Everything Our Editors Are Buying from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Coach, Charlotte Tilbury and More
If you're anything like us, you're obsessed with finding the best deals possible to justify your online shopping habits. We're suckers for a good sale too, so we're letting you in on a little secret: the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale has so many incredible deals to shop right now, and we're sharing our favorite products with you.
Now through Sunday, August 6, Nordstrom's iconic Anniversary Sale is offering major markdowns on all of our favorite brands: La Mer, Zella, Dyson, Madewell, Barefoot Dreams, Cult Gaia, Charlotte Tilbury, Free People, Tory Burch, Olaplex and so many more.
Shop Nordstrom Anniversary Sale
We've searched every category of the site for the very best deals you'll want to grab ASAP. From the best-selling Spanx faux leather leggings and our favorite Charlotte Tilbury lip products to the celeb-loved and ultra-soft Barefoot Dreams blankets, there are plenty of must-have items at a great deal. Plus, once the Nordstrom sale ends on August 6, everything reverts to the original price — so be sure to shop now.
Below, check out our editors' favorite things to shop during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale while they're still in stock.
"I have had these towels for almost six years and they're the best I've ever used — soft and plush but still super absorbent. They make my bathroom feel like a fancy hotel" — Lauren Gruber, Commerce Writer.
"Staying hydrated is key in the summer heat, and this Nordstrom-exclusive Hyrdo Flask comes in my absolute favorite color." - Doriean Stevenson, Commerce Editor
In the widely adored Pillow Talk shade, this three-piece lip kit includes all the essentials for achieving a timeless nude-pink lip.
Lean into the '90s trend with a versatile coated canvas crossbody bag from Coach.
"Finding an actually cute bra for a larger chest and smaller band size that's not exorbitantly expensive is a challenge, so this Natori deal is a must for me." — Lauren Gruber, Commerce Writer
Kate Somerville's No. 1 best-selling ExfoliKate — loved by Meghan Markle — naturally exfoliates without over-drying, leaving skin fresh, soft and conditioned. Use this daily foaming cleanser to wipe away oil, makeup and surface impurities to reveal smoother skin.
Carry baby from stroller to car seat in this convertible stroller that makes transitioning through each stage so much easier (and more stylish).
These comfortable leather slide sandals from Birkenstock truly never go out of style.
"I'm slowly trying to replace my old, oversized T-shirts with grown-up pajamas, and I love how this set is made with eco-friendly Tencel modal." — Lauren Gruber, Commerce Writer.
"I love to switch up the mood in my home using different scents, and this set includes four of Diptyque's yummiest: Roses, Mimosa, Baies (berry) and Figuier (fig)." - Doriean Stevenson, Commerce Editor
"There's a reason these Spanx leggings sell out so quickly every year. Sleek yet incredibly comfortable, they pull my outfits together in a snap." - Doriean Stevenson, Commerce Editor
If you're looking to splurge on an at-home facial tool, opt for the cult-favorite, microcurrent NuFace Trinity device.
Barefoot Dreams blankets rarely go on sale. Add the super soft CozyChic throw to wish list right now.
Fall is just around the corner, so we're adding these waterproof leather Blondo booties to our everyday wardrobe.
"If you're ever going to splurge on a perfume, make it Delina from Parfums de Marly. The lychee and rose scent is honestly life-changing and lasts for ages on my skin." — Lauren Gruber, Commerce Writer.
Elevate your casual style with these high-rise non-stretch Levi's jeans that accentuate your waist and offer a comfortable, true straight-leg fit.
The architectural gold heel on these Cult Gaia shoes is absolutely stunning — grab them for over $100 off now.
