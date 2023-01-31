Now that most of the New Year sales are over and the President’s Day deals are swiftly approaching, Wayfair is hosting The Big Furniture Sale to help update and reorganize your home. The Wayfair sale is offering huge savings of up to 50% on living room furniture, dining tables, desks, decor and more. With only one week to shop these epic furniture deals, we know how overwhelming category-wide sales can be. So to help save you time, we've rounded up the best discounts from Wayfair's Big Furniture Sale.

Shop the Wayfair Sale

Now through February 6, it is a fantastic time to save on all things home. Whether you're shopping for a new desk to upgrade your work-from-home setup or hunting for an affordable sleeper sofa, Wayfair has you covered. Shoppers will get free shipping on all online orders over $35, as well.

No promo code is needed to unlock these amazing furniture and home deals. Ahead, check out our top picks for furniture and mattress deals from the The Big Furniture Sale at Wayfair.

Best Wayfair Furniture Deals

When shopping for furniture during this sale, you can find pieces for your home and bedroom under $80. Living room furniture, like an accent chair or comfy couch, is marked up to 50% off. Here are our favorite deals below.

Kelly Clarkson Home Upholstered Chaise Lounge Wayfair Kelly Clarkson Home Upholstered Chaise Lounge Whether you’re creating a seating area in your main bedroom or rounding out the living room, this chaise from Kelly Clarkson's line has an updated classic style with French country appeal. Just top it off with your favorite pillows and a throw blanket. $1,264 $780 Shop Now

Three Posts 6-Drawer Dresser Wayfair Three Posts 6-Drawer Dresser This 6-drawer double dresser gives you plenty of room to store and organize all of your clothes and linens. Crafted from wood in a weathered finish, it also brings a little coastal farmhouse style into your bedroom. $875 $436 Shop Now

Best Mattress Deals at Wayfair

We all need our beauty sleep, so improve your night with a comfortable mattress and soft linens that will keep you cozy throughout your slumber. With top-rated brands like Sealy and Serta to choose from, here are the best early Presidents Day mattress deals to shop at Wayfair now.

Nora 12" Medium Hybrid Mattress Wayfair Nora 12" Medium Hybrid Mattress Now over 60% off, upgrade your mattress to this temperature-regulating one that adapts to your pressure points for a restful nights sleep. Normally to get this kind of comfort you'd have to spend over one grand. $1,200 $530 Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Desks Under $100 to Upgrade Your Everyday Work Setup

The Best Deals to Shop at Macy's Big Home Sale

The Best Furniture Sales to Shop This Week

The Best Home Deals from Amazon — Winter Decor, Furniture and More

Shop Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams' Spring 2023 Furniture Collection

The Best Presidents' Day Mattress Deals You Can Already Shop Now

The Best Mattresses We've Tried Are Majorly on Sale Right Now

The Best Affordable Mattresses Under $500