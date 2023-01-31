Shopping

The Best Kitchen Deals to Shop from Macy's Big Home Sale — Ninja, Cuisinart, Vitamix and More

By Rebecca Rovenstine
Macy's Big Home Sale is officially here and filled with tons of incredible deals on kitchen essentials for all of your cooking needs. Whether you are looking for a new air fryer or a durable cookware set, Macy's sale has everything you need from top brands like Cuisinart, Vitamix, Ninja and more. From now until Tuesday, February 14, you can score huge savings on kitchen staples this winter.

If you've been looking to upgrade your kitchen this winter, try out a new kitchen gadget or get back into cooking, now is the perfect time to do so. Popular kitchen items are on sale for the lowest prices we've seen this season including savings on espresso machines, dutch ovens, cookware sets, handy appliances, and more. Plus, Macy's is also offering an extra 10-20% on select items with the code HOME. 

Shop Macy's Big Home Sale

Whether you're needing new cookware to prepare your upcoming Super Bowl party or are Valentine's Day gift shopping for your foodie friends, you'll want to take advantage of these awesome savings. Ahead, shop ET's favorite kitchen deals from Macy's Big Home Sale. 

Rachael Ray 14-Piece Hard Enamel Nonstick Cookware Set
Rachael Ray 14-Piece Hard Enamel Nonstick Cookware Set
Macy's
Rachael Ray 14-Piece Hard Enamel Nonstick Cookware Set

Whip up old favorites and explore new recipes with Rachael Ray's sturdy pots and pans. This complete set includes skillets, saucepans, a stockpot, a sauté pan, and even a cookie sheet for all your cooking ahead. 

$300$95
Ninja Foodi 5-in-1 Indoor Grill With 4 Qt. Air Fryer
Ninja Foodi 5-in-1 Indoor Grill with 4 Quart Air Fryer
Macy's
Ninja Foodi 5-in-1 Indoor Grill With 4 Qt. Air Fryer

This Ninja appliance combines a grill and an air fryer into one device. Both the griddle on the grill and the cooking tank of the air fryer are dishwasher-safe, so cleaning is just as easy as cooking. 

$210$150
Tools of the Trade Stainless Steel 13-Pc. Cookware Set
Tools of the Trade Stainless Steel 13-Pc. Cookware Set
Macy's
Tools of the Trade Stainless Steel 13-Pc. Cookware Set

If you're just starting to fill your kitchen, this is a great option to get the basics that you'll need. The stainless steel set has 13 different pieces, including two saucepans, a stockpot, sauté pan, steamer, lids, and utensils. 

$120$30
Martha Stewart Collection 4-Qt. Enameled Cast Iron Round Dutch Oven
Martha Stewart Collection 4-Qt. Enameled Cast Iron Round Dutch Oven
Macy's
Martha Stewart Collection 4-Qt. Enameled Cast Iron Round Dutch Oven

Offered in 9 beautiful colors, this gorgeous cast iron dutch oven from the Martha Stewart Collection will look great in any kitchen.

$160$56
Vitamix A2500 Blender
Vitamix A2500 Ascent Series Blender
Macy's
Vitamix A2500 Blender

Smoothies, soups and more are only a few buttons away when you purchase the famed Vitamix, now $50 off.

$550$500
Cuisinart 10-Pc. Seaside Ceramic-Coated Knife Set
Cuisinart 10-Pc. Seaside Ceramic-Coated Knife Set
Macy's
Cuisinart 10-Pc. Seaside Ceramic-Coated Knife Set

Slice, dice, and chop with ease using this colorful knife set from Cuisinart. To keep your knifes sharp and safely store them, each knife comes with a matching safety guard.

$40$20
WITH CODE HOME
Bella 8-Qt. Dual-Basket Touchscreen Air Fryer
Bella 8-Qt. Dual-Basket Touchscreen Air Fryer
Macy's
Bella 8-Qt. Dual-Basket Touchscreen Air Fryer

This air fryer is every multi-tasker's dream come true. With the Bella 8-Qt. Dual-Basket Touchscreen Air Fryer, you can cook two different foods simultaneously and have them ready at the same time.

$236$148
WITH CODE HOME
Black and Decker Helix Performance Hand Mixer
Black and Decker Helix Performance Hand Mixer
Macy's
Black and Decker Helix Performance Hand Mixer

This Black and Decker hand mixer is designed with a 250 watt motor and runs at 5 speeds, including a reduced starting speed to help prevent splatters.

$67$36
WITH CODE HOME
Cuisinart Handheld Chopper
Cuisinart CTG-00-SCHP Stainless Steel Chopper
Macy's
Cuisinart Handheld Chopper

Make chopping vegetables, nuts, herbs and more easier with the Cuisinart Handheld Chopper. Designed with a base that allows you to chop with or without a cutting board. 

$42$20
WITH CODE HOME
Oake Cast Iron Baker
Oake Cast Iron Baker
Macy's
Oake Cast Iron Baker

Pre-seasoned and ready to go on the stove top or in the oven, this classic cast iron baker can cook savory dinners and delish desserts alike. 

$72$40
WITH CODE HOME
Black & Decker RC516 16-Cup Rice Cooker And Warmer
Black & Decker RC516 16-Cup Rice Cooker And Warmer
Macy's
Black & Decker RC516 16-Cup Rice Cooker And Warmer

Perfectly cook up to 16 cups of rice using this large rice cooker from Black & Decker. It also comes with a steaming basket to easily make healthy dinners like fish and veggies.

$59$31
WITH CODE HOME

