The 15 Best Body Lotions for Silky Smooth Skin All Summer: Shop SPF, Shimmer, Acne-Friendly and More Formulas
With all the midriff-baring bikinis, leggy mini skirts and sleeveless tops we plan on wearing this season, the last thing we want is dry, ashy, scaly skin. Silky-smooth, hydrated skin is the perfect complement to our favorite summer outfits, so having a good body lotion on hand is just as important as the rest of your skincare routine.
Whether you prefer to splurge or save, make a statement with shimmer or shield with SPF, we've found the best body lotions for summer 2023. Sol de Janeiro's Brazillian Bum Bum Cream is a celeb-loved favorite for its mouthwatering scent and rich formula, but there are so many more options on the market to choose from.
If you're looking for a lightweight lotion you'll want to apply even on sweaty summer days, Kopari's Guava Body Milk or OSEA's Collagen Lotion are your best bets. For a more skincare-forward approach, Isle of Paradise's Confidently Clear is great for acne-prone skin while Versed Skin's Firm Ground features retinol. And if you're looking for a simple, affordable option that still gets the job done, we adore Cetaphil's dermatologist-approved formula for sensitive skin.
Below, shop our favorite body lotion picks for silky skin all summer long.
Transport your senses to the tropics with Kopari's lightweight yet deeply hydrating guava body milk made with coconut oil, chamomile and shea butter.
Try out the celeb-loved body cream that'll give you smooth, glowing skin all year long in a heavenly pistachio and salted caramel scent.
Soothe your skin while protecting it from the sun's rays with Aveeno's prebiotic oat-infused SPF 60 lotion.
Those with body acne-prone skin should test out this AHA and lactic acid lotion for smoother skin all summer.
"This lotion goes on smoothly and absorbs quickly," said one five-star reviewer. "It has a lovely light scent, and a lightweight non-greasy texture. And a little bit goes a long way! Love the way it smooths the appearance of my crepey skin. This has quickly become a part of my regular moisturizing routine."
Those with ultra-sensitive skin should stick to an unscented, dermatologist-approved formula such as Cetaphil's hypoallergenic body lotion.
Mario Badescu's lightweight, non-greasy body lotion gives a subtle shimmer while nourishing with vitamin A.
The ripe, juicy scent of mango makes this affordable body butter one of the sweetest-smelling options on the market.
The Rihanna glow is real — and the Fenty Skin queen even told Allure that she had turned to this hydrating body cream during her pregnancy.
This cruelty-free formula is crafted with pure retinol, cocoa butter and squalane — all ingredients which work to target dry skin at the source.
An infusion of vitamin C and turmeric can help to promote glowing skin all summer long.
Paraben-free, fragrance-free, oxybenzone-free, octinoxate-free, silicone-free, aluminum-free, cruelty-free and vegan, this SPF 30 lotion guards against sun damage, fine lines and hyperpigmentation without leaving behind a white cast.
TikTok is obsessed with skincare brand Nécessaire for its minimalist packaging and niancinamide and peptide-infused formula.
Get your glow on with Victoria's Secret's shimmering body lotion perfumed with sweet vanilla.
Created for melanin-rich skin but perfect for all skin types, Vaseline's whipped shea butter smells downright delicious with a fluffy texture you'll want to apply over and over again.
