The Best Deals From Nordstrom Rack's Labor Day Sale

It's such a good feeling when you get a steep deal on an item from a top brand. Well, at Nordstrom Rack, shoppers can get multiple amazing deals from popular fashion and beauty names at the retailer's Labor Day sale.

Nordstrom Rack has already launched deals ahead of the long holiday weekend. You'll find deals across categories including clothes, shoes, homeware and beauty products from Dyson, Hunter, Marc Jacobs, Free People, Sam Edelman and Prada. Plus, the clearance section is filled with super low prices you don't want to miss.

Be sure to check out more Labor Day deals happening right now, including patio furniture under $200, Kate Spade wristlets, Coach handbags, boots under $50, mattresses and tech items.

Shop the Nordstrom Rack sale and check out ET Style's favorite deals below.

