Royal-Approved Finds from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale
Royals: They’re just like us. And if you want to be just like them, you’ll find a plethora of deals on royal-approved products at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. Meghan Markle’s favorite eyelash serum, the candles that were lit at the royal wedding, jeans worn by the Duchess of Sussex and the Ray-Bans Kate Middleton wore courtside to Wimbledon are all on sale at a royally-discounted rate.
The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is now open to all Nordy Club cardholders with Icon, Ambassador and Influencer status. If you’re not a Nordy Club cardmember, you can still preview the sale and prepare to shop yourself when one of Nordstrom’s biggest sale events of the year opens to the public on July 28. But if you’re getting nervous about that perfect purchase on your wishlist selling out before the sale opens to the public, you can always sign up to become a Nordy Club cardholder today.
Here are 12 royal-approved finds from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.
