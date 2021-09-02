Shopping

Bloomingdale’s Labor Day Sale: Get Up To 75% Off Clothes, Cookware, and More

By ETonline Staff
Bloomingdale's sale
Bloomingdale's

If you're not busy planning cookouts for Labor Day weekend, you can do some serious shopping with Labor Day sales! Bloomingdale' Labor Day Sale has tons of deals you don't want to miss. From now until September 6, you can take an extra 50% off clearance items and get up to 30-50% off select items from women's clothing, select mattresses, beauty, small appliances and kitchen gadgets & cookware. The discount is automatically applied at checkout -- no promo code needed.

Save on designer looks from Theory, Rag & Bone, AG, J Brand, Tory Burch, 7 For All Mankind and more. Whether you're looking for a new dress, loungewear, cozy pair of pajamas, or a fresh pair of sneakers, there is something for everyone.  

Below, shop ET Style's favorite items included in the Bloomingdale's Labor Day Sale.

Kate Spade New York Quilted Trim Hooded Trench Coat
Kate Spade New York Quilted Trim Hooded Trench Coat
Bloomingdale's
Kate Spade New York Quilted Trim Hooded Trench Coat
Be prepared for fall weather with this trench coat from Kate Spade. 
$161 (REGULARLY $268)
Stella McCartney Women's Loop Vegan Leather Low Top Sneakers
Stella McCartney Women's Loop Vegan Leather Low Top Sneakers
Bloomingdale's
Stella McCartney Women's Loop Vegan Leather Low Top Sneakers
Stella McCartney knows what she's doing. A sneaker with an exaggerated sole is on fire right now and you can get this pair for more than 50% off the regular price. 
$198 (REGULARLY $495)
Tory Burch Perry Bombé Mini Canvas Crossbody
Tory Burch Perry Bombé Mini Canvas Crossbody
Bloomingdale's
Tory Burch Perry Bombé Mini Canvas Crossbody
We love a good Tory Burch bag. This one is on offer for more than $80 off the original price. 
$195 (REGULARLY $278)
Bella Dahl Tie Dyed Top
Bella Dahl Tie Dyed Top
Bloomingdale's
Bella Dahl Tie Dyed Top
Get your tie-dye fix while staying classy in this elegant spring top from Bella Dahl. 
$91 (REGULARLY $152)
Bloomingdale's 14K Yellow Gold Tube Hoop Earrings - 100% Exclusive
Bloomingdale's 14K Yellow Gold Tube Hoop Earrings - 100% Exclusive
Bloomingdale's
Bloomingdale's 14K Yellow Gold Tube Hoop Earrings - 100% Exclusive
As Kate Middleton has proved, you just can't go wrong with a good pair of gold hoop earrings. Get a huge deal on these -- right now, they're 60% off the regular price. 
$382 (REGULARLY $955)
My Primaloft Asthma & Allergy Friendly Down Alternative Pillow
Bloomingdale's My Primaloft Asthma & Allergy Friendly Down Alternative Pillow
Bloomingdale's
My Primaloft Asthma & Allergy Friendly Down Alternative Pillow
Fall is a great time to refresh your pillows! Save $70 on this one which features Egyptian cotton German-milled damask cover and a PrimaLoft® synthetic down cluster filling.
$108 (REGULARLY $180)
Beautyrest Black K-Class Medium Mattress Collection
Beautyrest Black K-Class Medium Mattress Collection
Bloomindale's
Beautyrest Black K-Class Medium Mattress Collection
This Beautyrest mattress was designed for stomach and back sleepers. Right now, you can get this one for 50% off (a savings of more than $4,000!) plus, get free delivery! 
$4,149 (REGULARLY $8,298)
Nutribullet Pro 900 Series
Nutribullet Pro 900 Series
Bloomingdale's
Nutribullet Pro 900 Series
The Nutribullet Pro 900 Series 9-piece set includes: 136-page recipe book and user manual, 32-page pocket nutritionist, 1 extractor blade, 1 900-watt high-torque power base, 1 flip-top to-go lid with 1 colossal cup, 1 comfort lip ring, and 1 tall cup with 1 handled lip ring. Right now, it's 50% off the original price. 
$90 (REGULARLY $158)
Theory Ladder Eyelet Sleeveless Midi Dress
Theory Ladder Eyelet Sleeveless Midi Dress
Bloomingdale's
Theory Ladder Eyelet Sleeveless Midi Dress
If you haven't gotten your white dress yet this summer, this is elegant frock from Theory is the one you want. 
$280 (REGULARLY $475)
Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven
Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven
Bloomingdale's
Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven
The Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven is able to warm, air fry, convection bake, convection broil and toast with this all-in-one design. Right now, it's 45% off the original price.
$200 (REGULARLY $365)
Lacoste Lacoste Classic Cotton Piqué Fashion Polo Shirt
Lacoste Lacoste Classic Cotton Piqué Fashion Polo Shirt
Bloomingdale's
Lacoste Lacoste Classic Cotton Piqué Fashion Polo Shirt
Orange is the color for 2021 and no guy can have too many Lacoste polos. 
$57 (REGULARLY $95)

Shop Bloomingdale's Labor Day Sale 

