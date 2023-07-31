Sales & Deals

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: The Best Deals on Strollers, Car Seats, Highchairs and More Baby Items

By Lauren Gruber
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
nordstrom
Getty

From strollers and car seats to playpens and highchairs, there's so much that parents need to buy to keep their little ones safe at home and on the go. All of this shopping can get incredibly expensive, so we'll jump at any chance to score kid-friendly items on sale. Right now, Nordstrom is offering massive savings on all things baby during its annual Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

Shop Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

No matter your kid's age or stage, there are so many deals on products built to grow with your little one. Save on the Nuna Rava convertible car seat that can be used front or rear-facing, as well as the Stokke Trip-Trap highchair that can support babies, kids and even full-grown adults thanks to its adjustable heights. We also love the best-selling Maxi-Cosi Cassia high chair that's as stylish as it is soothing — on sale for $188. And if you're on the hunt for a good stroller deal, take $250 off the Nuna PIPPA Stroller and Car Seat travel system. UPPABABY Vista.

Strollers and swings aren't the only thing on sale during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. Before the event ends on Sunday, August 6, check out our editors' favorite deals to shop on Charlotte Tilbury, Barefoot Dreams, Coach and more.

NUNA PIPA™ urbn + TRVL™ Stroller & Car Seat Travel System
NUNA PIPA™ urbn + TRVL™ Stroller & Car Seat Travel System
Nordstrom
NUNA PIPA™ urbn + TRVL™ Stroller & Car Seat Travel System

A lightweight travel system thats compact enough for everyday life.

$900$675
MAXI-COSI® Kori 2-in-1 Rocker Chair
MAXI-COSI® Kori 2-in-1 Rocker Chair
Nordstrom
MAXI-COSI® Kori 2-in-1 Rocker Chair

A two-in-one baby essential for rocking your baby or leaving your little one stationary.

$140$105
Baby Jogger City Turn™ Rotating Convertible Car Seat
Baby Jogger City Turn™ Rotating Convertible Car Seat
Nordstrom
Baby Jogger City Turn™ Rotating Convertible Car Seat

A convertible carseat that rotates your baby 180 degrees for an easy in and out.

$550$400
Baby Jogger Summit™ X3 Single Jogging Stroller
Baby Jogger Summit™ X3 Single Jogging Stroller
Nordstrom
Baby Jogger Summit™ X3 Single Jogging Stroller

The perfect stroller for those who love to jog and go on walks.

$550$400
Maxi-Cosi Pria Max All-in-One Convertible Car Seat
Maxi-Cosi Pria™ Max All-in-One Convertible Car Seat
Nordstrom
Maxi-Cosi Pria Max All-in-One Convertible Car Seat

The convertible nature of this car seat means it can be used from birth all the way up until your child reaches 100 lbs. 

$320$240
Maxi-Cosi Swift 3-in-1 Playard
Maxi-Cosi Swift 3-in-1 Playard
Nordstrom
Maxi-Cosi Swift 3-in-1 Playard

Playtime will be safe and stylish with this bassinet, sleep space and play yard for babies and toddlers.

$275$206
Thule Urban Glide 2 Single All-Terrain Stroller Bundle
Thule Urban Glide 2 Single All Terrain Stroller Bundle
Nordstrom
Thule Urban Glide 2 Single All-Terrain Stroller Bundle

This jogging stroller has so many compartments for snacks, drinks, wipes and more.

$610$458
WonderFold W4 Luxe 4-Passenger Multifunctional Stroller Wagon Bonus Pack
WonderFold W4 Luxe 4-Passenger Multifunctional Stroller Wagon Bonus Pack
Nordstrom
WonderFold W4 Luxe 4-Passenger Multifunctional Stroller Wagon Bonus Pack

This wagon features a removable UPF 50+ canopy for plenty of sun protection.

$1,206$904

RELATED CONTENT:

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: The Best Beauty, Fashion, Home and Shoe Deals Under $50

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Shop the Best Deals

Shop The Best Apple Watch Bands for Every Style This Year

Shop the Best Summer Wedding Guest Dresses for Every Style and Budget

Meghan Markle’s Comfy Veja Sneakers Are Available at Nordstrom

The Best Beauty Deals to Shop from Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale

Save $150 On the Highly-Rated Nuna Rava Car Seat During Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale

What Our Editors Are Buying from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Michael Kors Is Having a Massive Summer Sale — Save Up to 60% Off

Save Up to $3,700 on Samsung TVs During the Black Friday in July Sale

Save Up to 43% On Instant Brands' Best Kitchen Appliances at Amazon

Save Up to 60% on Tuft & Needle's Top-Rated Mattresses and Bedding