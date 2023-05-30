With summer just around the corner, we're looking forward to tropical vacations, lazy afternoons by the pool and plenty of trips to the beach — which means it's time to shop for new swimsuits. In anticipation of the new season, fashion brands are unveiling new swimsuits left and right. From barely-there triangle bikinis in bright colors to , there are hundreds of swimsuit styles to choose from. Whether you prefer something more covered up or a silhouette that shows some skin, we’ve compiled the best swimsuits across five of this year's hottest trends that will have you feeling as good as you look. The top trends of 2023 run the gamut: mermaidcore, Barbiecore, and Italian getaway vibes channeling The White Lotus. To help get you ready for the start of summer, our top picks start at just $8 and include suits for every body type. Ahead, shop all of our favorite styles from brands we love such as Abercrombie, Frankies Bikinis, Summersalt, SKIMS, Andie Swim and more. For even more swimspo, check out our favorite Amazon suits and the best cover-ups for summer.

Best String Bikinis for Summer 2023

Whether you prefer funky patterns, eye-catching shimmer or sleek black, you can never go wrong with a timeless string bikini. Plus, the self-tying style makes it easy to create the perfect fit for your figure.

Best '80s Bombshell One Pieces for Summer 2023

While one-pieces are typically thought of as more modest swimwear, the high-legged styles of the '80s still show plenty of skin. We're taking a page from Pamela Anderson's playbook with cheeky one-pieces inspired by the Baywatch babe.

Best Full Bust Bikinis for Summer 2023

Finding genuinely cute swimsuits for large busts can be an impossible feat, especially when your chest is proportionally larger than your ribcage. Thankfully, more brands have heard our demands for better busty swimsuits that will make you feel confident showing off your curves.

Best Tankinis for Summer 2023

In a shocking turn of events, tankinis are making a comeback for summer 2023. With all the coverage of a one-piece with the convenience of a bikini, we're happy to add these styles to our swimsuit wardrobe once again.

Best Tummy Concealing Swimwear for 2023

The best kind of swimsuit is one that makes you feel good about yourself, so we've included our favorite shaping and concealing options for summer. No matter if you're postpartum or simply want some extra coverage and support in the tummy area, these suits are sure to put a smile on your face.

