10 Can't-Miss Beauty Deals from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Save Up to 60% on La Mer, NuFace and More

By Wesley Horvath‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Kate Somerville
Kate Somerville

Natural skincare and sunscreen are just a couple of products in everyone's beauty arsenal this summer. If you're obsessed with luxury beauty brands like us, then you're always on the hunt for new deals on La Mer, Dior, Bobbi Brown, NuFace and Kate Somerville. Now that Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale is finally here, you can start saving up to 60% on your favorite top-shelf makeup, skincare and haircare essentials. 

Starting today, June 6, Icon cardholders who've spent $15,000 or more in the last year can start saving at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. Cardholders who've spent $5,000 or more at the retailer over the last year will have to wait until tomorrow (July 7) to start shopping this expansive summer sale. Meanwhile, all other cardholders can check out the Anniversary Sale on July 9. 

Even if you aren't a cardholder, you can shop the best beauty deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale on July 15. The Nordstrom sale is overflowing with beauty deals on cult-favorite brands like Kopari, celeb-loved products like the NuFace Mini Starter Kit and even hyper-popular exfoliating treatments from Kate Somerville. Because the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is the biggest sale of the year, the best deals tend to sell out quickly (so we suggest you keep scrolling to add all your favorite summer beauty products to your cart). 

The Best Beauty Deals at Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale

Kate Somerville Jumbo ExfoliKate Intensive Exfoliating Treatment
Kate Somerville Jumbo ExfoliKate Intensive Exfoliating Treatment
Nordstrom
Kate Somerville Jumbo ExfoliKate Intensive Exfoliating Treatment

Experience a deep clean, and enjoy smooth skin thanks to clarifying fruit enzymes in this Kate Somerville treatment. 

$205$144
La Mer Radiant Hydration Set
La Mer Radiant Hydration Set
Nordstrom
La Mer Radiant Hydration Set

The La Mer Radiant Hydration Set is the perfect travel companion for all of your summer adventures. The 5-piece moisturizing skincare set includes travel sizes of the La Mer Treatment Lotion, The Renewal Oil Face Oil, The Cleansing Foam Face Cleanser, Creme de la Mer Moisturizing Creaming and a carrying bag. 

$155$95
Kopari Supremely Soft Skin Duo Set
Kopari Supremely Soft Skin Duo Set
Nordstrom
Kopari Supremely Soft Skin Duo Set

Keep your skin hydrated and smooth all summer long with this moisturizing and exfoliating duo by Kopari. 

$60$39
NuFace Mini Starter Kit
NuFace Mini Starter Kit
Nordstrom
NuFace Mini Starter Kit

Celebs like Bella Hadid and Jennifer Aniston are obsessed with NuFace, and for good reason. This mini starter kit gives you the perfect portable toning device that reduces the appearance of wrinkles, fine lines and other signs of aging.

$209$157
Alterna Moisture Hair Care Set
Alterna Moisture Hair Care Set
Nordstrom
Alterna Moisture Hair Care Set

Restore your hair's health with this sulfate-free shampoo and conditioner duo by Alterna.

$135$80
Bobbi Brown Extra Repair Skincare Set
Bobbi Brown Extra Repair Skincare Set
Nordstrom
Bobbi Brown Extra Repair Skincare Set

Tap these ultra-hydrating formulas into your skin to keep your face, neck and under eyes moisturized all season. FYI, this Bobbi Brown skincare trio is paraben-free, phthalate-free and sulfate-free. 

$196$99
Supergoop Unseen & Play Sunscreen SPF 50 Set
Supergoop Unseen & Play Sunscreen SPF 50 Set
Nordstrom
Supergoop Unseen & Play Sunscreen SPF 50 Set

Protect yourself from harmful UV rays with the ultimate Supergoop sunscreen set.

$78$48
Dior Addict Lip Set
Dior Addict Lip Set
Nordstrom
Dior Addict Lip Set

Plump and prime your lips with this luxe beauty set by Dior. 

$84$58
T3 Aireluxe Hair Dryer
T3 Aireluxe Hair Dryer
Nordstrom
T3 Aireluxe Hair Dryer

The T3 Aireluxe Hair Dryer helps reduce frizz and hair damage for a smooth and sleek look every time you use it. 

$200$134
Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream Set
Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream Set
Nordstrom
Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream Set

This two-piece set comes with Augustinus Bader's coveted Rich Cream Face Moisturizer in a full-size bottle and a travel size.

$369$221

