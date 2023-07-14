Swedish-based beauty tech company Foreo is loved by celebs and beauty enthusiasts for its microcurrent devices and facial cleansing massagers that bring some of the most popular spa treatments straight to your home. Stars like Cindy Crawford, Kim Kardashian, Venus Williams and Miley Cyrus are all fans of Foreo and now you can get celeb-approved skin for way less.

For today only, the Skincare Sale at Sephora is offering up to 50% off Fore's pro-level skin care devices. You can save big on technologically-advanced skin care tools to help you look and feel radiant by restoring firmness and reducing visible signs of aging. If you’ve been eyeing any Foreo tools for some time, the Sephora sale is not one to miss.

Shop the Sephora Sale

The iconic Foreo Luna is a cult-favorite face-cleansing massager loved by Kardashian and Crawford for a deep, yet gently exfoliating in-pore cleanse. Not only does it remove dirt, oil and makeup residue, but the gadget also boosts circulation and collagen, promotes lymphatic drainage, and reduces puffiness. The Luna is waterproof and can be connected to an app for a customized cleansing experience.

Foreo Luna 3 Mini Foreo Foreo Luna 3 Mini The mini dual-sided facial cleansing massager offers an effortless, travel-friendly, customizable skincare routine to reveal brighter, smoother, and healthier-looking skin with the touch of a button at home – or on the go. $179 $125 Shop Now

Going to a spa can be lovely, but it can also be expensive. With Foreo's age-defying devices, looking youthfully fresh has never been easier. Incredible beauty deals like these don't last long though, so shop the best Foreo deals from Sephora's Skincare Sale before they're gone tomorrow.

Foreo Bear Foreo Foreo Bear The Bear is an FDA-cleared full-facial toning device with five microcurrent intensities to reduce the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, and sagging skin. T-Sonic pulsations energize the skin for a stimulating facial treatment. $329 $230 Shop Now

Foreo UFO 2 Foreo Foreo UFO 2 With thermotherapy, cryotherapy, T-Sonic pulsations, and eight LED lights, the UFO 2 revitalizes and refines your complexion. It is clinically proven to significantly reduce the appearance of wrinkles in just 7 days. $299 $209 Shop Now

Foreo Luna 4 Go Foreo Foreo Luna 4 Go Save on the travel-friendly tool that lifts away visible dirt and oil with a one-minute cleanse and a firming facial massage to leave skin smoother. $129 $90 Shop Now

