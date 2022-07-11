Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is Here: 10 Best Deals to Shop Today

We can always count on Nordstrom to have the best deals on items across fashion, beauty, home decor and more. So, when the retailer hosts one of its biggest sales of the year that sees today's trending products boasting even bigger deals, we can't help but take notice. Now, you can shop all of the best deals included in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022.

Shop the Nordstrom Sale

Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale features Black Friday-esque deals (yes, really that good) on new arrivals and customer-favorite products from brands like La Mer, Zella, Madewell, Barefoot Dreams, Cult Gaia, Charlotte Tilbury, Free People, Olaplex and so many more.

Here's everything to know about Nordstrom's biggest sale of the year — including the best deals to shop and how to get early access before the best-discounted items sell out.

When does the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022 start?

The retailer's massive summer sale started on Wednesday, July 6. Icon members (those who’ve spent $15,000 or more at Nordstrom in the past year) got early access to the sale on that day, followed by Ambassador members (those who’ve spent $5,000 or more at Nordstrom over the past year) on July 7. The next tier of Nordstrom members to get early access are Influencer members (all other Nordstrom cardholders) on July 9.

There's still time to sign up for a Nordstrom credit card if you want early access to all the discounts.

Even if you don’t have a Nordstrom credit card, you can shop the sale when it opens to the general public on Friday, July 15.

When does the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale end?

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022 will end on Sunday, July 31. You have over two weeks to shop the savings event and take advantage of the deals.

How can I get the best deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale?

The best Nordstrom Anniversary Sale deals are (understandably) expected to go fast. So, shoppers will want to download the Nordstrom App and sign-up for notifications to ensure they don't miss out on the season's biggest offers.

The best Nordstrom deals available right now

Nordstrom is currently overflowing with deals across all categories in their sale section. Ahead, shop our picks for the best deals currently available at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

RELATED CONTENT:

The 12 Best Fashion Deals to Shop from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

10 Can't-Miss Beauty Deals from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Celeb-Loved Spanx Faux Leather Leggings Are on Sale at Nordstrom

Save on Barefoot Dreams Blankets at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Save an Extra 20% on Summer Styles at Nordstrom Rack

The 14 Best White Pants to Add to Your Summer 2022 Wardrobe

Nordstrom Rack Wedding Guest Sale: The Best Deals Up to 91% Off

The Best Face Masks for Flights and Public Transportation This Summer

Early Amazon Deals on NuFace: Serums, Body Toning Devices and More

The 14 Most Stylish Sunglasses Under $50 to Shop for Summer