Nordstrom Rack’s Clear the Rack Sale: Last Chance for an Extra 25% Off Clearance Items

By Kyley Warren
Nordstrom Rack Clear the Rack sale
Nordstrom Rack

Today's your last chance to score up to 75% off at Nordstrom Rack's Clear the Rack Sale! Nordstrom Rack is already a hub for scoring discounted designer finds year-round. But every so often, the retailer also plays host to some of the biggest sales. Happening now is Nordstrom Rack’s seasonal Clear the Rack Sale, which features unmissable savings on everything from clearance handbags and shoes, to activewear and jewelry — making already great deals even better.

For a limited time, shoppers can now apply an additional 25% off of all clearance pieces, with the opportunity to save as much as 75% off of select items. With over 16,000 marked down products available, there’s definitely a lot to choose from. And to save you from having to endlessly browse through the site, ET Style has rounded up some of the very best deals — including mega discounts on accessory items from Valentino, handbags from Marc Jacobs, shoes from Madewell and so much more.

Shop Nordstrom Rack’s Clear the Rack Sale and see all of our favorite picks below. You can also peruse some of our top-recommended, royal-approved finds from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale for other can’t-miss deals currently available from the beloved retailer.

Valentino iPhone 5 Stud Case
Valentino iPhone 5 Stud Case
Nordstrom Rack
Valentino iPhone 5 Stud Case
Yes, this stud-adorned iPhone case is really 96% off.
$73 (REGULARLY $2,503)
American Rag Dip Dye Cinch Dress
American Rag Dip Dye Cinch Dress
Nordstrom Rack
American Rag Dip Dye Cinch Dress
Wear this ombre dip-dyed dress through Labor Day. Get it now for 71% off the regular price. 
$17 (REGULARLY $60)
Kate Spade Aries Pendant
Kate Spade Aries Pendant
Nordstrom Rack
Kate Spade Aries Pendant
This delicate Zodiac pendant from Kate Spade is 71% off the regular price.
$14 (REGULARLY $48)
Zadig and Voltaire Sunny Suede Satchel Bag
Zadig and Voltaire Sunny Suede Satchel Bag
Nordstrom Rack
Zadig and Voltaire Sunny Suede Satchel Bag
This Zadig and Voltaire satchel is the prettiest travel companion.
$220 (REGULARLY $578)
Marc Jacobs Voyager Circle Crossbody Bag
Marc Jacobs Voyager Circle Crossbody Bag
Nordstrom Rack
Marc Jacobs Voyager Circle Crossbody Bag
The perfect pop of color for any fit courtesy of Marc Jacobs.
$190 (REGULARLY $325)
Diadora Evo Running DD Nylon Sneaker
Diadora Evo Running DD Nylon Sneaker
Nordstrom Rack
Diadora Evo Running DD Nylon Sneaker
Comfort meets style with these sneakers from Diadora.
$17 (REGULARLY $60)
Drew Rose Designs Small Woven Planter
Drew Rose Designs Small Woven Planter
Nordstrom Rack
Drew Rose Designs Small Woven Planter
Style your greenery with this woven planter — now 73% off.
$6 (REGULARLY $28)
X by Gottex Jogger Leggings
X by Gottex Jogger Leggings
Nordstrom Rack
X by Gottex Jogger Leggings
These jogger leggings are stylish enough to dress up or dress down.
$15 (REGULARLY $93)
Stratton Home Decor Maddie Wood Mirror
Stratton Home Decor Maddie Wood Mirror
Nordstrom Rack
Stratton Home Decor Maddie Wood Mirror
Expand any home space with Stratton Home Decor’s chic wood mirror.
$49 (REGULARLY $134)
Adornia Tri-Tone 14K Gold Plated Rings Necklace
Adornia Tri-Tone 14K Gold Plated Rings Necklace
Nordstrom Rack
Adornia Tri-Tone 14K Gold Plated Rings Necklace
Adornia’s crystal rings necklace is now a cool 83% off.
$15 (REGULARLY $120)
Rag and Bone Del Rey Cat Eye Sunglasses
Rag and Bone Del Rey Cat Eye Sunglasses
Nordstrom Rack
Rag and Bone Del Rey Cat Eye Sunglasses
These cat eye shaped frames from Rag and Bone are your next favorite summer accessory.
$60 (REGULARLY $252)
Trouve Reese Faux Leather Ring Crossbody Bag
Trouve Reese Faux Leather Ring Crossbody Bag
Nordstrom Rack
Trouve Reese Faux Leather Ring Crossbody Bag
A staple handbag for your next night out.
$17 (REGULARLY $49)
Miu Miu Irregular Sunglasses
Miu Miu Irregular Sunglasses
Nordstrom Rack
Miu Miu Irregular Sunglasses
This sunglass style from Miu Miu is effortlessly chic and now 80% off too.
$56 (REGULARLY $388)

