With all the midriff-baring bikinis, leggy mini skirts and sleeveless tops we plan on wearing this season, the last thing we want is dry, ashy, scaly skin. Silky-smooth, hydrated skin is the perfect complement to our favorite summer outfits, so having a good body lotion on hand is just as important as the rest of your skincare routine.

Whether you prefer to splurge or save, make a statement with shimmer or shield with SPF, we've found the best body lotions for summer 2023. Sol de Janeiro's Brazillian Bum Bum Cream is a celeb-loved favorite for its mouthwatering scent and rich formula, but there are so many more options on the market to choose from.

If you're looking for a lightweight lotion you'll want to apply even on sweaty summer days, Kopari's Guava Body Milk or OSEA's Collagen Lotion are your best bets. For a more skincare-forward approach, Isle of Paradise's Confidently Clear is great for acne-prone skin while Versed Skin's Firm Ground features retinol. And if you're looking for a simple, affordable option that still gets the job done, we adore Cetaphil's dermatologist-approved formula for sensitive skin.

Below, shop our favorite body lotion picks for silky skin all summer long.

OSEA Undaria Collagen Body Lotion Ulta OSEA Undaria Collagen Body Lotion "This lotion goes on smoothly and absorbs quickly," said one five-star reviewer. "It has a lovely light scent, and a lightweight non-greasy texture. And a little bit goes a long way! Love the way it smooths the appearance of my crepey skin. This has quickly become a part of my regular moisturizing routine." $48 Shop Now

