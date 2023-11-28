Sales & Deals

The Best Amazon Cyber Monday Cordless Vacuum Deals You Can Still Shop: Dyson, Shark, LG and More

November 28, 2023

With Cyber Monday deals still live, it's a great time to save on vacuums. We've rounded up the biggest savings on cordless models.

There's no better feeling than waking up to a fresh, clean space and right now, you can save on top-rated cordless vacuum cleaners with Amazon's Cyber Monday deals. If you're finally ready to replace that corded vacuum cleaner your mom gave you in college, tons of deals are still available following the huge shopping extravaganza. The retailer has kicked off deals on a wide array of appliances to celebrate the start of the holiday shopping season, including vacuums from some of the best brands out there like Dyson, Shark, LG and more.

Shop Cordless Vacuum Deals

With their lightweight designs, cordless vacuums make cleaning all types of surfaces and tackling those hard-to-reach corners so much easier. Deals this good are bound to go fast now that some are retailing for the lowest prices we've ever seen, so we recommend snagging your favorites fast.

From Black + Decker to Samsung, Bissell and Tineco, shop all the best cordless vacuum deals still available at Amazon's Cyber Monday sale. Many of these cordless stick vacuums have multiple brush heads, adjust from cleaning carpet to bare floors, and feature multi-step HEPA filtration for a truly deep clean. 

The Best Cyber Monday Deals on Cordless Vacuums You Can Still Shop

Dyson V11 Animal Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Dyson V11 Animal Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Amazon

Dyson V11 Animal Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Refresh your home and seamlessly keep it clean with the Dyson V11 Animal Cordless Vacuum Cleaner — Dyson's most powerful cordless vacuum model that's hailed for its easy ability to clean up even the hardest to reach spots of your home.

$630 $499

Shop Now

Shark Anti-Allergen Cordless Lightweight Stick Vacuum

Shark Anti-Allergen Cordless Lightweight Stick Vacuum
Amazon

Shark Anti-Allergen Cordless Lightweight Stick Vacuum

For powerful pet hair pickup, this upright vacuum cleaner has a self-cleaning brushroll with no hair wrap. The HEPA filtration and anti-allergen complete of this cordless stick vacuum seal captures and traps dust, allergens, dander, and more from your rugs and hard floors.

$350 $200

Shop Now

Black + Decker Powerseries Extreme Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner

Black + Decker Powerseries Extreme Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner
Amazon

Black + Decker Powerseries Extreme Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner

Black + Decker's Powerseries Extreme vacuum cleaner features an angled floorhead and 3-speed control to deep clean all types of surfaces.

$180 $147

Shop Now

Bissell 1984 Air Ram Cordless Vacuum

Bissell 1984 Air Ram Cordless Vacuum
Bissell via Amazon

Bissell 1984 Air Ram Cordless Vacuum

This ultra-lightweight cordless vacuum weighs in at under 8 pounds, boasts a battery life of 40 minutes, and has a low to the ground base with a flexible handle that helps clean deep underneath your couch, bed or anywhere else pet fur might be gathering. 

$268 $210

Shop Now

WLUPEL Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

WLUPEL Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Amazon

WLUPEL Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

A cordless vacuum that rivals the popular Dyson vacuum at a fraction of the price.

$250 $130

Shop Now

Bissell ICONpet Turbo Vacuum

Bissell ICONpet Turbo Vacuum
Amazon

Bissell ICONpet Turbo Vacuum

Bissell's ICONpet Turbo Vacuum is one of the fastest and easiest ways to clean as it features a high-performance digital motor, 25V lithium-ion battery, tangle-free brush roll, and LED lights to help you see pet hair in dark places. 

$366 $226

Shop Now

LG CordZero All in One Vacuum Cleaner

LG CordZero All in One Vacuum Cleaner
Amazon

LG CordZero All in One Vacuum Cleaner

An all-in-one cordless vacuum that allows you to transition from vacuum to wet mop to clean your hardwood floors in one snap. 

$1,000 $596

Shop Now

Dyson V15 Detect Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Dyson V15 Detect Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Amazon

Dyson V15 Detect Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Dyson's most intelligent cordless vacuum to date features laser illumination revealing microscopic dust and HEPA filtration. The V15 vacuum has an upgraded HEPA post-motor filter to trap even more microscopic particles.

$750 $629

Shop Now

SAMSUNG Jet 75 Cordless Stick Vacuum

SAMSUNG Jet 75 Cordless Stick Vacuum
Amazon

SAMSUNG Jet 75 Cordless Stick Vacuum

The 6-pound lightweight design makes cleaning easy. Easily maneuver to vacuum stairs, under sofas and all the hard-to-reach places. Also with a 180-degree swivel head, the vacuum can change direction effortlessly.

$399 $300

Shop Now

Tineco Pure One S11

Tineco Pure One S11
Amazon

Tineco Pure One S11

This cordless vacuum features an ultra-quiet digital motor that provides a powerful 130W suction, allowing you to clean without causing any disturbance.

$300 $250

With Coupon

Shop Now

LEVOIT Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

LEVOIT Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Amazon

LEVOIT Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

With 130AW suction power, the LEVOIT Cordless Vacuum Cleaner can remove debris, pet fur, dust and more from tough to reach spaces. Plus, the vacuum works to filter 99.99% of particles with 4-stage Dual-HEPA filtration to help reduce pollution and allergy symptoms.

$230 $180

Shop Now

Shark Vertex Pro Cordless Stick Vacuum

Shark Vertex Pro Cordless Stick Vacuum
Amazon

Shark Vertex Pro Cordless Stick Vacuum

The Shark Vertex Pro Cordless Stick Vacuum features deep-cleaning nozzle technology to remove dirt and debris from any surface.

$450 $360

Shop Now

Dyson V12 Detect Slim Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Dyson V12 Detect Slim Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Amazon

Dyson V12 Detect Slim Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

A laser on the Laser Slim Fluffy cleaner head reveals invisible dust on hard floors. In auto mode, the machine optimizes power and run time based on the debris picked up, reporting it all on the LCD screen.

$650 $499

Shop Now

For more savings, check out our 2023 Cyber Monday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.

