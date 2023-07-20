The Best Deals Under $50 to Shop from Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale: Steve Madden, Alo and More
With all the sales that went on this month, from Amazon Prime Day and Walmart+ Week to Best Buy's Black Friday in July, it can be hard to keep track of the best deals to add to your shopping carts. Nevertheless, we've found it. The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is one of the top savings events of the year for fashion lovers.
If you're not already familiar with Nordstrom, the department store carries a wide range of brands from innovative new designers such as Alo and Baublebar to tried-and-true classics such as Levi's, Free People, and Quay. Right now, through August 6, the retailer is offering massive discounts — across the board.
Score great deals on Tiktok-viral makeup, cargo pants, funky mules, Voluspa candles and more with our $50-or-less shopping guide. Some standout items from the sale include an exclusive Too Faced Better Than Sex Mascara set, an Alo sports bra, and over 30% off a Natori bra. Keep scrolling to see our affordable faves from the entire Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.
Fashion Deals Under $50
Crafted by a popular brand adored on TikTok, this sports bra is made from a soft, high-stretch fabric that allows unrestricted movement.
Made with twill, these trendy pants have more than enough pockets for style and functionality.
Small band, big bust ladies rejoice: this feminine lace t-shirt bra from Natori goes up to a size G cup with bands as small as 30.
It's time to swap out that ratty old band tee for a pair of grown-up pajamas. This classic menswear-inspired pair is made with super soft sustainably produced Tencel modal, and comes in black, brown, and rich purple.
Professional and classy, this top is a neutral closet staple.
Feel the open air in these Free People shorts which includes a dolphin waistband for smoothing and support.
Stay cool and comfy all day long in moisture-wicking fabric, figure-shaping leggings.
Snag this wardrobe essential as an early back-to-school pick.
Whether layered under a leather jacket or worn on its own with delicate jewelry, this V-neck cami is a great pick for date night or a girls' night out.
Accessories Under $50
Personalize this wrist bracelet with the initial of your choice for a stunning accessory.
Say goodbye to traditional hair ties and hello to these 100% silk scrunchies that help to maintain your hair's shine and health.
Both retro and timeless, a good pair of cat-eye sunglasses will last you far beyond this summer. Quay Australia's pair gives 100% UV protection in black or tortoiseshell frames.
No matter who you're shopping for, this gold-tone initial pendant makes a great addition to layered necklace stacks or worn on its own.
Beauty Deals Under $50
Combine the Powder Kiss Lipstick and best-selling lip pencil for the lips of your dreams.
Apply Glow Screen before your makeup for an illuminating, dewy finish, and use the Glow Stick to reapply SPF throughout the day.
Stock up on your favorite volumizing mascara for a fraction of the price.
This Bobbi Brown Lip Duo is a go-to lip balm that not only adds moisture but leaves a shining color-tint on your lips.
What's the secret behind Meghan Markle's glowing cheeks? The beauty uses cult-favorite Nars blush in Orgasm — now on sale in a two-pack for $40
Take 50% off this anti-aging cream that claims to reduce the appearance of wrinkles and boost firmness.
Perfect your brow game for back-to-school and beyond with the Anastasia Beverly Hills Fuller Looking & Dimensional Brows Kit deal.
Achieve lasting fullness and hydration with these plumping lip glosses.
If you're constantly washing or working with your hands, this shea butter, avocado oil and sesame seed oil-enriched lotion is a must for tackling extreme dryness.
Kate Somerville's No. 1 best-selling ExfoliKate — loved by Meghan Markle — naturally exfoliates without over-drying, leaving skin fresh, soft and conditioned. Use this daily foaming cleanser to wipe away oil, makeup and surface impurities to reveal smoother skin.
Shoe Deals Under $50
Pair this pointed toe mule with your work outfit for a chic and elevated look.
This stunning heel with an adjustable strap is available in three colors.
This white sneaker is a go-to for any outfit this season.
This versatile penny loafer is on trend this season, and available for more than $20 off.
Both subversive and stylish, this refreshing take on the prim Mary Jane will pair perfectly with tights and a skirt for fall.
This shoe is completed with a square toe and is the perfect polished style for your professional wear.
It's never too early to start shopping fall booties, and this pair is one of our favorites.
Home Gifts Under $50
Upgrade your bedroom or living room blanket collection with this soft throw.
Stay hydrated during your busy days with this cult-favorite water bottle.
"I have had these towels for almost six years and they're the best I've ever used — soft and plush but still super absorbent. They make my bathroom feel like a fancy hotel" — Lauren Gruber, Commerce Writer.
