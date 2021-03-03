The Best 16 Beauty Tools to Try in 2021 -- Clarisonic, Dyson, NuFace, and More
For every person who’s willing to make her own face mask with edible ingredients from the pantry (break out the oatmeal and organic honey!), there’s another who embraces all the beauty technology.
The following 16 beauty tools for hair and skin are the perfect tools to add to your skincare routine for that product lover -- the one who wants a pimple-zapping wand and the hair dryer that broke the internet, but also seeks the best foundation blender around.
We’ve rounded up all the cutting-edge breakthroughs in the skin and hair arenas and balanced out this beauty shopping list with a few low-tech tools that are equally essential. These beauty tools make the perfect gift to your special someone or the perfect tool to add to your daily skincare and beauty routine.
Now, go ahead and put the oatmeal back where it belongs, already. Shop the best beauty tools to improve your skincare routine ahead.
Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.
RELATED CONTENT:
Best Skincare Products to Swap in for Your Spring Beauty Routine
Best Face Moisturizers for Every Skin Type
Amazon's Big Winter Sale: The Best Deals on Select NuFace Devices
Face Cleansers for All Skin Types and Every Budget
How to Level Up Your Skincare Routine in 2021
Everything You Need to Stay Healthy and Organized
265 Best Amazon Deals: Save On Kate Spade, Apple, UGG, Echo, Roku, Samsung, Fitbit, Turbo Tax, & More
Amazon's Big Winter Sale: 38 Best Deals on Beauty, Skincare and Hair Products Under $35
Best Amazon Gifts for Beauty Lovers -- OPI, Tarte, Nanette Lepore & More
Best Clean Beauty Brands to Try in 2021
The Best Fashion and Beauty Gifts -- Golden Goose, Eberjey and More