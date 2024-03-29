If you're looking to add some affordable designer finds to your wardrobe, don't miss the Tory Burch Spring Sale happening this weekend.

Now through Sunday, March 31, you can score 25% off purchases of $200 or more, or 30% off purchases of $500 or more. That means everything on Tory Burch's site is on sale. From best-selling Tory Burch Miller Cloud Sandals to designer belt bags for all your springtime adventures, there are a ton of handbags, accessories and shoes to put the finishing touches on your wardrobe this season.

Shop the Tory Burch Spring Sale

Beloved by celebrities like Olivia Wilde and Julianne Moore, Tory Burch is known for colorful, classic styles that are both timeless and versatile.

Before your favorite styles sell out, give your wardrobe a well-deserved refresh with the great finds from the Tory Burch Spring Sale below. Check out the top Tory Burch shoes and bags we've found to shop before the sale ends on March 31. Note that the prices listed below are for the 30% off discount you receive when spending $500 or more.

Miller Cloud Sandal Tory Burch Miller Cloud Sandal The iconic Tory Burch sandal has a contoured footbed that adds everyday comfort to a breezy style. $198 $83 Shop Now

Limited-Edition Crossbody Tory Burch Limited-Edition Crossbody Carry this classic pebbled leather purse by its handle or chain strap. $398 $139 Shop Now

Eleanor Slide Tory Burch Eleanor Slide These classy slides have brass-tone hardware and a cushioned foam footbed. $298 $132 Shop Now