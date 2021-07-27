Nordstrom Rack never fails to offer amazing deals on top fashion brands. The retailer's current Kate Spade event marks down stylish sunglasses, jewelry and handbags up to 75% off.

Right now, shoppers can score deep discounts on some of the brand's best accessories, from eye catching earrings and pendant necklaces to sophisticated sunglasses, timeless watches and whimsical bags.

The Dorie Small Leather Bucket Satchel is the perfect bag to carry your summer essentials, and at 55% off, we're tempted to buy it in all three colors. The Jakaylas 62mm Aviator Sunglasses are also on deep discount, marked down from $163 to just $60, while the Enamel Pansy Pendant Necklace is too cute not to shop at just $28.

Nordstrom Rack's Kate Spade sales event ends Thursday. Shop ET Style's picks below.

Small Trifold Wallet Nordstrom Rack Small Trifold Wallet Crafted from smooth Italian leather, this wallet features a mini spade heart twistlock closure that opens up to plenty of slots for your growing card collection. $65 (REGULARLY $148) Buy Now

