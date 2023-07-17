Shop

Everything Our Editors Are Buying from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Coach, Charlotte Tilbury and More

By Lauren Gruber
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Nordstrom
Getty

If you're anything like us, you're obsessed with finding the best deals possible to justify your online shopping habits. We're suckers for a good sale too, so we're letting you in on a little secret: the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale has so many incredible deals to shop right now, and we're sharing our favorite products with you.

Now through Sunday, August 6, Nordstrom's iconic Anniversary Sale is offering major markdowns on all of our favorite brands: La Mer, Zella, Dyson, Madewell, Barefoot Dreams, Cult Gaia, Charlotte Tilbury, Free People, Tory Burch, Olaplex and so many more.

Shop Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

We've searched every category of the site for the very best deals you'll want to grab ASAP. From the best-selling Spanx faux leather leggings and our favorite Charlotte Tilbury lip products to the celeb-loved and ultra-soft Barefoot Dreams blankets, there are plenty of must-have items at a great deal. Plus, once the Nordstrom sale ends on August 6, everything reverts to the original price — so be sure to shop now. 

Below, check out our editors' favorite things to shop during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale while they're still in stock.

Nordstrom Hydrocotton Bath Towel
Nordstrom Hydrocotton Bath Towel
Nordstrom
Nordstrom Hydrocotton Bath Towel

"I have had these towels for almost six years and they're the best I've ever used — soft and plush but still super absorbent. They make my bathroom feel like a fancy hotel" — Lauren Gruber, Commerce Writer.

$29$21
Hydro Flask 32-Ounce Wide Mouth Water Bottle
Hydra Flask Ultra Violet
Nordstrom
Hydro Flask 32-Ounce Wide Mouth Water Bottle

"Staying hydrated is key in the summer heat, and this Nordstrom-exclusive Hyrdo Flask comes in my absolute favorite color." - Doriean Stevenson, Commerce Editor

$52$40
Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Lip Kit
Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Lip Kit
Nordstrom
Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Lip Kit

In the widely adored Pillow Talk shade, this three-piece lip kit includes all the essentials for achieving a timeless nude-pink lip.

$92$62
Coach Signature Coated Canvas Crossbody Bag
Coach Signature Coated Canvas Crossbody Bag
Nordstrom
Coach Signature Coated Canvas Crossbody Bag

Lean into the '90s trend with a versatile coated canvas crossbody bag from Coach.

$295$199
Natori Bliss Perfection Underwire Contour Bra
Natori Bliss Perfection Underwire Contour Bra
Nordstrom
Natori Bliss Perfection Underwire Contour Bra

"Finding an actually cute bra for a larger chest and smaller band size that's not exorbitantly expensive is a challenge, so this Natori deal is a must for me." — Lauren Gruber, Commerce Writer

$70$47
Kate Somerville ExfoliKate Cleanser Daily Foaming Wash
Kate Somerville ExfoliKate Cleanser Daily Foaming Wash
Nordstrom
Kate Somerville ExfoliKate Cleanser Daily Foaming Wash

Kate Somerville's No. 1 best-selling ExfoliKate — loved by Meghan Markle — naturally exfoliates without over-drying, leaving skin fresh, soft and conditioned. Use this daily foaming cleanser to wipe away oil, makeup and surface impurities to reveal smoother skin.

$68$48
UPPABABY VISTA V2 Stroller
UPPABABY VISTA V2 Stroller
Nordstrom
UPPABABY VISTA V2 Stroller

Carry baby from stroller to car seat in this convertible stroller that makes transitioning through each stage so much easier (and more stylish). 

$1000$750
Birkenstock Arizona Big Buckle Slide Sandal
Birkenstock Arizona Big Buckle Slide Sandal
Nordstrom
Birkenstock Arizona Big Buckle Slide Sandal

These comfortable leather slide sandals from Birkenstock truly never go out of style.

$170$130
Nordstrom Moonlight Eco Short Knit Pajamas
Nordstrom Moonlight Eco Short Knit Pajamas
Nordstrom
Nordstrom Moonlight Eco Short Knit Pajamas

"I'm slowly trying to replace my old, oversized T-shirts with grown-up pajamas, and I love how this set is made with eco-friendly Tencel modal." — Lauren Gruber, Commerce Writer.

$59$41
Diptyque 4-Piece Candle Gift Set
Diptyque 4-Piece Candle Gift Set
Nordstrom
Diptyque 4-Piece Candle Gift Set

"I love to switch up the mood in my home using different scents, and this set includes four of Diptyque's yummiest: Roses, Mimosa, Baies (berry) and Figuier (fig)." - Doriean Stevenson, Commerce Editor

$168$118
Spanx Faux Leather Leggings
Spanx Faux Leather Leggings
Nordstrom
Spanx Faux Leather Leggings

"There's a reason these Spanx leggings sell out so quickly every year. Sleek yet incredibly comfortable, they pull my outfits together in a snap." - Doriean Stevenson, Commerce Editor

$98$65
NuFace Trinity Facial Toning Kit
NuFace White Trinity Facial Toning Kit
Nordstrom
NuFace Trinity Facial Toning Kit

If you're looking to splurge on an at-home facial tool, opt for the cult-favorite, microcurrent NuFace Trinity device. 

$339$199
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Throw Blanket
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Throw Blanket
Nordstrom
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Throw Blanket

Barefoot Dreams blankets rarely go on sale. Add the super soft CozyChic throw to wish list right now. 

$147$98
Blondo Noor Waterproof Bootie
Steve Madden Havannah Pointed Toe Bootie
Nordstrom
Blondo Noor Waterproof Bootie

Fall is just around the corner, so we're adding these waterproof leather Blondo booties to our everyday wardrobe.

$180$120
Parfums De Marly Delina Fragrance Set
Parfums De Marly Delina Fragrance Set
Nordstrom
Parfums De Marly Delina Fragrance Set

"If you're ever going to splurge on a perfume, make it Delina from Parfums de Marly. The lychee and rose scent is honestly life-changing and lasts for ages on my skin." — Lauren Gruber, Commerce Writer.

$525$355
Levi's Ribcage Ripped High Waist Ankle Straight Leg Jeans
Levi's Ribcage Ripped High Waist Ankle Straight Leg Jeans
Nordstrom
Levi's Ribcage Ripped High Waist Ankle Straight Leg Jeans

Elevate your casual style with these high-rise non-stretch Levi's jeans that accentuate your waist and offer a comfortable, true straight-leg fit.

$98$66
Cult Gaia Gigi Slide Sandal
Cult Gaia Gigi Slide Sandal
Nordstrom
Cult Gaia Gigi Slide Sandal

The architectural gold heel on these Cult Gaia shoes is absolutely stunning — grab them for over $100 off now.

$418$280

RELATED CONTENT:

Save Up to $3,700 on Samsung TVs During the Black Friday in July Sale

Hurry to Charlotte Tilbury's Summer Sale for 40% Off Deals Today Only

Save Up to 43% On Instant Brands' Best Kitchen Appliances at Amazon

Save Up to 60% on Tuft & Needle's Top-Rated Mattresses and Bedding

Shop Reese Witherspoon’s Biggest Draper James Sale of the Year

Prime Day Is Over, But Amazon It Still Having A Huge Sale on Keurigs

Save Up to 50% On Kate Somerville, Clinique, Foreo and More at Sephora

The 10 Best Summer Dresses That Are Still on Sale After Prime Day

Dive into the Rest of Summer with This Weekend's Best Swimsuits Sales