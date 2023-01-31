The Best Kitchen Deals to Shop from Macy's Big Home Sale — Ninja, Cuisinart, Vitamix and More
Macy's Big Home Sale is officially here and filled with tons of incredible deals on kitchen essentials for all of your cooking needs. Whether you are looking for a new air fryer or a durable cookware set, Macy's sale has everything you need from top brands like Cuisinart, Vitamix, Ninja and more. From now until Tuesday, February 14, you can score huge savings on kitchen staples this winter.
If you've been looking to upgrade your kitchen this winter, try out a new kitchen gadget or get back into cooking, now is the perfect time to do so. Popular kitchen items are on sale for the lowest prices we've seen this season including savings on espresso machines, dutch ovens, cookware sets, handy appliances, and more. Plus, Macy's is also offering an extra 10-20% on select items with the code HOME.
Whether you're needing new cookware to prepare your upcoming Super Bowl party or are Valentine's Day gift shopping for your foodie friends, you'll want to take advantage of these awesome savings. Ahead, shop ET's favorite kitchen deals from Macy's Big Home Sale.
Whip up old favorites and explore new recipes with Rachael Ray's sturdy pots and pans. This complete set includes skillets, saucepans, a stockpot, a sauté pan, and even a cookie sheet for all your cooking ahead.
This Ninja appliance combines a grill and an air fryer into one device. Both the griddle on the grill and the cooking tank of the air fryer are dishwasher-safe, so cleaning is just as easy as cooking.
If you're just starting to fill your kitchen, this is a great option to get the basics that you'll need. The stainless steel set has 13 different pieces, including two saucepans, a stockpot, sauté pan, steamer, lids, and utensils.
Offered in 9 beautiful colors, this gorgeous cast iron dutch oven from the Martha Stewart Collection will look great in any kitchen.
Smoothies, soups and more are only a few buttons away when you purchase the famed Vitamix, now $50 off.
Slice, dice, and chop with ease using this colorful knife set from Cuisinart. To keep your knifes sharp and safely store them, each knife comes with a matching safety guard.
This air fryer is every multi-tasker's dream come true. With the Bella 8-Qt. Dual-Basket Touchscreen Air Fryer, you can cook two different foods simultaneously and have them ready at the same time.
This Black and Decker hand mixer is designed with a 250 watt motor and runs at 5 speeds, including a reduced starting speed to help prevent splatters.
Make chopping vegetables, nuts, herbs and more easier with the Cuisinart Handheld Chopper. Designed with a base that allows you to chop with or without a cutting board.
Pre-seasoned and ready to go on the stove top or in the oven, this classic cast iron baker can cook savory dinners and delish desserts alike.
Perfectly cook up to 16 cups of rice using this large rice cooker from Black & Decker. It also comes with a steaming basket to easily make healthy dinners like fish and veggies.
