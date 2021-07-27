Shopping

Kate Spade Handbags, Sunglasses and More Are Up to 75% Off at Nordstrom Rack

By ETonline Staff
Nordstrom Rack never fails to offer amazing deals on top fashion brands. The retailer's current Kate Spade event marks down stylish sunglasses, jewelry and handbags up to 75% off. 

Right now, shoppers can score deep discounts on some of the brand's best accessories, from eye catching earrings and pendant necklaces to sophisticated sunglasses, timeless watches and whimsical bags.

The Dorie Small Leather Bucket Satchel is the perfect bag to carry your summer essentials, and at 55% off, we're tempted to buy it in all three colors. The Jakaylas 62mm Aviator Sunglasses are also on deep discount, marked down from $163 to just $60, while the Enamel Pansy Pendant Necklace is too cute not to shop at just $28. 

Nordstrom Rack's Kate Spade sales event ends Thursday. Shop ET Style's picks below. 

Hooded Drawstring Waist Raincoat
Kate Spade Hooded Drawstring Waist Raincoat
Nordstrom Rack
Hooded Drawstring Waist Raincoat
It's not too early to start thinking about fall jackets. Get this one for 47% off. 
$130 (REGULARLY $248)
Enamel Pansy Pendant Necklace
Kate Spade Enamel Pansy Pendant Necklace
Nordstrom Rack
Enamel Pansy Pendant Necklace
Wear this dainty pansy pendant to brighten up your outfit. 
$28 (REGULARLY $58)
Multi Blossom Full/Queen Comforter 3-piece Set
Kate Spade Multi Blossom Full/Queen Comforter 3-piece Set
Nordstrom Rack
Multi Blossom Full/Queen Comforter 3-piece Set
Cozy up with beautiful blossoms in this comforter set. 
$165 (REGULARLY $220)
Lady Marmalade Rose Gold Plated Stone Station Necklace
Lady Marmalade Rose Gold Plated Stone Station Necklace
Nordstrom
Lady Marmalade Rose Gold Plated Stone Station Necklace
This rose gold necklace makes a great base for layering your jewlery. 
$26 (REGULARLY $69)
Annadale Link Bracelet Watch, 30mm
women's annadale link bracelet watch, 30mm.png
Nordstrom Rack
Annadale Link Bracelet Watch, 30mm
The spade links offer just a little extra detail. 
$120 (REGULARLY $248)
Dorie Small Leather Bucket Satchel
Dorie Small Leather Bucket Satchel
Nordstrom Rack
Dorie Small Leather Bucket Satchel
The bag comes with an optional adjustable shoulder strap and a removable drawstring pouch. 
$145 (REGULARLY $328)
Joylyns Round 50mm Sunglasses
joylyns round 50mm sunglasses.png
Nordstrom Rack
Joylyns Round 50mm Sunglasses
These lightweight, rounded sunglasses will become your go-to pair. 
$60 (REGULARLY $180)
Sawyer Street Declan Leather Crossbody Bag
sawyer street declan leather crossbody bag.png
Nordstrom Rack
Sawyer Street Declan Leather Crossbody Bag
This compact rectangular crossbody bag carries only what you need for the day or evening.
$100 (REGULARLY $248)
Small Trifold Wallet
Small Trifold Wallet
Nordstrom Rack
Small Trifold Wallet
Crafted from smooth Italian leather, this wallet features a mini spade heart twistlock closure that opens up to plenty of slots for your growing card collection.
$65 (REGULARLY $148)

