Alo Yoga Is Up to 40% Off for Amazon Prime Day: Save on Celeb-Loved Leggings, Bike Shorts and More
Nowadays, athleisure is a wardrobe staple not just for actually working out, but to feel comfy wherever the day may take you. Taylor Swift, Kendall Jenner, and Emily Ratajkowski all wear editor-favorite brand Alo Yoga on the regular — and for good reason. From buttery soft leggings to extra comfortable sports bras, Amazon is offering major discounts on Alo's best-sellers for Prime Day 2023.
Amazon Prime Day is one of the best times of year to score workout gear at jaw-dropping low prices. It's never been easier to look effortlessly cute by tossing on a pair of Alo leggings or bike shorts. Just ask Hailey Bieber — the model is often spotted in adorable workout sets, and one of her go-to pairs of leggings is on sale right now for Amazon Prime Day.
Throughout today and tomorrow, the mega retailer is slashing prices on celeb-approved Alo Yoga styles to refresh your athleisure rotation. While Prime Day runs until midnight PST on July 12, many sizes and styles are already selling out, so snag your favorites before it's too late.
The Best Prime Day Alo Yoga Deals
Add one of Alo Yoga's most popular leggings to your collection. With a lifting fit, contouring mixed matte and shine fabric, and a hold-it-in five-inch waistband, the high-waist moto leggings have been spotted on Taylor Swift, Hailey Bieber, Cindy Crawford and Gigi Hadid. Select colors and sizes are currently discounted.
With moisture-wicking and antimicrobial fabric, you can feel confident wearing these to the gym. The flat seams help to prevent chafing.
Made with Alo's ultralight, smooth performance fabric, the Vapor Shorts have an on-trend biker short silhouette. Wear them off-duty with a cropped jacket and slides.
Lightweight and soft, this bra top will keep you comfortable even through the sweatiest workouts.
Alo Yoga's Aura Shorts are made with the signature Alosoft performance fabric designed to help keep you mobile.
The criss cross detail in the back adds a nice touch to this functional bra.
This versatile top can be worn working out or going out, thanks to its ribbed performance fabric and chic look.
Made with a clean, sleek design and ultra lightweight Vapor fabric, this smooth, second-skin favorite is destined for heavy rotation – in and out of yoga. You can choose from a variety of camouflage print colors.
Keep it simple (and neutral) with these high-waisted leggings made from sculpting airbrush fabric.
Coziest. Bra. Ever. The Scoop Neck Sweatshirt Bra is an all-day fave, done in soft diagonal French terry with a scoop neck, racerback silhouette, and ruched chest band.
Not an Amazon Prime member? Right now, in honor of their biggest sale of the year, Amazon is offering new Amazon Prime subscribers a 30-day free trial. That means new members can take advantage of all the perks and deals of a Prime membership risk-free for 30 days: including the deep discounts of Prime Day 2023.
Be sure to check out even more great Prime Day deals to shop, handpicked by our friends at CBS News Essentials and CBS Sports Essentials.
