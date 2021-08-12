The Best Online Sales to Shop This Weekend
Back to school season is officially in full-swing. Fall is finally upon us. And, depending on COVID-19 restrictions where you live and work, many people are actually heading back to the office to work too. Safe to say, after a year of basically living in loungewear and sneakers, it's a good time to save on everything from -- gasp! -- shoes and dress clothes, to accent bags and even home decor essentials to spice up your home for the season ahead.
Whether you're looking for a few new pieces to outfit you for your first day back or you're hoping to save big on some must-have fall essentials, there's bound to be an online sale that has exactly what you need.
To help you choose the truly unbeatable offers, ET Style has narrowed down the top deals for you to shop. Ahead, find this weekend's best online sales courtesy of yours truly.
ET Style’s Picks for the Best Online Sales This Weekend:
Up to 30% off jeans, plus free shipping on orders over $75. Deal ends Aug. 24.
This sitewide sale features deals over 30% off. Offer valid through Aug. 15.
Get discounts of up to 30% off of new markdowns.
Enjoy 30% off of select pillows and throws. Plus take an extra 25% off of sale items!
Beautycounter's current "End of Summer Sale" includes a sitewide discount of 15%.
For this semi-annual sale, use the code SEMI20 to get 20% off of purchases of $200 or more -- all the more reason to purchase their famously plush bath sheets! Exclusions may apply and the sale ends Aug. 16.
Enjoy up to 60% off sale styles for a limited time.
Shoppers can now get 60% off of select gear with the AUGDEALS. Valid from August 12-22.
It's true -- get an additional 26% off of everyone's favorite jeans (we're looking at you, Authentic High Rise Stretch Skinny). Now on sale for only $50 through Saturday, Aug. 14 (regularly $68).
Take 15% off on UFO, UFO Mini, and LUNA 2 with the code ETOFF15. Deal valid through Oct. 1.
Enjoy 17% off your purchase with the code AFFEXTRA17 -- no minimum required! Ends Sept. 1.
Receive a $30 Custom Lucky You Choker (originally $68) with code LUCKY30! Offer valid from August 12-16. This must-have accessory was seen on Hailey Bieber last weekend.
Get your groceries and essentials delivered in as fast as 1 hour via Instacart. Free delivery on your first order of $10+. Terms and conditions may apply.
Get 20% off your purchase and take an extra 30% off sale styles. Use code AUGUST -- ends Aug. 16.
Enjoy an extra 15% off with the code SUNNY15. Valid through Aug. 15.
The Big Home Sale is ON, with deals up to 70% off! Valid through Aug. 15. Plus, shop fine jewelry essentials via the jewelry sale. More deals up to 70% off through Aug. 15, as well.
Enjoy up to 40% off of select styles with the code GOFORIT.
The "Summer Sale" for this celeb-loved brand is happening now. Shop top styles, plus free shipping on orders over $75.
Shoppers can now take 25% off of animal print lace bras, plus score a free pair of panties with the code ETSTYLE. Ends Aug. 31.
Save up to 40% off of brand new markdowns.
For a limited time, buy an Always Pan and get a free set of handmade dinnerware with it.
Shop up to 50% off on OV Extra now, only for a limited time.
This "End of Summer" sale features deals up to 70% off through Aug. 23.
Score $20 off your purchase and free shipping when you spend $100 or more with the code FALLREADY.
Puma is currently hosting a private sale that features up to 70% off select styles (plus free shipping on $50). Offer valid through Aug. 13.
Quay's current sale is pretty unbeatable. Buy one pair for $39 USD or three for $99 USD on select sunnies. Offer valid through Aug. 17.
The deals at Sephora are endless! Right now, buy any two Sephora Collection products and get 10% off. Buy three Sephora Collection products, and get 15% off. Buy four Sephora Collection products, and get 20% off -- both in store and online. Offer ends Aug. 15.
For a limited time, shop deep furniture markdowns from top brands starting at $20.
At ThirdLove, buy any bra and get one 50% off. Offer valid through Aug. 16.
Shoppers can now score up to 70% off of select styles.
End of summer savings from Walmart are here and (hint) they're really good. Enjoy up to 60% off select items!
ET Style's Picks for Weekend Deals:
