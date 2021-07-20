Royals: They’re just like us. And if you want to be just like them, you’ll find a plethora of deals on royal-approved products at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. Meghan Markle’s favorite eyelash serum, the candles that were lit at the royal wedding, jeans worn by the Duchess of Sussex and the Ray-Bans Kate Middleton wore courtside to Wimbledon are all on sale at a royally-discounted rate.

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is now open to all Nordy Club cardholders with Icon, Ambassador and Influencer status. If you’re not a Nordy Club cardmember, you can still preview the sale and prepare to shop yourself when one of Nordstrom’s biggest sale events of the year opens to the public on July 28. But if you’re getting nervous about that perfect purchase on your wishlist selling out before the sale opens to the public, you can always sign up to become a Nordy Club cardholder today.

Here are 12 royal-approved finds from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

Travel Size Scented Candle Set Diptyque Nordstrom Travel Size Scented Candle Set Diptyque This travel size scented candle set includes five candles in a variety of floral and earthy scents that produce notes of rose, figs and lavender when lit. The Duchess of Sussex appears to be a fan of Diptyque: She selected their diffusers to scent her royal wedding to Prince Harry at St. George’s Chapel, and had one of their candles displayed in the background of a good luck video she filmed for an America’s Got Talent contestant back in 2020. $60 AT NORDSTROM (REGULARLY $82) Buy Now

Aquatalia Dayana Water Resistant Stretch Bootie Nordstrom Aquatalia Dayana Water Resistant Stretch Bootie These stretchy, water-resistant square-toe boots from Aquatalia are the ankle-length twins of the Duchess of Cambridge’s go-to Rhumba boots. Grab these slightly more practical heeled boots to pay homage to one of Kate Middleton’s signature looks without stepping on her toes. $330 AT NORDSTROM (REGULARLY $495) Buy Now

RevitaLash Eyelash Conditioner Duo Nordstrom RevitaLash Eyelash Conditioner Duo This eyelash serum is driven by science and developed by opthamologists, and very publicly endorsed by Meghan Markle. The serum helps protect lashes against brittleness and breakage while improving flexibility and shine. Apply once a day before any makeup to help your lashes become, as Markle told Allure, "as long as they could ever be." $98 AT NORDSTROM (REGULARLY $196) Buy Now

Jo Malone London Candle Set Jo Malone London Jo Malone London Candle Set This limited-edition set of candles come in a two-pack with the dreamy scents of Peony & Blush Suede and Lime Basil & Mandarin. These luxurious floral and fruity smelling candles come from Jo Malone London, the brand that was reportedly involved, at Kate Middleton’s request, in providing the candles for Westminster Abbey during the royal wedding. $98 AT NORDSTROM (REGULARLY $140) Buy Now

Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Beauty Set Nordstrom Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Beauty Set This stunning makeup set includes a best-selling liquid highlighter, mascara, eyeliner, a matte lipstick and a limited-edition eyeshadow palette. It comes from Charlotte Tilbury, the brand responsible for one of Meghan Markle’s favorite lipsticks. According to People, Markle is quite the fan of the Matte Revolution lipstick in Very Victoria, a shade named in honor of Victoria Beckham. Charlotte Tilbury also has a shade called “The Duchess,” inspired by Kate Middleton. $135 AT NORDSTROM (REGULARLY $203) Buy Now

Longchamp Le Pliage Expandable Tote Nordstrom Longchamp Le Pliage Expandable Tote This water-resistant nylon tote is expandable, folds flat for easy storage and is trimmed with luxurious leather to elevate the classic tote style. This bag is regularly spotted on the arm of Kate Middleton, and her sister-in-law appears to be a fan as well. $119 AT NORDSTROM (REGULARLY $195) Buy Now

Ray-Ban Wayfarer Sunglasses Karwai Tang/Getty Images Ray-Ban Wayfarer Sunglasses Crafted in Italy, these chic sunglasses were worn courtside at Wimbledon by Kate Middleton in 2019 and seemingly never go out of style. $100 AT NORDSTROM (REGULARLY $161) Buy Now

Lancôme Hypnôse Drama Mascara Set Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Lancôme Hypnôse Drama Mascara Set This set from Lancôme includes the Hypnôse Drama Mascara, a mascara base and a travel-size eye makeup remover. The mascara itself is made with a special formula that uses vitamin B5 to help build volume, and it's reportedly a personal favorite of the Duchess of Cambridge (per Allure). $61 AT NORDSTROM (REGULARLY $98) Buy Now

Kopari Full Size Coconut Melt Set Nordstrom Kopari Full Size Coconut Melt Set This coconut melt set from Kopari can be used in a multitude of ways, from moisturizing to removing your makeup, as a shave oil or to reduce the appearance of dark under-eye circles. Megan Markle understands the importance and versatility of coconut oil, the Duchess of Sussex told Shape back in 2013: “[I use coconut oil] on my skin, on my hair as a deep conditioner and then even to cook with.” $35 AT NORDSTROM (REGULARLY $56) Buy Now

