For every person who’s willing to make her own face mask with edible ingredients from the pantry (break out the oatmeal and organic honey!), there’s another who embraces all the beauty technology.

The following 16 beauty tools for hair and skin are the perfect tools to add to your skincare routine for that product lover -- the one who wants a pimple-zapping wand and the hair dryer that broke the internet, but also seeks the best foundation blender around.

We’ve rounded up all the cutting-edge breakthroughs in the skin and hair arenas and balanced out this beauty shopping list with a few low-tech tools that are equally essential. These beauty tools make the perfect gift to your special someone or the perfect tool to add to your daily skincare and beauty routine.

Now, go ahead and put the oatmeal back where it belongs, already. Shop the best beauty tools to improve your skincare routine ahead.

Ziip Beauty Electrical Facial Device Nordstrom Ziip Beauty Electrical Facial Device The beauty industry is constantly innovating to create amazing skin care products and this FDA-cleared facial device is one of them. It uses a nano and microcurrent to increase cellular activity, activating skin-firming collagen and elastin when collagen production slows down. Shoppers who have reviewed the product say it leaves their skin fresher, tighter and less puffy. $495 AT NEIMAN MARCUS BUY NOW

NuFACE Trinity Facial Toning Device Sephora NuFACE Trinity Facial Toning Device A favorite among celebs and beauty influencers alike, the NuFACE Trinity Facial Toning Device is one worth investing in if your biggest skin concern is loss of firmness and wrinkles. The FDA-cleared facial-toning device uses microcurrents to gently stimulate areas of the face and neck to improve the look of their contour, tone, fine lines and wrinkles in just five minute per day. All you need to do is apply the gel primer and glide the device along the facial contour and neck in an upward motion. $325 AT SEPHORA BUY NOW

Dr. Dennis Gross DRx SpectraLit FaceWare Pro LED Light Therapy Device Dillard's Dr. Dennis Gross DRx SpectraLit FaceWare Pro LED Light Therapy Device Yes, it looks like something out of Black Mirror. But this from-the-future-looking face mask uses 162 red and blue LED bulbs to reduce wrinkles and clear acne in just three minutes a day. $435 AT DILLARD'S BUY NOW

Herbivore Rose Quartz Gua Sha Sephora Herbivore Rose Quartz Gua Sha Facial massage enhanced with a gua sha stone is the latest skin-firming and tension-reducing technique that in-the-know beauty experts are raving about. $18 AT SEPHORA BUY NOW

Sephora Collection Ready To Roll Brush Set Sephora Sephora Collection Ready To Roll Brush Set You don't have to be a makeup artist to own a 10-piece makeup set. This one is complete with all the essential makeup brushes so you can look your best no matter where you're going. $72 AT SEPHORA ($195 VALUE) Buy Now

Skin Gym High Frequency Wand Revolve Skin Gym High Frequency Wand Be your own facialist with this skin-clearing device from L.A. wellness brand Skin Gym. The trio of electrodes kills acne-causing bacteria for a facial treatment that nips breakouts in the bud. It's a one of those skincare tools that you'll be glad you have at home. $95 AT REVOLVE BUY NOW

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer Sephora Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer If you want an amazing beauty gadget, the Dyson Supersonic Hair dryer is a game changer. We also love the Dyson Airwrap, and you can read our thoughts on it here. $399 AT SEPHORA BUY NOW

Clarisonic Mia Smart Anti-Aging Skincare Device and Facial Cleansing Brush Amazon Clarisonic Mia Smart Anti-Aging Skincare Device and Facial Cleansing Brush This Clarisonic Mia Smart Anti-Aging Skincare Device and Facial Cleansing Brush is a favorite among all the beauty devices. The vibrating brush gives you a facial massage as it cleanses, firms, and lifts your skin. It will instantly improve your beauty routine no matter what your skin type is and can be used while you're in the shower or bath. $139 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $169) BUY NOW

Kimkoo Jade Roller for Face-3 in 1 Kit with Gua Sha Massager Tool Amazon Kimkoo Jade Roller for Face-3 in 1 Kit with Gua Sha Massager Tool With Gua Sha tools trending, this 3 in 1 kit is a must-have! This kit comes with a 100% Jade Stone facial roller to increase blood circulation, reduce tension in your facial muscles, puffiness and dark circles. $18 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $20) BUY NOW

Slip Small Slipsilk Scrunchies Amazon Slip Small Slipsilk Scrunchies Protect your hair while getting a firm hold with these Slip Silk Srunchies. $39 AT AMAZON Buy Now

PMD At-Home Microdermabrasion Machine Kit Amazon PMD At-Home Microdermabrasion Machine Kit Have a friend who loves spa treatments but not the price of them? This at-home microdermabrasion kit includes an easy-to-use facial tool that works to clear away dead skin cells and reveal a healthy, glowing complexion. $159 AT AMAZON BUY NOW

Jillian Dempsey Gold Sculpting Bar Sephora Jillian Dempsey Gold Sculpting Bar Think of this as a massage tool for the face. In just four minutes, lift and tone the face with this vibrating gold bar that relaxes clenched muscles for a more sculpted chin and neck. $195 AT SEPHORA BUY NOW

Linduray Skincare Derma Roller Amazon Linduray Skincare Derma Roller If you go to a salon for microneedling, this derma roller can save you a lot of cash. This beauty tool is designed to help repair skin damaged by acne and some Amazon reviewers say it works wonders on their skin overnight. $10 AMAZON Buy now

Limited Edition NuFace Fix Wanderlust Collection Blush Amazon Limited Edition NuFace Fix Wanderlust Collection Blush A limited edition collection perfect to keep up your skin routine while you're on the go. Get quick results with this powerful NuFace slim toning device, which works to smooth out wrinkles as well as enhance the volume of your lips. This NuFace FIX also comes with FIX Serum + Prep-N-Glow +Optimizing Mist. $149 AT AMAZON BUY NOW

Beautyblender Makeup Sponge Amazon Beautyblender Makeup Sponge The foundation blender that all beauty lovers must have! This beautyblender tool provides a smooth blend to every full face. $18 AT AMAZON BUY NOW

Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer Hot Air Brush Amazon Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer Hot Air Brush We are not exaggerating when we say this hair tool is life-changing. In just a few minutes, you can give yourself a professional blowout at home -- no frizzy mess, lots of volume! $42 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $60) BUY NOW

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

RELATED CONTENT:

Best Skincare Products to Swap in for Your Spring Beauty Routine

Best Face Moisturizers for Every Skin Type

Amazon's Big Winter Sale: The Best Deals on Select NuFace Devices

Face Cleansers for All Skin Types and Every Budget

How to Level Up Your Skincare Routine in 2021

Everything You Need to Stay Healthy and Organized

265 Best Amazon Deals: Save On Kate Spade, Apple, UGG, Echo, Roku, Samsung, Fitbit, Turbo Tax, & More

Amazon's Big Winter Sale: 38 Best Deals on Beauty, Skincare and Hair Products Under $35

Best Amazon Gifts for Beauty Lovers -- OPI, Tarte, Nanette Lepore & More

Best Clean Beauty Brands to Try in 2021

The Best Skincare for Men

The Best Fashion and Beauty Gifts -- Golden Goose, Eberjey and More