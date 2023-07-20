With all the sales that went on this month, from Amazon Prime Day and Walmart+ Week to Best Buy's Black Friday in July, it can be hard to keep track of the best deals to add to your shopping carts. Nevertheless, we've found it. The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is one of the top savings events of the year for fashion lovers.

If you're not already familiar with Nordstrom, the department store carries a wide range of brands from innovative new designers such as Alo and Baublebar to tried-and-true classics such as Levi's, Free People, and Quay. Right now, through August 6, the retailer is offering massive discounts — across the board.

Score great deals on Tiktok-viral makeup, cargo pants, funky mules, Voluspa candles and more with our $50-or-less shopping guide. Some standout items from the sale include an exclusive Too Faced Better Than Sex Mascara set, an Alo sports bra, and over 30% off a Natori bra. Keep scrolling to see our affordable faves from the entire Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

Fashion Deals Under $50

Accessories Under $50

Beauty Deals Under $50

Supergoop! Glow Duo Nordstrom Supergoop! Glow Duo Apply Glow Screen before your makeup for an illuminating, dewy finish, and use the Glow Stick to reapply SPF throughout the day. $64 $43 Shop Now

Shoe Deals Under $50

Home Gifts Under $50

Nordstrom Hydrocotton Bath Towel Nordstrom Nordstrom Hydrocotton Bath Towel "I have had these towels for almost six years and they're the best I've ever used — soft and plush but still super absorbent. They make my bathroom feel like a fancy hotel" — Lauren Gruber, Commerce Writer. $29 $21 Shop Now

