We spend around one-third of our lives sleeping — or at least trying to sleep — so having the right mattress is essential for getting a good night’s sleep. With a slew of Presidents' Day mattress sales arriving early, now is a great time to upgrade your sleep setup and invest in a new mattress from top brands like Nectar, Leesa, Saatva, and Cocoon by Sealy.

The task of finding the perfect place to sleep may seem daunting, but the good news is that if you've been looking to refresh your bedroom, you can save hundreds on the best mattresses with today's sales. And we're here to help! Online mattress companies are fighting rising prices with major markdowns to get some much-needed relaxation and these sales aren't just on mattresses, but span bedding and sleep essentials, like weighted blankets and cooling sheets.

The holiday weekend may still be a couple weeks away, but don't sleep on these major Presidents' Day mattress sales to refresh your bed for less. From memory foam to hybrid and organic options to mattresses-in-a-box, find all of the best deals on mattresses and bedding available right now, below.

The Best Presidents' Day 2023 Mattress Deals

Take $450 off any of Amerisleep's award-winning mattresses with free delivery using the code AS450.

Shop Amerisleep

The Avocado Mattress Presidents' Day Sale is offering 10% off sitewide. Save up to $880 on Avocado's luxurious, non-toxic, Global Organic Textile Standard-certified mattresses.

Shop Avocado

Awara's sale is taking $300 off all mattresses with $499 in accessories included, for a total of $799 in savings.

Shop Awara

Take 35% off every one of Bear's GreenGuard Gold Certified mattresses. You'll also receive $325 worth of free pillows, a sheet set, and mattress protector.

Shop Bear

During Birch's sale, you can get 20% off all of the brand's eco-friendly mattress designs and two free Eco-Rest pillows.

Shop Birch

With Cocoon's mattress deals, you can save 35% on any size Cocoon Chill or Chill Hybrid mattress and they both come with a free gift of pillows and a sheet set.

Shop Cocoon

Early access to DreamCloud's Presidents' Day Sale allows you to take 25% off of everything. If you want to bundle your mattress with cooling pillows, sheets, and a mattress protector, you can also save an additional $350.

Shop DreamCloud

DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress DreamCloud DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress Get 25% off supreme comfort with this luxe mattress that features a breathable cashmere top quilted with foam, pressure-relieving gel memory foam, and innerspring coils. The gel memory foam is contouring and pressure-relieving while the individually wrapped coils provide extra edge support. $1,798 $899 Shop Now

The Helix Presidents' Day Sale is offering 20% off any mattress purchase with code NEWYEAR20 and including two free Dream Pillows, which have a value of over $150 for a total savings of more than $600.

Shop Helix

Layla is taking $150 off its Memory Foam Mattress and $200 off its Hybrid Mattress. You'll also get two free pillows with your Layla mattress. Through January 30, you can also save up to $1,100 on Layla's sleep bundles.

Shop Layla

Save up to $700 off Leesa mattresses like the Original, Hybrid, and Legend with their Winter Sale.

Shop Leesa

Leesa Hybrid Mattress Leesa Leesa Hybrid Mattress The premium foam of Leesa's hybrid mattress provides body contouring, pressure relief and bounce, while 1,000+ pocket springs give you edge-to-edge support. $1,999 $1,699 Shop Now

The Mattress Firm sale is offering up to 50% off Sleepy's mattresses. You can also get a king bed for a queen price. Use the code ELEVATE to get a free adjustable base with any mattress purchase of $899 or more.

Shop Mattress Firm

Nectar Sleep's early Preisdents' Day Sale is taking 25% or more off everything. Save big on a premium memory foam mattress that feels like sleeping on a cloud. $500 of accessories are included with your mattress, so you'll also save on cooling pillows, sheets, and a mattress protector.

Shop Nectar

Nolah is currently offering 30% off all mattresses for savings up to $700 during their weekend sale. You'll also get two free pillows ($198 value) for a total savings of nearly $900.

Shop Nolah

Save 15% on Saatva mattress orders of $1,000 or more.

Shop Saatva

Until Monday, February 13, save 30% on Tempur-Pedic closeout mattress models. Make sure to use code 300FREE to get $300 in free accessories with select mattress purchases.

Shop Tempur-Pedic

TEMPUR-Cloud Luxe Breeze Tempur-Pedic TEMPUR-Cloud Luxe Breeze Get Tempur-Pedic's game-changing cooling technology at closeout prices. The TEMPUR-Cloud Luxe Breeze is their softest bed offering adaptive support with cooling comfort, quickly adapting to your shape and weight. $4,999 $3,499 Shop Now

For a wide selection of mattress markdowns, check out the Wayfair Big Furniture sale. Mattresses, foundations, and even air mattresses are marked down up to 70% off with prices starting at just $22.

Shop Wayfair

For more deals happening around Presidents’ Day weekend, shop our picks for the best 2023 Presidents' Day Sales.

