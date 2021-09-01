Shopping

The Best Deals From Nordstrom Rack's Labor Day Sale

By ETonline Staff
Nordstrom Rack

It's such a good feeling when you get a steep deal on an item from a top brand. Well, at Nordstrom Rack, shoppers can get multiple amazing deals from popular fashion and beauty names at the retailer's Labor Day sale

Nordstrom Rack has already launched deals ahead of the long holiday weekend. You'll find deals across categories including clothes, shoes, homeware and beauty products from Dyson, Hunter, Marc Jacobs, Free People, Sam Edelman and Prada. Plus, the clearance section is filled with super low prices you don't want to miss. 

Shop the Nordstrom Rack sale and check out ET Style's favorite deals below. 

Dyson Airwrap Volume and Shape Styler - Refurbished
Dyson Airwrap Volume and Shape Styler - Refurbished
Nordstrom Rack
Dyson Airwrap Volume and Shape Styler - Refurbished
Save $70 on a refurbished Dyson Airwrap set. It comes with the Pre-Styling Dryer, Soft Smoothing Brush, 30mm Airwrap Barrels, Filter Cleaning brush, Round brush and a travel case. 
$430 (REGULARLY $500)
Hunter Field Huntress Boot
Hunter Field Huntress Boot
Nordstrom Rack
Hunter Field Huntress Boot
Take 44% off a pair of iconic Hunter rain boots. 
$80 (REGULARLY $145)
Marc Jacobs The Groove Leather Mini Messenger Bag
Marc Jacobs The Groove Leather Mini Messenger Bag
Nordstrom Rack
Marc Jacobs The Groove Leather Mini Messenger Bag
A classic Marc Jacobs crossbody bag that's truly season-less. 
$160 (REGULARLY $350)
Free People FP Movement Cool Factor Sweatshirt
Free People FP Movement Cool Factor Sweatshirt
Nordstrom Rack
Free People FP Movement Cool Factor Sweatshirt
Hurry and grab this relaxed, slouchy Free People sweatshirt for a low price before it's gone. 
$37 (REGULARLY $78)
90 Degree By Reflex Luxe High Rise Bike Shorts
90 Degree By Reflex Luxe High Rise Bike Shorts
Nordstrom Rack
90 Degree By Reflex Luxe High Rise Bike Shorts
Score a pair of high-waist bike shorts for just $13! 
$13 (REGULARLY $48)
Koolaburra by Ugg Milo Genuine Shearling & Faux Fur Trimmed Scuff Slipper
Koolaburra by Ugg Milo Genuine Shearling & Faux Fur Trimmed Scuff Slipper
Nordstrom Rack
Koolaburra by Ugg Milo Genuine Shearling & Faux Fur Trimmed Scuff Slipper
These cozy Koolaburra by Ugg slippers are a fall essential. 
$45 (REGULARLY $60)
Elodie Short Sleeve Double Tie Front Tee
Elodie Short Sleeve Double Tie Front Tee
Nordstrom Rack
Elodie Short Sleeve Double Tie Front Tee
A trendy going-out top like this is often priced high. Not this one! 
$7 (REGULARLY $23)
Sam Edelman Lizzo Bootie
Sam Edelman Lizzo Bootie
Nordstrom Rack
Sam Edelman Lizzo Bootie
The sleek leather, square toe and sculpted heel make this Sam Edelman bootie a fashion-forward shoe. 
$90 (REGULARLY $150)
Philosophy Apparel Scoop Neck Midi Knit Tank Dress (Plus)
Philosophy Apparel Scoop Neck Midi Knit Tank Dress
Nordstrom Rack
Philosophy Apparel Scoop Neck Midi Knit Tank Dress (Plus)
You won't regret getting this scoop-neck tank dress in multiple colors. Dress it up or down! 
$15 (REGULARLY $20)
Prada 59mm Round Sunglasses
Prada 59mm Round Sunglasses
Nordstrom Rack
Prada 59mm Round Sunglasses
Prada sunglasses for $75 -- enough said. 
$75 (REGULARLY $298)

