Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is Here: 10 Best Deals to Shop Today

By ETonline Staff
Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022
Nordstrom

We can always count on Nordstrom to have the best deals on items across fashion, beauty, home decor and more. So, when the retailer hosts one of its biggest sales of the year that sees today's trending products boasting even bigger deals, we can't help but take notice. Now, you can shop all of the best deals included in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022.

Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale features Black Friday-esque deals (yes, really that good) on new arrivals and customer-favorite products from brands like La Mer, Zella, Madewell, Barefoot Dreams, Cult Gaia, Charlotte Tilbury, Free People, Olaplex and so many more.

Here's everything to know about Nordstrom's biggest sale of the year — including the best deals to shop and how to get early access before the best-discounted items sell out.

When does the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022 start?

The retailer's massive summer sale started on Wednesday, July 6. Icon members (those who’ve spent $15,000 or more at Nordstrom in the past year) got early access to the sale on that day, followed by Ambassador members (those who’ve spent $5,000 or more at Nordstrom over the past year) on July 7. The next tier of Nordstrom members to get early access are Influencer members (all other Nordstrom cardholders) on July 9.

There's still time to sign up for a Nordstrom credit card if you want early access to all the discounts. 

Even if you don’t have a Nordstrom credit card, you can shop the sale when it opens to the general public on Friday, July 15.

When does the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale end?

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022 will end on Sunday, July 31. You have over two weeks to shop the savings event and take advantage of the deals. 

How can I get the best deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale?

The best Nordstrom Anniversary Sale deals are (understandably) expected to go fast. So, shoppers will want to download the Nordstrom App and sign-up for notifications to ensure they don't miss out on the season's biggest offers.

The best Nordstrom deals available right now

Nordstrom is currently overflowing with deals across all categories in their sale section. Ahead, shop our picks for the best deals currently available at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

Kate Spade Bradley Gingham Phone Crossbody
Kate Spade Bradley Gingham Phone Crossbody
Nordstrom
Kate Spade Bradley Gingham Phone Crossbody

Stylishly carry only the essentials with this Kate Spade phone crossbody bag.

$178$100
Circus by Sam Edelman Janis Slide Sandal
Circus by Sam Edelman Janis Slide Sandal
Nordstrom
Circus by Sam Edelman Janis Slide Sandal

Sam Edelman brings you another outfit-making slide sandal with ample texture and a summery color. 

$85$50
Zella High Waist Studio Lite Pocket Leggings
Zella High Waist Pocket Leggings
Nordstrom
Zella High Waist Studio Lite Pocket Leggings

Leggings are a staple in anyone's closet. Pair these Zella leggings with your fave activewear shirt or with a tank top and denim jacket.

$65$39
Coach Carley Espadrille
Coach Carley Espadrille
Coach
Coach Carley Espadrille

Get 40% off Coach's leather espadrilles trimmed with jute and outfitted with a slip-resistant sole.

$135$81
French Connection Whisper Light Sheath Minidress
French Connection Whisper Light Sheath Minidress
Nordstrom
French Connection Whisper Light Sheath Minidress

The perfect dress for a summer engagement party or bridal shower.

$128$96
UGG Fluff Yeah Genuine Shearling Slingback Sandal
Fluff Yeah Genuine Shearling Slingback Sandal
Nordstrom
UGG Fluff Yeah Genuine Shearling Slingback Sandal

UGG's ultra-comfortable sandals combine a lightweight platform sole with the plush comfort of your favorite slippers. 

$100$50
Tory Burch Miller Cloud Sandal
Tory Burch Miller Cloud Sandal
Nordstrom
Tory Burch Miller Cloud Sandal

This iconic Troy Burch sandal has a contoured footbed that adds everyday comfort to a breezy style topped with a logo medallion.

$228$160
Barefoot Dreams In the Wild Throw Blanket
Barefoot Dreams In the Wild Throw Blanket
Nordstrom
Barefoot Dreams In the Wild Throw Blanket

Cuddle up with this plush throw blanket by the hyper-popular brand Barefoot Dreams. Multiple different colorways will be a part of the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale including this dusk and cream shade.

$180$120
Kate Spade Penny Pebbled Leather Shoulder Bag
Kate Spade Penny Pebbled Leather Shoulder Bag
Nordstrom
Kate Spade Penny Pebbled Leather Shoulder Bag

Carry all of your daily essentials in style with this dainty and feminine shoulder bag from Kate Spade.

$298$179
Free People FP Movement Free Throw Jumpsuit
Free People FP Movement Free Throw Jumpsuit
Nordstrom
Free People FP Movement Free Throw Jumpsuit

Step into the new season with a bright fuchsia jumpsuit that is sure to keep up with all of your workouts.

$80$53

 

