Best Buy Has Early Presidents Day Deals on TVs and Appliances from Samsung, Dyson, Keurig and More
Presidents Day 2023 is just around the corner and online shoppers know the long weekend is a prime opportunity to save big on electronics and large appliances. Best Buy is getting a head start on the holiday savings with early Presidents Day deals on headphones, laptops, fitness equipment, kitchen appliances, and TVs to watch the Super Bowl. With hundreds of Best Buy Presidents Day deals, it can be overwhelming to find the best savings. To help you out, we've collected the top Best Buy deals on tech from top brands like Apple, Samsung, Bose, Beats and Sony.
With Best Buy's discounts on must-have tech, shoppers have the chance to save on quality devices across every category. Whether you're thinking about upgrading your view of the Chiefs-Eagles game or your home could use a new washer and dryer, Best Buy is a one-stop-shop for tech savings. Before the week gets too busy, head over to Best Buy to save money on the gadgets you and your family will love.
Ahead, we've gathered the best deals to shop from Best Buy today.
Best Buy Presidents Day Appliance Deals
In case you missed out on the holiday deals on home and kitchen appliances, Best Buy is keeping the discounts coming for Presidents Day. From Keurig coffee makers to Dyson vacuums, shop Best Buy's Presidents Day deals on kitchen gadgets and appliance upgrades.
The lightweight, cordless Dyson V10 has a smaller brush head that makes cleaning a breeze. It's an excellent Dyson vacuum if you have a pet too, because it comes with special rollers that are made to suction up pet hair. You can currently get $100 off the Dyson Cyclone V10 Dok when you purchase a Dyson V10.
Start your new year by cooking up healthy meals with this Bella Pro Series 8-qt. Digital Air Fryer. The built-in touchscreen makes selecting settings fast and intuitive, while the large capacity lets you cook large meals at once.
Save $40 on delicious coffee made in minutes.
Upgrade your at-home coffee bar with this sleek option from Keurig, which is available for $60 off.
Find a place for everything with spacious interior storage options designed for busy families, including a half-width deli drawer, two glass shelves, gallon door bins, full-width wire freezer shelf, and a dairy bin.
A cooling tower when you need it, the Dyson TP01 features Air Multiplier purifier fan technology that projects a powerful stream of smooth, uninterrupted, purified air.
Sleek and stylish, this washer/dryer duo lets you save a whopping $360 off retail prices. Both feature an AI-powered smart dial to help you find the best cycle possible based on your washing habits and preferences.
Best Buy Presidents Day TV Deals
From Samsung 4K TVs to LG smart webOS TVs, Best Buy has deals on high-quality TVs to bring a cinematic viewing experience to your home. Check out the best Presidents Day TV deals we found at Best Buy.
Save $1,000 on an LG TV that couples a slim design with an a7 Gen4 AI Processor 4K to optimize every scene. Smaller LEDs maximize precise luminance, a higher level of contrast for more brilliant colors and deeper blacks due to increased dimming zones.
The versatile LG OLED C Series has gotten even more impressive with brighter colors, a new, more advanced processor and a sleeker, slimmer bezel. Self-lit LG OLED pixels create beautiful picture quality with infinite contrast, perfect black and over a billion colors, now even brighter.
With 8.3 million self-lit pixels and ultra-powerful 4K AI Neural Processing, this Samsung OLED TV delivers an unbelievably real picture. Dolby Atmos sound built-in and a LaserSlim design make the viewing experience even more intensely cinematic.
Transform your world with over a billion¹ bright, bold and beautiful colors from the stunning NanoCell display.
Best Buy Presidents Day Deals on Headphones
These wireless earbuds give you 40 hours of exceptional JBL Pure Bass Sound, while the ergonomic and water-resistant design gives you all-day comfort in any weather. Connect calls simply and seamlessly with 4 mics that cancel out ambient noises offering perfect calls anywhere.
Bose Sport Earbuds are true wireless earbuds with StayHear Max tips that mold to your ears and won’t fall out, no matter how demanding your workout is. Their touch interface lets you simply tap the earbuds to play or pause music, answer calls, and more.
Available in white, grey or purple, these wireless earbuds deliver high-quality sound with immersive noise cancellation and 360-degree audio.
Best Buy Presidents Day Fitness Deals
Connect your tablet to your treadmill via Bluetooth and use your included 30-Day iFIT Family Membership to experience thousands of workouts for any level, led by personal trainers. Using the 0-12% incline range and 0-12 MPH speed, your trainers will also automatically adjust your machine to match their movements.
Echelon's Reflect 50” Touchscreen Fitness Mirror gives you access to personal trainers along with thousands of live and on-demand fitness classes from home, all with the tap of a finger. Enjoy a free 30-day trial of the Echelon Premier Membership with access to more than 3,000 live and on-demand connected fitness classes.
Save $500 on a high performance cardio experience that delivers a wide variety of features like adaptive workouts, on-demand classes, and real-time coaching. Features include a 20” W x 60” L running belt, ComfortTechtm cushioning, 15% motorized incline for hill training, Bluetooth heart rate tracking, and more.
