With summer heating up, the itch to purge through our homes and give our favorite things a seasonal refresh is very real. But perhaps the best place to start the seasonal purge is within your own beauty bag. And if you've been looking for an excuse to restock on some more updated products, Sephora's Skincare Sale arrived at the perfect time.

Now through Saturday, July 15, Sephora shoppers can get up to 50% off top-selling skincare products with incredible steals. You can find new discounts on brands like Foreo, Kate Somerville, Lancôme and more. Plus, you'll also receive free shipping on all orders.

Shop the Sephora Sale

Regardless of your membership status, the deals in Sephora's Skincare Sale are open to everyone and feature discounts on some of the most beloved skincare staples. Do yourself (and your skincare routine) a favor, and stock up on your must-haves at Sephora's sale.

Best Sephora Skincare Deals

FOREO LUNA Mini 3 Sephora FOREO LUNA Mini 3 Bring the lavish spa experience to your own bathroom with the LUNA Mini 3. This model of smart brush is specifically made for people with combination skin and sensitive skin. $179 $125 Shop Now

FOREO BEAR Facial Toning Device Sephora FOREO BEAR Facial Toning Device Foreo's Bear is the world's first FDA-cleared microcurrent device with Anti-Shock System. According to the brand, it visibly improves signs of aging by gently energizing and firming the 69 muscles in your face and neck. $329 $230 Shop Now

Clinique Dramatically Different Moisturizing Lotion+ Sephora Clinique Dramatically Different Moisturizing Lotion+ If you struggle with dry skin or are trying to keep your skin supple and glowing during the transition from summer to fall, Clinique's Dramatically Different Moisturizing Lotion+ will hydrate and soften your skin. $45 $34 Shop Now

Sobel Skin RX Retinol Complex Sephora Sobel Skin RX Retinol Complex Get your skin glowing with this retinol serum from Howard Sobel, MD, the unofficial dermatologist of the Real Housewives of New York who helps Bethenny Frankel, Ramona Singer, Dorina Medley and Sonja Morgan. $110 $105 Shop Now

