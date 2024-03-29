Stock up on already discounted spring styles at Nordstrom Rack's Clear the Rack Sale.
As if we needed any more incentive to browse through Nordstrom Rack's massive clearance selection, now the retailer is hosting a spring sale with even bigger markdowns on already-discounted clothing, shoes, accessories and more.
Now through Monday, April 1, shoppers can take an extra 25% off sale styles at Nordstrom Rack's Clear the Rack Sale. With thousands of items already up to 75% off, this massive spring sales event presents the ultimate opportunity to save on spring fashion staples.
Whether you're looking to elevate your spring wardrobe or on the hunt for chic pieces for your spring break vacation, you'll find savings on best-sellers from brands like Stuart Weitzman, BaubleBar, Steve Madden, Madewell and more. From floral tops and midi dresses to spring sandals, sunglasses, handbags and a number of other trendy fashion essentials, Nordstrom Rack's sale has everything you need to stay stylish this spring and well into summer.
Ahead, shop the best deals from Nordstrom Rack's Clear the Rack Sale.
Steve Madden Lisa Stretch Satin Charmeuse Midi Dress
This soft violet dress, with a back cutout and a dipped neckline, brings a flirty yet elegant vibe.
NYDJ Ross Slide Sandal
With an espadrille-style rope insole and memory foam padding, these effortless sandals offer the perfect blend of comfort and style.
French Connection Smocked Organic Cotton Tank
Delicate blooms add a touch of sweetness to this organic cotton tank, adorned with all-over smocking.
Melrose and Market Pull-On Cargo Pants
Cargo pants are all the rage these days, and we're sure they'll be a hit this spring. These cargo pants are crafted from soft fabric and offer plenty of pockets for all your daily essentials.
BaubleBar Mixed Crystal Frontal Hoop Earrings
Shine bright in BaubleBar's Mixed Crystal Frontal Hoop Earrings, lined with sparkling mixed-cut crystals for a polished look.
Madewell Lucille Balloon Sleeve Smocked Top
Featuring airy balloon sleeves and smocking through the bodice, this adorable top pairs perfectly with jeans and heels for an easy nighttime look.
Lush Long Sleeve Midi Dress
Add some floral flair to your spring wardrobe with this long-sleeve dress, showcasing a scoop neckline that ties at the front with a dainty bow.
Madewell V-Neck Sleeveless Crop Top
Perfect for scorching hot spring and summer days, this airy crop top is made of textural and stretchy seersucker and has a V-shaped neckline at the front and back.
Anne Klein Halter Neck Sleeveless Tiered Maxi Dress
Whether you're heading to a spring brunch or jetting off for a beach vacation, the Anne Klein Halter Neck Sleeveless Tiered Maxi Dress has a halter neck and slender waist that will have you feeling your best and looking stylish.
Stuart Weitzman Crystal Buckle Slide Sandal
Looking for the perfect slide sandal? Stuart Weitzman's Crystal Buckle Slide Sandal is topped with a polished crystal buckle that will add shine to any spring outfit.
