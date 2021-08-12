Shopping

The Best Online Sales to Shop This Weekend

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Best Online Sales to Shop This Weekend
Anthropologie, Madewell, Overstock

Back to school season is officially in full-swing. Fall is finally upon us. And, depending on COVID-19 restrictions where you live and work, many people are actually heading back to the office to work too. Safe to say, after a year of basically living in loungewear and sneakers, it's a good time to save on everything from -- gasp! -- shoes and dress clothes, to accent bags and even home decor essentials to spice up your home for the season ahead.

Whether you're looking for a few new pieces to outfit you for your first day back or you're hoping to save big on some must-have fall essentials, there's bound to be an online sale that has exactly what you need. 

To help you choose the truly unbeatable offers, ET Style has narrowed down the top deals for you to shop. Ahead, find this weekend's best online sales courtesy of yours truly.

 

ET Style’s Picks for the Best Online Sales This Weekend:

Abercrombie

Up to 30% off jeans, plus free shipping on orders over $75. Deal ends Aug. 24.  

ADAY

This sitewide sale features deals over 30% off. Offer valid through Aug. 15.

Adidas

Get discounts of up to 30% off of new markdowns.

Anthropologie

Enjoy 30% off of select pillows and throws. Plus take an extra 25% off of sale items!

Beautycounter

Beautycounter's current "End of Summer Sale" includes a sitewide discount of 15%.

Boll & Branch

For this semi-annual sale, use the code SEMI20 to get 20% off of purchases of $200 or more -- all the more reason to purchase their famously plush bath sheets! Exclusions may apply and the sale ends Aug. 16. 

Coach

Enjoy up to 60% off sale styles for a limited time.

Columbia Sportswear

Shoppers can now get 60% off of select gear with the AUGDEALS. Valid from August 12-22. 

Everlane

It's true -- get an additional 26% off of everyone's favorite jeans (we're looking at you, Authentic High Rise Stretch Skinny). Now on sale for only $50 through Saturday, Aug. 14 (regularly $68).

Foreo

Take 15% off on UFO, UFO Mini, and LUNA 2 with the code ETOFF15. Deal valid through Oct. 1.

Forever 21 

Enjoy 17% off your purchase with the code AFFEXTRA17 -- no minimum required! Ends Sept. 1.

Frasier Sterling

Receive a $30 Custom Lucky You Choker (originally $68) with code LUCKY30! Offer valid from August 12-16. This must-have accessory was seen on Hailey Bieber last weekend.

Instacart

Get your groceries and essentials delivered in as fast as 1 hour via Instacart. Free delivery on your first order of $10+. Terms and conditions may apply.

J.Crew

Get 20% off your purchase and take an extra 30% off sale styles. Use code AUGUST -- ends Aug. 16.

Kohl's

Enjoy an extra 15% off with the code SUNNY15. Valid through Aug. 15.

Macy's

The Big Home Sale is ON, with deals up to 70% off! Valid through Aug. 15. Plus, shop fine jewelry essentials via the jewelry sale. More deals up to 70% off through Aug. 15, as well. 

Madewell

Enjoy up to 40% off of select styles with the code GOFORIT.

MASKC

The "Summer Sale" for this celeb-loved brand is happening now. Shop top styles, plus free shipping on orders over $75.

MINDD

Shoppers can now take 25% off of animal print lace bras, plus score a free pair of panties with the code ETSTYLE. Ends Aug. 31.

Nike

Save up to 40% off of brand new markdowns.

Our Place

For a limited time, buy an Always Pan and get a free set of handmade dinnerware with it.

Outdoor Voices

Shop up to 50% off on OV Extra now, only for a limited time.

Overstock

This "End of Summer" sale features deals up to 70% off through Aug. 23.

PacSun 

Score $20 off your purchase and free shipping when you spend $100 or more with the code FALLREADY.

Puma

Puma is currently hosting a private sale that features up to 70% off select styles (plus free shipping on $50). Offer valid through Aug. 13.

Quay

Quay's current sale is pretty unbeatable. Buy one pair for $39 USD or three for $99 USD on select sunnies. Offer valid through Aug. 17.

Sephora

The deals at Sephora are endless! Right now, buy any two Sephora Collection products and get 10% off. Buy three Sephora Collection products, and get 15% off. Buy four Sephora Collection products, and get 20% off -- both in store and online. Offer ends Aug. 15.

Target

For a limited time, shop deep furniture markdowns from top brands starting at $20.

ThirdLove

At ThirdLove, buy any bra and get one 50% off. Offer valid through Aug. 16.

Veronica Beard

Shoppers can now score up to 70% off of select styles.

Walmart

End of summer savings from Walmart are here and (hint) they're really good. Enjoy up to 60% off select items!

ET Style's Picks for Weekend Deals: 

Morgan Harper Nichols Embroidered Pillow
Morgan Harper Nichols Embroidered Pillow
Anthropologie
Morgan Harper Nichols Embroidered Pillow
Keep the empowering words of poet Morgan Harper Nichols close to you with this embroidered pillow.
$54.60 AT ANTHROPOLOGIE (REGULARLY $78)
PORTLAND by Portland Boot Company Women's EVA Sport Sandal
PORTLAND by Portland Boot Company Women's EVA Sport Sandal
Walmart
PORTLAND by Portland Boot Company Women's EVA Sport Sandal
Shop this stylish sandal for $15 at Walmart.
$15 AT WALMART
24/7® Lace Balconette Bra
24/7® Lace Balconette Bra
Thirdlove
24/7® Lace Balconette Bra
Shoppers love the lacy touches on this emerald bra.
$70 AT THIRDLOVE
Nike Air Zoom Tempo NEXT%
Nike Air Zoom Tempo NEXT%
Nike
Nike Air Zoom Tempo NEXT%
The perfect pop of color for your athleisure styles.
$121 AT NIKE (REGULARLY $200)
Jiti Green Transitional Geometric Cotton Accent Pillow
Jiti Green Transitional Geometric Cotton Accent Pillow
Overstock
Jiti Green Transitional Geometric Cotton Accent Pillow
The geometric pattern makes this the perfect accent pillow.
$41 AT OVERSTOCK (REGULARLY $61)
The Transport Bucket Bag
The Transport Bucket Bag
Madewell
The Transport Bucket Bag
Get 20% off of this best-selling bucket bag.
$168 AT MADEWELL
Aurelie Mini Glass Jar Candle
Aurelie Mini Glass Jar Candle
Anthropologie
Aurelie Mini Glass Jar Candle
These candles smell as beautiful as they look.
$10 AT ANTHROPOLOGIE (REGULARLY $16)
14 Karat Home Office Chair&Desk Chair Pink with Gold Base
14 Karat Home Office Chair & Desk Chair Pink with Gold Base
Walmart
14 Karat Home Office Chair&Desk Chair Pink with Gold Base
Your at-home work situation just got a lot whole chicer.
$175 AT WALMART (REGULARLY $261)

 

 RELATED CONTENT:

Back to School: Dorm Room Decor and Must-Haves

Cozy Furniture and Decor to Get Your Home Ready for Fall

Back to School Essentials: Shop the Best Backpacks & More

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Deals We Can't Resist

Lizzo Wore the Booty-Lifting Amazon Leggings Again In a Bold Color

'Gossip Girl' Reboot: Costume Designer on the New Generation's Style

Shop Jennifer Lopez's Morning Routine Beauty Products

Kylie Jenner's Swimsuits Are Surprisingly Affordable

 