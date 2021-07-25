Today's your last chance to score up to 75% off at Nordstrom Rack's Clear the Rack Sale! Nordstrom Rack is already a hub for scoring discounted designer finds year-round. But every so often, the retailer also plays host to some of the biggest sales. Happening now is Nordstrom Rack’s seasonal Clear the Rack Sale, which features unmissable savings on everything from clearance handbags and shoes, to activewear and jewelry — making already great deals even better.

For a limited time, shoppers can now apply an additional 25% off of all clearance pieces, with the opportunity to save as much as 75% off of select items. With over 16,000 marked down products available, there’s definitely a lot to choose from. And to save you from having to endlessly browse through the site, ET Style has rounded up some of the very best deals — including mega discounts on accessory items from Valentino, handbags from Marc Jacobs, shoes from Madewell and so much more.

Shop Nordstrom Rack’s Clear the Rack Sale and see all of our favorite picks below. You can also peruse some of our top-recommended, royal-approved finds from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale for other can’t-miss deals currently available from the beloved retailer.

