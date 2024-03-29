Sales & Deals

Tory Burch's Spring Sale Is Here With Up to 30% Off Iconic Bags, Sandals and More — This Weekend Only

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Sydney Sweeney Tory Burch
Tory Burch
By Carolin Lehmann and Rebecca Rovenstine
Updated: 10:43 AM PDT, March 29, 2024

Get up to 30% off stunning Tory Burch handbags, shoes and accessories before the Spring Sale ends.

If you're looking to add some affordable designer finds to your wardrobe, don't miss the Tory Burch Spring Sale happening this weekend.

Now through Sunday, March 31, you can score 25% off purchases of $200 or more, or 30% off purchases of $500 or more. That means everything on Tory Burch's site is on sale. From best-selling Tory Burch Miller Cloud Sandals to designer belt bags for all your springtime adventures, there are a ton of handbags, accessories and shoes to put the finishing touches on your wardrobe this season.

Shop the Tory Burch Spring Sale

Beloved by celebrities like Olivia Wilde and Julianne Moore, Tory Burch is known for colorful, classic styles that are both timeless and versatile. 

Before your favorite styles sell out, give your wardrobe a well-deserved refresh with the great finds from the Tory Burch Spring Sale below. Check out the top Tory Burch shoes and bags we've found to shop before the sale ends on March 31. Note that the prices listed below are for the 30% off discount you receive when spending $500 or more.

Ella Chain Soft Tote

Ella Chain Soft Tote
Tory Burch

Ella Chain Soft Tote

Ideal for every day, this tote has a roomy interior for all the essentials, including a laptop. 

$348 $174

Shop Now

Small Kira Chevron Convertible Shoulder Bag

Small Kira Chevron Convertible Shoulder Bag
Tory Burch

Small Kira Chevron Convertible Shoulder Bag

You'll want to add this charming chevron quilted bag to your cart before it sells out.

$548 $209

Shop Now

Miller Cloud Lug

Miller Cloud Lug
Tory Burch

Miller Cloud Lug

A toothy color-pop sole grounds a patent leather flip-flop topped with a cutout medallion for signature charm.

$258 $83

Shop Now

Miller Cloud Sandal

Miller Cloud Sandal
Tory Burch

Miller Cloud Sandal

The iconic Tory Burch sandal has a contoured footbed that adds everyday comfort to a breezy style.

$198 $83

Shop Now

Double T Jacquard Slide

Double T Jacquard Slide
Tory Burch

Double T Jacquard Slide

Add these single-band slides to your spring wardrobe. They're embroidered with a double T logo.

$228 $83

Shop Now

Limited-Edition Crossbody

Limited-Edition Crossbody
Tory Burch

Limited-Edition Crossbody

Carry this classic pebbled leather purse by its handle or chain strap. 

$398 $139

Shop Now

McGraw Wallet Crossbody

McGraw Wallet Crossbody
Tory Burch

McGraw Wallet Crossbody

This wallet with a strap also fits a phone.

$298 $139

Shop Now

Small Kira Quilted Satchel

Small Kira Quilted Satchel
Tory Burch

Small Kira Quilted Satchel

This cute satchel has a double T as a turn-lock closure. It's designed to emulate the leather interiors of classic cars.

$648 $279

Shop Now

Virginia Belt Bag

Virginia Belt Bag
Tory Burch

Virginia Belt Bag

You'll get so much use out of this belt bag while running errands or hiking trails.

$158 $83

Shop Now

Kira Flip-Flop

Kira Flip-Flop
Tory Burch

Kira Flip-Flop

These flip-flops have a comfy chevron-quilted footbed and a subtle logo.

$88 $62

Shop Now

Eleanor Slide

Eleanor Slide
Tory Burch

Eleanor Slide

These classy slides have brass-tone hardware and a cushioned foam footbed. 

$298 $132

Shop Now

Small Ella Printed Tote

Small Ella Printed Tote
Tory Burch

Small Ella Printed Tote

This stunning tote is released every season in collector’s edition prints. We love this spring bunny motif.

$228 $160

Shop Now

Miller Mini Bag

Miller Mini Bag
Tory Burch

Miller Mini Bag

This petite bag has a stunning braided strap and a removable gold chain.

$398 $244

Shop Now

Large Fleming Soft Bucket Bag

Large Fleming Soft Bucket Bag
Tory Burch

Large Fleming Soft Bucket Bag

This chic bucket bag has pintucks in a diamond pattern and drawstrings. 

$598 $419

Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Levi's Spring Sale: Save 30% on Jeans, Shorts, Denim Jackets and More

Sales & Deals

Levi's Spring Sale: Save 30% on Jeans, Shorts, Denim Jackets and More

Save 30% on Tarte's Best-Selling Makeup and Skincare This Week

Sales & Deals

Save 30% on Tarte's Best-Selling Makeup and Skincare This Week

The 10 Best Vuori Deals to Shop for Spring

Sales & Deals

The 10 Best Vuori Deals to Shop for Spring

Best On Cloud Sneaker Deals: Save 40% on Top Styles for Men and Women

Sales & Deals

Best On Cloud Sneaker Deals: Save 40% on Top Styles for Men and Women

Frankies Bikinis' Spring 2024 Collection: Shop Swimwear and Apparel

Style

Frankies Bikinis' Spring 2024 Collection: Shop Swimwear and Apparel

Tags:

Latest News