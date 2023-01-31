Shopping

20 Best Walmart Deals to Shop This Week: Save Now On Tech, Furniture, Vacuums and More

By ETonline Staff
Walmart

Whether you're scrambling for warm coats for winter or shopping for Valentine's Day gifts, Walmart has incredible deals on fashion staples, home goods, tech, and more. Right now, you can score discounts on everything from Apple products to furniture and robot vacuums. For the best start to 2023, we're looking for top deals to prepare for the year ahead. To make scrolling through the thousands of Rollbacks easier for you, we've gathered the best Walmart deals to shop today.

This is a great time to stock up on beauty essentials and save on home goods as well as everyday tech like an Apple Watch or a portable speaker. Walmart.com has countless products available that you won’t find on the shelves of your local Walmart. To get free shipping with all your orders, member prices on gas, access to amazing deals and exclusive access to members-only Walmart.com events, sign up for Walmart+

If you're in the market for a new smart TV, fitness equipment, or a kitchen appliance to upgrade your home this year, read on to shop the best Walmart deals available now. 

The Best Tech Deals to Shop at Walmart

LG 55" Class 4K UHD 2160P webOS Smart TV
LG 55" Class 4K UHD 2160P webOS Smart TV
Walmart
LG 55" Class 4K UHD 2160P webOS Smart TV

See a vivid picture every time with LG UHD’s 4K resolution. You can customize your viewing experience with separate accounts and personalized recommendations for every member of your family with webOS 22. 

$448$358
Soundcore by Anker - Rave Neo Portable Speaker
Soundcore by Anker - Rave Neo Portable Speaker
Walmart
Soundcore by Anker - Rave Neo Portable Speaker

Bring the party wherever you go with the built in LED lights on this waterproof speaker. Press play to unleash a huge wave of sound up to 98dB. 

$140$69
Apple Watch SE (1st Gen) GPS, 40mm
Apple Watch SE (1st Gen) GPS, 40mm
Walmart
Apple Watch SE (1st Gen) GPS, 40mm

The Apple Watch SE is an affordable smartwatch with powerful features to help keep you connected, active, healthy, and safe. Take calls and reply to texts, right from your wrist, and track your daily activities like workouts.

$279$199
Samsung 75" 4K Crystal UHD LED Smart TV
Samsung 75" 4K Crystal UHD LED Smart TV
Walmart
Samsung 75" 4K Crystal UHD LED Smart TV

Samsung's Crystal Processor 4K automatically upscales your favorite movies, TV shows and sports events to 4K. PurColor fine tunes colors while HDR steps up to millions of shades of color that go beyond what HDTV can offer. 

$798$678
Samsung 15" Galaxy Book2 Pro
Samsung 15" Galaxy Book2 Pro
Walmart
Samsung 15" Galaxy Book2 Pro

Blaze through your work day with the Galaxy Book2 Pro. Powered by Samsung's most powerful CPU available, the laptop is packed with the premium performance you’ve come to expect from Samsung — plus some. 

    $1,199$979

    The Best Beauty Deals at Walmart

    Peter Thomas Roth Anti-Aging Gel Face Wash
    Peter Thomas Roth Anti-Aging Gel Facial Cleanser and Face Wash
    Walmart
    Peter Thomas Roth Anti-Aging Gel Face Wash

    This cleanser helps to cleanse your skin of everyday grit and grime and all of the harsh elements you are exposed to. It also works wonders with removing makeup and will leave your skin feeling fresh and clean. 

    $39$25
    Marc Jacobs Daisy
    Marc Jacobs Daisy
    Walmart
    Marc Jacobs Daisy

    A celebrated modern classic, Daisy is one of Marc Jacobs' most popular fragrances. The light, lively blend of fruits, florals and musk and woody notes is simply delightful.

    $106$80
    Elizabeth Arden Visible Difference Refining Moisture Cream Complex
    Elizabeth Arden 2.5oz Visible Difference Refining Moisture Cream Complex
    Walmart
    Elizabeth Arden Visible Difference Refining Moisture Cream Complex

    This Elizabeth Arden moisturizing cream helps to maintain healthy, youthful-looking skin by delivering a blend of ingredients your skin needs to target skin barrier repair, moisturization, and anti-aging.

    $37$21
    Clarins Instant Smooth Perfecting Touch
    Clarins Instant Smooth Perfecting Touch
    Walmart
    Clarins Instant Smooth Perfecting Touch

    This wrinkle-smoothing primer is the perfect combination of makeup and skincare, working to nourish and blur wrinkles, fine lines, and pores.

    $44$20

    The Best Vacuum Deals at Walmart

    Dyson V7 Advanced Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
    Dyson V7 Advanced Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
    Walmart
    Dyson V7 Advanced Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

    Clean your entire home from top to bottom with Dyson's long-lasting cordless vacuum.

    $400$250
    Shark Navigator Lift-Away XL Multisurface Vacuum
    Shark Navigator Lift-Away XL Multisurface Vacuum
    Walmart
    Shark Navigator Lift-Away XL Multisurface Vacuum

    The Shark vacuum's detachable canister works well for those hard-to-reach spots.

    $199$97
    Anker eufy 25C Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum
    Anker eufy 25C Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum
    Walmart
    Anker eufy 25C Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum

    Give your home a winter refresh with this Anker eufy 25C Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum that works to clean even the toughest corners.

    $250$96
    Ecovacs DEEBOT N8+ All-In-One Robot Vacuum Cleaner
    Ecovacs DEEBOT N8+ All-In-One Robot Vacuum Cleaner
    Walmart
    Ecovacs DEEBOT N8+ All-In-One Robot Vacuum Cleaner

    Cut down on multiple household chores with this robot vacuum and mopper. It comes with a docking port that automatically empties the vessel when it's full meaning less work on cleaning day.

     

     

    $650$268

    The Best Kitchen Deals at Walmart

    Gourmia 8 Qt Digital Air Fryer
    Gourmia 8 Qt Digital Air Fryer
    Walmart
    Gourmia 8 Qt Digital Air Fryer

    The Gourmia 8 Qt Digital Air Fryer features twelve one-touch cooking functions which include presets such as air fry, roast, bake, dehydrate, and more.

    $99$79
    Keurig K-Mini Plus
    Keurig K-Mini Plus
    Walmart
    Keurig K-Mini Plus

    Start your mornings right before class with a delicious cup of coffee. The Keurig K-Mini Plus is perfect for a small space and pours a single-serve K-Cup.

    $110$79
    Beautiful 5.3 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer
    Beautiful 5.3QT Capacity Lightweight & Powerful Tilt-Head Stand Mixer, Black
    Walmart
    Beautiful 5.3 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer

    Drew Barrymore's high-performance stand mixer is on sale now. With it's lightweight design, the stand mixer can mix a wide variety of ingredients with 12 optimal speed settings to fit your every need. 

      $129$99
      Ninja Foodi NeverStick Essential 11-Piece Cookware Set
      Ninja Foodi NeverStick Essential 11-Piece Cookware Set
      Walmart
      Ninja Foodi NeverStick Essential 11-Piece Cookware Set

      We can always count on Ninja for their durable kitchenware. Get this 11-piece cookware set for under $150.

      $169$149

      The Best Home and Furniture Deals at Walmart

      Kellum Media Fireplace Console
      Kellum Media Fireplace Console
      Walmart
      Kellum Media Fireplace Console

      There’s nothing like a cozy fireplace to sit by and this TV stand will give you the warmth and ambience of a fireplace without the hassle or mess. The fireplace is equipped with a unique Quantum Flame Technology that creates a 3D flame effect giving your fireplace even more of a real flame feel. 

        $299$198
        Seventh TV Stand
        Seventh TV Stand
        Walmart
        Seventh TV Stand

        This console table comes with sleek storage drawers and shelves and can hold up to a 75" TV.

        $300$176
        Coleman Tahiti Plus AirJet Inflatable Hot Tub
        Coleman Tahiti Plus AirJet Inflatable Hot Tub
        Walmart
        Coleman Tahiti Plus AirJet Inflatable Hot Tub

        You can still relax outdoors during winter with an inflatable hot tub. Coleman's Tahiti Plus AirJet inflatable hot tub is easy to set up and break down, plus it can fit up to seven people.

        $588$329

