Natural skincare and sunscreen are just a couple of products in everyone's beauty arsenal this summer. If you're obsessed with luxury beauty brands like us, then you're always on the hunt for new deals on La Mer, Dior, Bobbi Brown, NuFace and Kate Somerville. Now that Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale is finally here, you can start saving up to 60% on your favorite top-shelf makeup, skincare and haircare essentials.

Shop the Nordstrom Sale

Starting today, June 6, Icon cardholders who've spent $15,000 or more in the last year can start saving at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. Cardholders who've spent $5,000 or more at the retailer over the last year will have to wait until tomorrow (July 7) to start shopping this expansive summer sale. Meanwhile, all other cardholders can check out the Anniversary Sale on July 9.

Even if you aren't a cardholder, you can shop the best beauty deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale on July 15. The Nordstrom sale is overflowing with beauty deals on cult-favorite brands like Kopari, celeb-loved products like the NuFace Mini Starter Kit and even hyper-popular exfoliating treatments from Kate Somerville. Because the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is the biggest sale of the year, the best deals tend to sell out quickly (so we suggest you keep scrolling to add all your favorite summer beauty products to your cart).

The Best Beauty Deals at Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale

La Mer Radiant Hydration Set Nordstrom La Mer Radiant Hydration Set The La Mer Radiant Hydration Set is the perfect travel companion for all of your summer adventures. The 5-piece moisturizing skincare set includes travel sizes of the La Mer Treatment Lotion, The Renewal Oil Face Oil, The Cleansing Foam Face Cleanser, Creme de la Mer Moisturizing Creaming and a carrying bag. $155 $95 Buy Now

NuFace Mini Starter Kit Nordstrom NuFace Mini Starter Kit Celebs like Bella Hadid and Jennifer Aniston are obsessed with NuFace, and for good reason. This mini starter kit gives you the perfect portable toning device that reduces the appearance of wrinkles, fine lines and other signs of aging. $209 $157 Buy Now

