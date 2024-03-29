Sales & Deals

Nordstrom Rack Clear the Rack Sale: Save Up to 75% on Steve Madden, Stuart Weitzman, BaubleBar and More

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Nordstrom Rack Clear the Rack Sale
Getty Images
By ETonline Staff
Published: 4:05 PM PDT, March 29, 2024

Stock up on already discounted spring styles at Nordstrom Rack's Clear the Rack Sale.

As if we needed any more incentive to browse through Nordstrom Rack's massive clearance selection, now the retailer is hosting a spring sale with even bigger markdowns on already-discounted clothing, shoes, accessories and more.

Now through Monday, April 1, shoppers can take an extra 25% off sale styles at Nordstrom Rack's Clear the Rack Sale. With thousands of items already up to 75% off, this massive spring sales event presents the ultimate opportunity to save on spring fashion staples.

Shop the Clear The Rack Sale

Whether you're looking to elevate your spring wardrobe or on the hunt for chic pieces for your spring break vacation, you'll find savings on best-sellers from brands like Stuart Weitzman, BaubleBar, Steve Madden, Madewell and more. From floral tops and midi dresses to spring sandals, sunglasses, handbags and a number of other trendy fashion essentials, Nordstrom Rack's sale has everything you need to stay stylish this spring and well into summer.

Ahead, shop the best deals from Nordstrom Rack's Clear the Rack Sale.

Steve Madden Lisa Stretch Satin Charmeuse Midi Dress

Steve Madden Lisa Stretch Satin Charmeuse Midi Dress
Nordstrom Rack

Steve Madden Lisa Stretch Satin Charmeuse Midi Dress

This soft violet dress, with a back cutout and a dipped neckline, brings a flirty yet elegant vibe.

$65 $34

Shop Now

NYDJ Ross Slide Sandal

NYDJ Ross Slide Sandal
Nordstrom Rack

NYDJ Ross Slide Sandal

With an espadrille-style rope insole and memory foam padding, these effortless sandals offer the perfect blend of comfort and style.

$119 $33

Shop Now

French Connection Smocked Organic Cotton Tank

French Connection Smocked Organic Cotton Tank
Nordstrom Rack

French Connection Smocked Organic Cotton Tank

Delicate blooms add a touch of sweetness to this organic cotton tank, adorned with all-over smocking.

$68 $17

Shop Now

Melrose and Market Pull-On Cargo Pants

Melrose and Market Pull-On Cargo Pants
Nordstrom Rack

Melrose and Market Pull-On Cargo Pants

Cargo pants are all the rage these days, and we're sure they'll be a hit this spring. These cargo pants are crafted from soft fabric and offer plenty of pockets for all your daily essentials.

$35 $21

Shop Now

BaubleBar Mixed Crystal Frontal Hoop Earrings

BaubleBar Mixed Crystal Frontal Hoop Earrings
Nordstrom Rack

BaubleBar Mixed Crystal Frontal Hoop Earrings

Shine bright in BaubleBar's Mixed Crystal Frontal Hoop Earrings, lined with sparkling mixed-cut crystals for a polished look.

$48 $7

Shop Now

Madewell Lucille Balloon Sleeve Smocked Top

Madewell Lucille Balloon Sleeve Smocked Top
Nordstrom Rack

Madewell Lucille Balloon Sleeve Smocked Top

Featuring airy balloon sleeves and smocking through the bodice, this adorable top pairs perfectly with jeans and heels for an easy nighttime look.

$92 $36

Shop Now

Lush Long Sleeve Midi Dress

Lush Long Sleeve Midi Dress
Nordstrom Rack

Lush Long Sleeve Midi Dress

Add some floral flair to your spring wardrobe with this long-sleeve dress, showcasing a scoop neckline that ties at the front with a dainty bow.

$30 $17

Shop Now

Madewell V-Neck Sleeveless Crop Top

Madewell V-Neck Sleeveless Crop Top
Nordstrom Rack

Madewell V-Neck Sleeveless Crop Top

Perfect for scorching hot spring and summer days, this airy crop top is made of textural and stretchy seersucker and has a V-shaped neckline at the front and back.

$60 $14

Shop Now

Anne Klein Halter Neck Sleeveless Tiered Maxi Dress

Anne Klein Halter Neck Sleeveless Tiered Maxi Dress
Nordstrom Rack

Anne Klein Halter Neck Sleeveless Tiered Maxi Dress

Whether you're heading to a spring brunch or jetting off for a beach vacation, the Anne Klein Halter Neck Sleeveless Tiered Maxi Dress has a halter neck and slender waist that will have you feeling your best and looking stylish.

$89 $22

Shop Now

Stuart Weitzman Crystal Buckle Slide Sandal

Stuart Weitzman Crystal Buckle Slide Sandal
Nordstrom Rack

Stuart Weitzman Crystal Buckle Slide Sandal

Looking for the perfect slide sandal? Stuart Weitzman's Crystal Buckle Slide Sandal is topped with a polished crystal buckle that will add shine to any spring outfit.

$395 $170

Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Save Up to 30% on Tory Burch's Best Spring Styles This Weekend Only

Sales & Deals

Save Up to 30% on Tory Burch's Best Spring Styles This Weekend Only

Shop the Best Deals on Birkenstocks: Save up to 35% on Sandals

Sales & Deals

Shop the Best Deals on Birkenstocks: Save up to 35% on Sandals

The Hill House Home Spring Sale Is a Prairiecore Dream Come True

Sales & Deals

The Hill House Home Spring Sale Is a Prairiecore Dream Come True

Nike Spring Sale: Save Up to 50% on Best-Selling Sneakers & Activewear

Sales & Deals

Nike Spring Sale: Save Up to 50% on Best-Selling Sneakers & Activewear

The Top 7 Denim Trends for Spring: Flare Jeans, Maxi Skirts and More

Style

The Top 7 Denim Trends for Spring: Flare Jeans, Maxi Skirts and More

Everlane's Spring Sale Has All The Fashion Deals Your Closet Needs

Sales & Deals

Everlane's Spring Sale Has All The Fashion Deals Your Closet Needs

Slide Into Spring in Comfort With Crocs’ Spring Sale

Sales & Deals

Slide Into Spring in Comfort With Crocs’ Spring Sale

Save Up to 50% On Ray-Ban Sunglasses for Spring at Amazon

Sales & Deals

Save Up to 50% On Ray-Ban Sunglasses for Spring at Amazon

Hailey Bieber's Favorite Denim Shorts Are 40% Off Right Now

Sales & Deals

Hailey Bieber's Favorite Denim Shorts Are 40% Off Right Now

The 12 Best Deals to Shop from Nordstrom’s Spring Sale

Sales & Deals

The 12 Best Deals to Shop from Nordstrom’s Spring Sale

The Best Stylish Maxi Dresses on Amazon to Wear All Spring Long

Best Lists

The Best Stylish Maxi Dresses on Amazon to Wear All Spring Long

Tags:

Latest News