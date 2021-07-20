Shopping

Royal-Approved Finds from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

By Danica Creahan
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Royal-Approved Finds at Nordstrom
Royals: They’re just like us. And if you want to be just like them, you’ll find a plethora of deals on royal-approved products at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. Meghan Markle’s favorite eyelash serum, the candles that were lit at the royal wedding, jeans worn by the Duchess of Sussex and the Ray-Bans Kate Middleton wore courtside to Wimbledon are all on sale at a royally-discounted rate. 

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is now open to all Nordy Club cardholders with Icon, Ambassador and Influencer status. If you’re not a Nordy Club cardmember, you can still preview the sale and prepare to shop yourself when one of Nordstrom’s biggest sale events of the year opens to the public on July 28. But if you’re getting nervous about that perfect purchase on your wishlist selling out before the sale opens to the public, you can always sign up to become a Nordy Club cardholder today.

Here are 12 royal-approved finds from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

Hunter Original Tall Waterproof Rain Boot
Diana in the Original Tall Waterproof Rain Boot
Hunter
Hunter Original Tall Waterproof Rain Boot
These tall lug-sole rubber rain boots with an adjustable shaft strap come from Hunter, a British heritage brand that has graced the feet of The Queen, Princess Diana, and Meghan Markle. How’s that for a royal endorsement?
$100 AT NORDSTROM (REGULARLY $165)
Travel Size Scented Candle Set
Diptyque
Travel Size Scented Candle Set
Nordstrom
Travel Size Scented Candle Set
Diptyque
This travel size scented candle set includes five candles in a variety of floral and earthy scents that produce notes of rose, figs and lavender when lit. The Duchess of Sussex appears to be a fan of Diptyque: She selected their diffusers to scent her royal wedding to Prince Harry at St. George’s Chapel, and had one of their candles displayed in the background of a good luck video she filmed for an America’s Got Talent contestant back in 2020. 
$60 AT NORDSTROM (REGULARLY $82)
Aquatalia Dayana Water Resistant Stretch Bootie
Dayana Water Resistant Stretch Bootie
Nordstrom
Aquatalia Dayana Water Resistant Stretch Bootie
These stretchy, water-resistant square-toe boots from Aquatalia are the ankle-length twins of the Duchess of Cambridge’s go-to Rhumba boots. Grab these slightly more practical heeled boots to pay homage to one of Kate Middleton’s signature looks without stepping on her toes. 
$330 AT NORDSTROM (REGULARLY $495)
RevitaLash Eyelash Conditioner Duo
Eyelash Conditioner Duo
Nordstrom
RevitaLash Eyelash Conditioner Duo
This eyelash serum is driven by science and developed by opthamologists, and very publicly endorsed by Meghan Markle. The serum helps protect lashes against brittleness and breakage while improving flexibility and shine. Apply once a day before any makeup to help your lashes become, as Markle told Allure, "as long as they could ever be."
$98 AT NORDSTROM (REGULARLY $196)
Mother The Insider High Waist Crop Step Fray Hem Jeans
The Insider High Waist Crop Step Fray Hem Jeans
Nordstrom
Mother The Insider High Waist Crop Step Fray Hem Jeans
These cropped, relaxed-style high-waisted jeans come from Mother Denim, a brand Meghan Markle wore in her stunningly timeless look at the Invictus Games back in 2017. 
$156 AT NORDSTROM (REGULARLY $238)
Jo Malone London Candle Set
Peony & Blush Suede and Lime Basil & Mandarin Candle Set
Jo Malone London
Jo Malone London Candle Set
This limited-edition set of candles come in a two-pack with the dreamy scents of Peony & Blush Suede and Lime Basil & Mandarin. These luxurious floral and fruity smelling candles come from Jo Malone London, the brand that was reportedly involved, at Kate Middleton’s request, in providing the candles for Westminster Abbey during the royal wedding.
$98 AT NORDSTROM (REGULARLY $140)
Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Beauty Set
Pillow Talk Beauty Set
Nordstrom
Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Beauty Set
This stunning makeup set includes a best-selling liquid highlighter, mascara, eyeliner, a matte lipstick and a limited-edition eyeshadow palette.  It comes from Charlotte Tilbury, the brand responsible for one of Meghan Markle’s favorite lipsticks. According to People, Markle is quite the fan of the Matte Revolution lipstick in Very Victoria, a shade named in honor of Victoria Beckham. Charlotte Tilbury also has a shade called “The Duchess,” inspired by Kate Middleton. 
$135 AT NORDSTROM (REGULARLY $203)
Fresh Rose Petal-Soft Lip Cream Set
Rose Petal-Soft Lip Cream Set
Nordstrom
Fresh Rose Petal-Soft Lip Cream Set
This limited-edition lip set includes a full-size rose petal soft-lip cream and a travel-size advanced-therapy lip balm that both help hydrate and repair dry lips. Meghan Markle reportedly swears by one of Fresh Sugar’s SPF lip balms.
$25 AT NORDSTROM (REGULARLY $37)
Longchamp Le Pliage Expandable Tote
Le Pliage Expandable Tote
Nordstrom
Longchamp Le Pliage Expandable Tote
This water-resistant nylon tote is expandable, folds flat for easy storage and is trimmed with luxurious leather to elevate the classic tote style. This bag is regularly spotted on the arm of Kate Middleton, and her sister-in-law appears to be a fan as well.
$119 AT NORDSTROM (REGULARLY $195)
Ray-Ban Wayfarer Sunglasses
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge in the Royal Box on Centre Court during day twelve of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in Wayfarer Sunglasses
Karwai Tang/Getty Images
Ray-Ban Wayfarer Sunglasses
Crafted in Italy, these chic sunglasses were worn courtside at Wimbledon by Kate Middleton in 2019 and seemingly never go out of style.
$100 AT NORDSTROM (REGULARLY $161)
Lancôme Hypnôse Drama Mascara Set
The Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge Visit Coach Core Essex
Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
Lancôme Hypnôse Drama Mascara Set
This set from Lancôme includes the Hypnôse Drama Mascara, a mascara base and a travel-size eye makeup remover. The mascara itself is made with a special formula that uses vitamin B5 to help build volume, and it's reportedly a personal favorite of the Duchess of Cambridge (per Allure). 
$61 AT NORDSTROM (REGULARLY $98)
Kopari Full Size Coconut Melt Set
Full Size Coconut Melt Set
Nordstrom
Kopari Full Size Coconut Melt Set
This coconut melt set from Kopari can be used in a multitude of ways, from moisturizing to removing your makeup, as a shave oil or to reduce the appearance of dark under-eye circles. Megan Markle understands the importance and versatility of coconut oil, the Duchess of Sussex told Shape back in 2013: “[I use coconut oil] on my skin, on my hair as a deep conditioner and then even to cook with.”
$35 AT NORDSTROM (REGULARLY $56)

