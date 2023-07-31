Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: The Best Deals on Strollers, Car Seats, Highchairs and More Baby Items
From strollers and car seats to playpens and highchairs, there's so much that parents need to buy to keep their little ones safe at home and on the go. All of this shopping can get incredibly expensive, so we'll jump at any chance to score kid-friendly items on sale. Right now, Nordstrom is offering massive savings on all things baby during its annual Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.
No matter your kid's age or stage, there are so many deals on products built to grow with your little one. Save on the Nuna Rava convertible car seat that can be used front or rear-facing, as well as the Stokke Trip-Trap highchair that can support babies, kids and even full-grown adults thanks to its adjustable heights. We also love the best-selling Maxi-Cosi Cassia high chair that's as stylish as it is soothing — on sale for $188. And if you're on the hunt for a good stroller deal, take $250 off the Nuna PIPPA Stroller and Car Seat travel system. UPPABABY Vista.
Strollers and swings aren't the only thing on sale during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. Before the event ends on Sunday, August 6, check out our editors' favorite deals to shop on Charlotte Tilbury, Barefoot Dreams, Coach and more.
A lightweight travel system thats compact enough for everyday life.
A two-in-one baby essential for rocking your baby or leaving your little one stationary.
A convertible carseat that rotates your baby 180 degrees for an easy in and out.
The perfect stroller for those who love to jog and go on walks.
The convertible nature of this car seat means it can be used from birth all the way up until your child reaches 100 lbs.
Playtime will be safe and stylish with this bassinet, sleep space and play yard for babies and toddlers.
This jogging stroller has so many compartments for snacks, drinks, wipes and more.
This wagon features a removable UPF 50+ canopy for plenty of sun protection.
