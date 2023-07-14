Sephora's Skincare Sale Is Taking Up to 50% Off Kate Somerville, Clinique, Foreo and More
With summer heating up, the itch to purge through our homes and give our favorite things a seasonal refresh is very real. But perhaps the best place to start the seasonal purge is within your own beauty bag. And if you've been looking for an excuse to restock on some more updated products, Sephora's Skincare Sale arrived at the perfect time.
Now through Saturday, July 15, Sephora shoppers can get up to 50% off top-selling skincare products with incredible steals. You can find new discounts on brands like Foreo, Kate Somerville, Lancôme and more. Plus, you'll also receive free shipping on all orders.
Regardless of your membership status, the deals in Sephora's Skincare Sale are open to everyone and feature discounts on some of the most beloved skincare staples. Do yourself (and your skincare routine) a favor, and stock up on your must-haves at Sephora's sale.
Best Sephora Skincare Deals
Kate's #1 best-selling ExfoliKate naturally exfoliates without over-drying, leaving skin fresh, soft and conditioned. Use this daily foaming cleanser to reveal smoother skin while gently cleansing away oil, makeup and surface impurities.
Bring the lavish spa experience to your own bathroom with the LUNA Mini 3. This model of smart brush is specifically made for people with combination skin and sensitive skin.
A refreshing oil-free gel-cream with hyaluronic acid to help skin create its own internal water source, so it can continually rehydrate itself.
Reduce puffiness and under-eye circles with this rich eye cream from Clinique.
The Algenist GENIUS Liquid Collagen Serum works to firm, smooth, and reduce intense lines and wrinkles for a softer look.
Rénergie Lift Multi-Action Ultra Eye Cream by Lancôme is a silky, anti-aging eye cream that visibly reduces dark circles, depuffs eye bags, and smooths fine lines for re-hydrated, younger-looking eyes.
Foreo's Bear is the world's first FDA-cleared microcurrent device with Anti-Shock System. According to the brand, it visibly improves signs of aging by gently energizing and firming the 69 muscles in your face and neck.
If you struggle with dry skin or are trying to keep your skin supple and glowing during the transition from summer to fall, Clinique's Dramatically Different Moisturizing Lotion+ will hydrate and soften your skin.
This highly-rated collagen sleeping cream helps to strengthen and condition the skin while increasing hydration.
Get your skin glowing with this retinol serum from Howard Sobel, MD, the unofficial dermatologist of the Real Housewives of New York who helps Bethenny Frankel, Ramona Singer, Dorina Medley and Sonja Morgan.
