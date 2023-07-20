Sales & Deals

The Best Deals Under $50 to Shop from Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale: Steve Madden, Alo and More

By Lauren Gruber
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Nordstrom Anniversary Sale
Nordstrom

With all the sales that went on this month, from Amazon Prime Day and Walmart+ Week to Best Buy's Black Friday in July, it can be hard to keep track of the best deals to add to your shopping carts. Nevertheless, we've found it. The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is one of the top savings events of the year for fashion lovers. 

If you're not already familiar with Nordstrom, the department store carries a wide range of brands from innovative new designers such as Alo and Baublebar to tried-and-true classics such as Levi's, Free People, and Quay. Right now, through August 6, the retailer is offering massive discounts — across the board.

Shop Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale

Score great deals on Tiktok-viral makeup, cargo pants, funky mulesVoluspa candles and more with our $50-or-less shopping guide. Some standout items from the sale include an exclusive Too Faced Better Than Sex Mascara set, an Alo sports bra, and over 30% off a Natori bra. Keep scrolling to see our affordable faves from the entire Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

Fashion Deals Under $50

Alo Real Sports Bra
Alo Real Sports Bra
Norstrom
Alo Real Sports Bra

Crafted by a popular brand adored on TikTok, this sports bra is made from a soft, high-stretch fabric that allows unrestricted movement.

$74$50
BP Double Pocket Cargo Pants
BP Double Pocket Cargo Pants
Nordstrom
BP Double Pocket Cargo Pants

Made with twill, these trendy pants have more than enough pockets for style and functionality.

$69$45
Natori Feathers Underwire Contour Bra
Natori Feathers Underwire Contour Bra
Nordstrom
Natori Feathers Underwire Contour Bra

Small band, big bust ladies rejoice: this feminine lace t-shirt bra from Natori goes up to a size G cup with bands as small as 30. 

$72$48
Nordstrom Moonlight Eco Long Sleeve Short Pajamas
Nordstrom Moonlight Eco Long Sleeve Short Pajamas
Nordstrom
Nordstrom Moonlight Eco Long Sleeve Short Pajamas

It's time to swap out that ratty old band tee for a pair of grown-up pajamas. This classic menswear-inspired pair is made with super soft sustainably produced Tencel modal, and comes in black, brown, and rich purple.

$69$45
1. State Flutter Sleeve Rib Knit T-Shirt
1. State Flutter Sleeve Rib Knit T-Shirt
Nordstrom
1. State Flutter Sleeve Rib Knit T-Shirt

Professional and classy, this top is a neutral closet staple.

$59$39
FP Movement The Way Home Shorts
FP Movement The Way Home Shorts
Nordstrom
FP Movement The Way Home Shorts

Feel the open air in these Free People shorts which includes a dolphin waistband for smoothing and support.

$30$20
Zella High Waist Leggings
Zella High Waist Leggings
Nordstrom
Zella High Waist Leggings

Stay cool and comfy all day long in moisture-wicking fabric, figure-shaping leggings.

$59$40
Treasure and Bond V-Neck Sweater
Treasure and Bond V-Neck Sweater
Nordstrom
Treasure and Bond V-Neck Sweater

Snag this wardrobe essential as an early back-to-school pick.

$59$40
1.State Pintuck V-Neck Camisole
1.State Pintuck V-Neck Camisole
Nordstrom
1.State Pintuck V-Neck Camisole

Whether layered under a leather jacket or worn on its own with delicate jewelry, this V-neck cami is a great pick for date night or a girls' night out.

$59$39

Shop more fashion deals here

Accessories Under $50

Baublebar Crystal Pavé Initial Slider Bracelet
Baublebar Crystal Pavé Initial Slider Bracelet
Nordstrom
Baublebar Crystal Pavé Initial Slider Bracelet

Personalize this wrist bracelet with the initial of your choice for a stunning accessory.

$30$20
Slip Pure Silk 10-Pack Skinny Scrunchies
Slip Pure Silk 10-Pack Skinny Scrunchies
Nordstrom
Slip Pure Silk 10-Pack Skinny Scrunchies

Say goodbye to traditional hair ties and hello to these 100% silk scrunchies that help to maintain your hair's shine and health.

$65$44
Quay Australia It's My Way 53mm Cat Eye Sunglasses
Quay Australia It's My Way 53mm Cat Eye Sunglasses
Nordstrom
Quay Australia It's My Way 53mm Cat Eye Sunglasses

Both retro and timeless, a good pair of cat-eye sunglasses will last you far beyond this summer. Quay Australia's pair gives 100% UV protection in black or tortoiseshell frames.

$65$43
Bracha Initial Pendant Necklace
Bracha Initial Pendant Necklace
Nordstrom
Bracha Initial Pendant Necklace

No matter who you're shopping for, this gold-tone initial pendant makes a great addition to layered necklace stacks or worn on its own.

$50

Shop more accessory deals here

Beauty Deals Under $50

MAC Cosmetics Treasured Kiss Lip Kit
MAC Cosmetics Treasured Kiss Lip Kit
Nordstrom
MAC Cosmetics Treasured Kiss Lip Kit

Combine the Powder Kiss Lipstick and best-selling lip pencil for the lips of your dreams.

$45$30
Supergoop! Glow Duo
Supergoop! Glow Duo
Nordstrom
Supergoop! Glow Duo

Apply Glow Screen before your makeup for an illuminating, dewy finish, and use the Glow Stick to reapply SPF throughout the day.

$64$43
Too Faced Better Than Sex Volumizing Mascara Duo
Too Faced Better Than Sex Volumizing Mascara Duo
Nordstrom
Too Faced Better Than Sex Volumizing Mascara Duo

Stock up on your favorite volumizing mascara for a fraction of the price.

$56$39
Bobbi Brown Extra Lip Tint Sheer Tinted Lip Balm Duo
Bobbi Brown Extra Lip Tint Sheer Tinted Lip Balm Duo
Nordstrom
Bobbi Brown Extra Lip Tint Sheer Tinted Lip Balm Duo

This Bobbi Brown Lip Duo is a go-to lip balm that not only adds moisture but leaves a shining color-tint on your lips.

$70$35
Nars Orgasm Blush Duo
Nars Orgasm Blush Duo
Nordstrom
Nars Orgasm Blush Duo

What's the secret behind Meghan Markle's glowing cheeks? The beauty uses cult-favorite Nars blush in Orgasm — now on sale in a two-pack for $40

$64$40
Kate Somerville Age Arrest Anti-Wrinkle Cream
Age Arrest Anti-Wrinkle Cream
Nordstrom
Kate Somerville Age Arrest Anti-Wrinkle Cream

Take 50% off this anti-aging cream that claims to reduce the appearance of wrinkles and boost firmness.

$98$49
Anastasia Beverly Hills Brows Kit
Anastasia Beverly Hills Fuller Looking & Dimensional Brows Kit
Nordstrom
Anastasia Beverly Hills Brows Kit

Perfect your brow game for back-to-school and beyond with the Anastasia Beverly Hills Fuller Looking & Dimensional Brows Kit deal.

$49$30
Too Faced Extreme Twice the Pump Duo Set
Too Faced Extreme Twice the Pump Duo Set
Nordstrom
Too Faced Extreme Twice the Pump Duo Set

Achieve lasting fullness and hydration with these plumping lip glosses.

$58$39
Kiehl's Ultimate Strength Hand Salve
Kiehl's Ultimate Strength Hand Salve
Nordstrom
Kiehl's Ultimate Strength Hand Salve

If you're constantly washing or working with your hands, this shea butter, avocado oil and sesame seed oil-enriched lotion is a must for tackling extreme dryness.

$22$15
Kate Somerville ExfoliKate Cleanser Daily Foaming Wash
Kate Somerville ExfoliKate Cleanser Daily Foaming Wash
Nordstrom
Kate Somerville ExfoliKate Cleanser Daily Foaming Wash

Kate Somerville's No. 1 best-selling ExfoliKate — loved by Meghan Markle — naturally exfoliates without over-drying, leaving skin fresh, soft and conditioned. Use this daily foaming cleanser to wipe away oil, makeup and surface impurities to reveal smoother skin.

$68$48

Shop more beauty deals here

Shoe Deals Under $50

Open Edit Kristina Pointed Toe Mule
Open Edit Kristina Pointed Toe Mule
Nordstrom
Open Edit Kristina Pointed Toe Mule

Pair this pointed toe mule with your work outfit for a chic and elevated look.

$75$50
Open Edit Cava Slide Sandal
Open Edit Cava Slide Sandal
Nordstrom
Open Edit Cava Slide Sandal

This stunning heel with an adjustable strap is available in three colors.

$75$50
Steve Madden Carley Sneaker
Steve Madden Carley Sneaker
Nordstrom
Steve Madden Carley Sneaker

This white sneaker is a go-to for any outfit this season. 

$75$50
Dirty Laundry Voidz Platform Penny Loafer
Dirty Laundry Voidz Platform Penny Loafer
Nordstrom
Dirty Laundry Voidz Platform Penny Loafer

This versatile penny loafer is on trend this season, and available for more than $20 off.

$70$47
Dirty Laundry Lita Mary Jane Pump
Dirty Laundry Lita Mary Jane Pump
Nordstrom
Dirty Laundry Lita Mary Jane Pump

Both subversive and stylish, this refreshing take on the prim Mary Jane will pair perfectly with tights and a skirt for fall.

$70$47
Chinese Laundry Rhyme Time Slingback Flat
Chinese Laundry Rhyme Time Slingback Flat
Nordstrom
Chinese Laundry Rhyme Time Slingback Flat

This shoe is completed with a square toe and is the perfect polished style for your professional wear.

$70$47
Mia Braxton Block Heel Bootie
Mia Braxton Block Heel Bootie
Nordstrom
Mia Braxton Block Heel Bootie

It's never too early to start shopping fall booties, and this pair is one of our favorites.

$70$47

Shop more shoe deals here

Home Gifts Under $50

Upwest x Nordstrom The Softest Throw Blanket
Upwest x Nordstrom The Softest Throw Blanket
Nordstrom
Upwest x Nordstrom The Softest Throw Blanket

Upgrade your bedroom or living room blanket collection with this soft throw.

$49$39
Hydro Flask 32-Ounce Wide Mouth Water Bottle
Hydro Flask 32-Ounce Wide Mouth Water Bottle
Nordstrom
Hydro Flask 32-Ounce Wide Mouth Water Bottle

Stay hydrated during your busy days with this cult-favorite water bottle.

$52$40
Nordstrom Hydrocotton Bath Towel
Nordstrom Hydrocotton Bath Towel
Nordstrom
Nordstrom Hydrocotton Bath Towel

"I have had these towels for almost six years and they're the best I've ever used — soft and plush but still super absorbent. They make my bathroom feel like a fancy hotel" — Lauren Gruber, Commerce Writer.

$29$21

Shop more home deals here

RELATED CONTENT:

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Shop the Best Deals

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Shop Strollers and More Baby Item Deals

What Our Editors Are Buying from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

The Best Deals on Celeb-Loved Denim to Shop During the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Nordstrom Rack Clear the Rack Sale: Get an Extra 25% Off Steve Madden, Ray-Ban, Free People and More

The 10 Best Summer Dresses That Are Still on Sale After Prime Day

The Best Amazon Prime Day Kitchen Deals You Can Still Shop

Save Up to 50% On Ray-Ban Sunglasses for Summer After Prime Day

18 Best Amazon Prime Day Bedding Deals for Summer to Shop Now