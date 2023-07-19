The Best Deals on Celeb-Loved Denim to Shop During the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale
A good pair of jeans is an essential part of any wardrobe, so when we see our favorite styles on sale, we know to act quickly. Right now, Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale is offering so many discounts on everything from bathing suits to bedroom decor to celeb-loved denim from Levi's, Good American and Madewell.
Whether you prefer classic straight leg jean or baggy boyfriends, distressed dark wash or summer-ready whites, you're bound to find your new favorite pair of jeans at Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale. The Levi's Ribcage jean, loved by the likes of Bella Hadid, Taylor Russell, Florence Pugh and Hilary Duff, is included, as well as styles from Khloe Kardashian's size-inclusive Good American. To help simplify your shopping, we've rounded up the best styles to snag during the sale.
Below, shop our favorite denim deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale — while they're still in stock.
Best Levi's Denim Deals to Shop at Nordstrom
These aren’t just any high-waisted Levi’s. As the name suggests, the Ribcage jeans are so high-waisted that they’re rib-hugging, and fashionable women everywhere have been flocking to buy them for their slimming effect.
The ultra-flattering ribcage jeans are loved by the likes of Hilary Duff, Florence Pugh, Taylor Russel and Bella Hadid.
These high-waist jeans accentuate curves and hug the legs for a truly flattering look.
Best Good American Denim Deals to Shop at Nordstrom
These jeans are described by the brand as "the ultimate skinny sculpting jean." They feature extra stretch, flat tummy tech, and a gap-proof waistband in super stretch denim.
This high-waist straight leg denim style is made from recycled materials, features plenty of stretch and has a baby-blue fade.
Whether you dress them up or down, these bootcut jeans provide enough style versatility (and edge) for any occasion.
Best Madewell Denim Deals to Shop at Nordstrom
Searching for the perfect pair of jeans for summer? This classic style from Madewell will do just the trick.
Elevate your summer style with a unique pair of pull-on jeans in an elegant dark wash.
Madewell's most laid-back boyfriend style is one of the comfiest jeans on the market — just make sure to size down for a proper fit.
