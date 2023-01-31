Wayfair's Big Furniture Sale Is Offering Early Presidents Day Deals Up to 50% Off: Here's What to Shop
Now that most of the New Year sales are over and the President’s Day deals are swiftly approaching, Wayfair is hosting The Big Furniture Sale to help update and reorganize your home. The Wayfair sale is offering huge savings of up to 50% on living room furniture, dining tables, desks, decor and more. With only one week to shop these epic furniture deals, we know how overwhelming category-wide sales can be. So to help save you time, we've rounded up the best discounts from Wayfair's Big Furniture Sale.
Now through February 6, it is a fantastic time to save on all things home. Whether you're shopping for a new desk to upgrade your work-from-home setup or hunting for an affordable sleeper sofa, Wayfair has you covered. Shoppers will get free shipping on all online orders over $35, as well.
No promo code is needed to unlock these amazing furniture and home deals. Ahead, check out our top picks for furniture and mattress deals from the The Big Furniture Sale at Wayfair.
Best Wayfair Furniture Deals
When shopping for furniture during this sale, you can find pieces for your home and bedroom under $80. Living room furniture, like an accent chair or comfy couch, is marked up to 50% off. Here are our favorite deals below.
This accent chair adds a beachy look to your living room or sunroom with its square, wicker arms, and splayed legs. Choose your favorite out of seven colors.
Sit in comfort with this modern sectional made with a solid wood frame. Choose from five different colors to find the perfect sofa to match your space.
A perfect combination of traditional design with a mid-century modern flair, the sectional's luxurious velvet upholstery provides an elegant look.
Make a relaxed yet fresh statement in your bedroom with this plush linen platform bed. Store blankets, pillows, sheets, and all your bedroom essentials underneath the bed in the four spacious drawers.
Whether you’re creating a seating area in your main bedroom or rounding out the living room, this chaise from Kelly Clarkson's line has an updated classic style with French country appeal. Just top it off with your favorite pillows and a throw blanket.
The simplicity of this dresser and it's mid-century modern design make it an instant classic.
This 6-drawer double dresser gives you plenty of room to store and organize all of your clothes and linens. Crafted from wood in a weathered finish, it also brings a little coastal farmhouse style into your bedroom.
Place this tray-top table next to your bed as a nightstand or by your couch for a functional accent piece. The bottom rack provides extra space for storage.
Barstools always seem pricey, but right now this leather counter-height seating is nearly 70% off. These stools stand out with stylish leather and a mid-height back for comfort.
Host family gatherings and have a seat for everyone with this 5-piece dining set. The chairs feature a mid-century modern design with angled legs and curved backrests for comfort.
Best Mattress Deals at Wayfair
We all need our beauty sleep, so improve your night with a comfortable mattress and soft linens that will keep you cozy throughout your slumber. With top-rated brands like Sealy and Serta to choose from, here are the best early Presidents Day mattress deals to shop at Wayfair now.
CopperChill infused gel memory foam layer delivers enhanced cooling properties in the top comfort layer of your mattress for breathable conforming support.
This medium-soft mattress combines a layer of gel-infused memory foam, breathable gel foam, and traditional support foam for adaptive support and enhanced cooling. It also features a durable, soft knit fabric cover for added comfort and to help keep your mattress protected.
Now over 60% off, upgrade your mattress to this temperature-regulating one that adapts to your pressure points for a restful nights sleep. Normally to get this kind of comfort you'd have to spend over one grand.
For hot sleepers, this cooling memory foam mattress from Sealy will not only keep you refreshed all night long but wicks away moisture. The memory foam while super soft also provides necessary lumbar support for sleepers to keep the aches and pains at bay.
