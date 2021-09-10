Gucci Sunglasses Are Up to 51% Off Now at Walmart's Fall Sale

We'll let you in on a little shopping secret -- Walmart carries designer sunglasses! And just in time ahead of the fall and holiday season, ET Style found a handful of super chic Gucci sunnies that won't break the bank.

Walmart's Fall Sale has a ton of deals on fashion items, in addition to the expected deals on electronics and home goods. Walmart's fashion section includes a lot of amazing deals on designer accessories, and the Gucci women's sunglasses are the ones you don't want to miss. From oversized tortoiseshell frames to on-trend rectangular shades with logo hardware -- the Gucci sunnies are up to 51% off.

To help you find the very best deals, ET Style has narrowed the expansive deals down to the ones we think are worth the money. Plus, we've also gathered the online sales you need to know about ahead of the weekend, including Amazon tech deals, Nordstrom Rack deals, Bloomingdale's deals, Alo leggings and Ulta beauty deals that are 50% off.

Below, shop the best deals on Gucci sunglasses at Walmart's Fall Sale.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Online Sales To Shop This Weekend

The Best Tech Deals at Walmart's Fall Sale

Fall Patio Furniture: Best Deals Under $200 from Amazon, Walmart, Wayfair & More

Walmart Fall Sale: This Peloton Dupe Is on Sale for 20% Off

Meghan Markle Wore These Sunglasses -- and We Found Them on Amazon

Kate Spade Sunglasses, Handbags and More Are 75% Off at Nordstrom Rack

Shop Sofia Vergara's Favorite Fall Pieces From Her Walmart Collection

Drew Barrymore New Kitchenware Line Is Back in Stock at Walmart