA filtration to help reduce pollution and allergy symptoms.
Shark Vertex Pro Cordless Stick Vacuum
The Shark Vertex Pro Cordless Stick Vacuum features deep-cleaning nozzle technology to remove dirt and debris from any surface.
Dyson V12 Detect Slim Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
A laser on the Laser Slim Fluffy cleaner head reveals invisible dust on hard floors. In auto mode, the machine optimizes power and run time based on the debris picked up, reporting it all on the LCD screen.
For more savings, check out our 2023 Cyber Monday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.
RELATED CONTENT: