Wayfair's Big Furniture Sale Is Offering Early Presidents Day Deals Up to 50% Off: Here's What to Shop

By Rebecca Rovenstine
Now that most of the New Year sales are over and the President’s Day deals are swiftly approaching, Wayfair is hosting The Big Furniture Sale to help update and reorganize your home. The Wayfair sale is offering huge savings of up to 50% on living room furniture, dining tables, desks, decor and more. With only one week to shop these epic furniture deals, we know how overwhelming category-wide sales can be. So to help save you time, we've rounded up the best discounts from Wayfair's Big Furniture Sale. 

Shop the Wayfair Sale

Now through February 6, it is a fantastic time to save on all things home. Whether you're shopping for a new desk to upgrade your work-from-home setup or hunting for an affordable sleeper sofa, Wayfair has you covered. Shoppers will get free shipping on all online orders over $35, as well.

No promo code is needed to unlock these amazing furniture and home deals. Ahead, check out our top picks for furniture and mattress deals from the The Big Furniture Sale at Wayfair.  

Best Wayfair Furniture Deals

When shopping for furniture during this sale, you can find pieces for your home and bedroom under $80. Living room furniture, like an accent chair or comfy couch, is marked up to 50% off. Here are our favorite deals below. 

Sand & Stable Upholstered Armchair
Esme Upholstered Armchair
Wayfair
Sand & Stable Upholstered Armchair

This accent chair adds a beachy look to your living room or sunroom with its square, wicker arms, and splayed legs. Choose your favorite out of seven colors. 

$340$243
AllModern Miller 2-Piece Chaise Sectional
Miller 2-Piece Chaise Sectional
Wayfair
AllModern Miller 2-Piece Chaise Sectional

Sit in comfort with this modern sectional made with a solid wood frame. Choose from five different colors to find the perfect sofa to match your space. 

$2,100$1,100
AllModern 2-Piece Upholstered Sectional
AllModern 2-Piece Upholstered Sectional
Wayfair
AllModern 2-Piece Upholstered Sectional

A perfect combination of traditional design with a mid-century modern flair, the sectional's luxurious velvet upholstery provides an elegant look. 

$2,100$880
Mercury Row Upholstered Storage Bed
Mercury Row Upholstered Storage Bed
Wayfair
Mercury Row Upholstered Storage Bed

Make a relaxed yet fresh statement in your bedroom with this plush linen platform bed. Store blankets, pillows, sheets, and all your bedroom essentials underneath the bed in the four spacious drawers. 

$680$300
Kelly Clarkson Home Upholstered Chaise Lounge
Kelly Clarkson Home Upholstered Chaise Lounge
Wayfair
Kelly Clarkson Home Upholstered Chaise Lounge

Whether you’re creating a seating area in your main bedroom or rounding out the living room, this chaise from Kelly Clarkson's line has an updated classic style with French country appeal. Just top it off with your favorite pillows and a throw blanket. 

$1,264$780
Mercury Row Helmick 6-Drawer Dresser
Mercury Row Helmick 6-Drawer Dresser
Wayfair
Mercury Row Helmick 6-Drawer Dresser

The simplicity of this dresser and it's mid-century modern design make it an instant classic. 

$689$296
Three Posts 6-Drawer Dresser
Three Posts 6-Drawer Dresser
Wayfair
Three Posts 6-Drawer Dresser

This 6-drawer double dresser gives you plenty of room to store and organize all of your clothes and linens. Crafted from wood in a weathered finish, it also brings a little coastal farmhouse style into your bedroom. 

$875$436
Williston Forge Pullman 24'' Tall Tray Top End Table
Williston Forge Pullman 24'' Tall Tray Top End Table
Wayfair
Williston Forge Pullman 24'' Tall Tray Top End Table

Place this tray-top table next to your bed as a nightstand or by your couch for a functional accent piece. The bottom rack provides extra space for storage. 

$245$138
Mercury Row Luca Barstools (Set of 2)
Luca Barstools
Wayfair
Mercury Row Luca Barstools (Set of 2)

Barstools always seem pricey, but right now this leather counter-height seating is nearly 70% off. These stools stand out with stylish leather and a mid-height back for comfort.

$408$128
George Oliver 5-Piece Dining Set
George Oliver 5-Piece Dining Set
Wayfair
George Oliver 5-Piece Dining Set

Host family gatherings and have a seat for everyone with this 5-piece dining set. The chairs feature a mid-century modern design with angled legs and curved backrests for comfort. 

$672$590

Best Mattress Deals at Wayfair

We all need our beauty sleep, so improve your night with a comfortable mattress and soft linens that will keep you cozy throughout your slumber. With top-rated brands like Sealy and Serta to choose from, here are the best early Presidents Day mattress deals to shop at Wayfair now.

Sealy Cool 12" Medium Hybrid Mattress with CopperChill Technology
Sealy Cool 12" Medium Hybrid Mattress with CopperChill Technology
Wayfair
Sealy Cool 12" Medium Hybrid Mattress with CopperChill Technology

CopperChill infused gel memory foam layer delivers enhanced cooling properties in the top comfort layer of your mattress for breathable conforming support.

$1,100$530
Sealy to Go 12” Medium Memory Foam Mattress in a Box
Sealy to Go 12” Medium Memory Foam Mattress in a Box
Wayfair
Sealy to Go 12” Medium Memory Foam Mattress in a Box

This medium-soft mattress combines a layer of gel-infused memory foam, breathable gel foam, and traditional support foam for adaptive support and enhanced cooling. It also features a durable, soft knit fabric cover for added comfort and to help keep your mattress protected. 

$1,200$436
Nora 12" Medium Hybrid Mattress
Nora 12" Mattress
Wayfair
Nora 12" Medium Hybrid Mattress

Now over 60% off, upgrade your mattress to this temperature-regulating one that adapts to your pressure points for a restful nights sleep. Normally to get this kind of comfort you'd have to spend over one grand. 

$1,200$530
Sealy Cool 12" Medium Memory Foam Mattress
Sealy Cool 12" Medium Memory Foam Mattress
Wayfair
Sealy Cool 12" Medium Memory Foam Mattress

For hot sleepers, this cooling memory foam mattress from Sealy will not only keep you refreshed all night long but wicks away moisture. The memory foam while super soft also provides necessary lumbar support for sleepers to keep the aches and pains at bay.

$1,099$330

