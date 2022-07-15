The Best Post-Prime Day Sales You Can Still Shop This Weekend: Samsung, Nordstrom, Macy's and More
You might think Amazon Prime Day is the standout summer sale year after year, but dozens of competing sales bring Black Friday-level deals to the proverbial table. While Prime Day 2022 has ended, you can still find countless retailers with coinciding sales this week which rival Amazon Prime Day 2022 prices.
Competing retailers like Target, Samsung and Walmart are discounting big-ticket items that you don't need a Prime membership to shop. There are rival sales across nearly every category — including great furniture finds at Macy's Black Friday in July Sale and deals on celeb-loved brands like NuFace, Barefoot Dreams and Spanx at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.
Below, we've rounded up the best post-Prime Day competitor sales to shop this weekend. Cult-favorite and top-rated products are also included to help guide you through the shopping extravaganza.
Post-Prime Day Tech Sales
Best Buy
Best Buy's Black Friday in July sale has hundreds of electronics on sale from home and kitchen appliances to 4K QLED TVs and even back-to-school essentials for any college student's dorm.
Turn your living room into a theater with this JBL soundbar and subwoofer system. Thanks to the quality bass, this JBL setup adds depth to any audio. Plus, it can easily connect to Google Chromecast and Apple AirPlay 2.
Save $900 on LG's exclusive counter-depth Door-in-Door refrigerator. Dual icemakers with Craft Ice automatically create crushed, cubed, and LG's slow-melting round ice for upscale, craft drinks at home. The Full-Convert drawer gives you more capacity when you need it, with the ability to fully convert from 5 chill to freeze options with one quick touch.
Lenovo
The electronics retailer is hosting its Black Friday in July Sale with up to 60% off laptops, headsets, monitors and even security cameras.
Get the best of both worlds with the Lenovo ThinkPad X12 Detachable Laptop, which acts as a tablet and a laptop. Complete with the 11th Gen Intel Core i3-1110G4 Processor and Windows 10 Pro 64, this is the perfect all-around device for anyone with a busy schedule.
Samsung
Enjoy a summer of savings at Samsung with $1,000 of the AI-powered QN90A QLED 4K Smart TV and various other tech deals.
Take in every detail even in the darkest lit scenes with Samsung's Quantum Matrix Tech. The AI-based Neo Quantum Process 4K allows this Samsung 4K TV to constantly learn to improve the sound-tracking and contract capabilities. Currently on sale, it's hard to beat this deal on Samsung's Neo QLED 4K smart TV.
Save up to $200 on The Frame TV. Samsung's powerful processor takes your viewing experience to the next level, with technology that automatically optimizes both picture and sound for a more immersive experience.
Post-Prime Day Clothing and Shoe Sales
Coach
Shop internet-loved Coach styles like the Pillow Tabby Shoulder Bag 18 or the Willow Tote 24 for up to 50% off. Even select styles from Coach's new cherry print collection are on sale.
This colorful pastel Pillow Tabby Shoulder Bag 18 gives off a fashionable Y2K ombre vibe.
Mix or match the Medium Zip Around Wallet With Cherry Print with a white cherry print handbag from the collection or a classic chambray design.
Kate Spade
Get up to 50% off new markdowns at Kate Spade, including handbags and wallets that are even further reduced this week.
Make any ensemble pop with this vivid floral-printed tote. It makes the ideal commuting or travel bag.
Lulus
In time for all of your summer adventures, Lulus' expansive sale is taking an extra 50% off floral dresses, sandals, handbags and more.
Nordstrom
The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale has a host of sales from deals on fashion, beauty, kitchen appliances and even home decor. The annual sale is now open to all, so you can shop even if you aren't a Nordstrom cardholder.
The architectural gold heel on these Cult Gaia shoes is absolutely stunning — grab them for over $100 off now!
Save 35% on a set of two fan-favorite Sunday Riley products, including Good Genes All-in-One Lactic Acid Treatment and C.E.O. 15% Vitamin C Brightening Serum.
Madewell
Until July 21, you can shop the Madewell Secret Stock Sale and score cute wardrobe pieces like puff-sleeve dresses, slide sandals and The Sydney Crossbody Bag all up to 60% off. When you use code CLASSIFIED, you can get an extra 30% off select styles.
A cute destroyed denim short can be paired with any summery outfit. And you can't go wrong with The Perfect Jean Short.
Michael Kors
The Sun & Sand Sale is a great opportunity to stock your summer vacation packing list. After all, the savings event has handbags and other accessories for 60% off.
REI
Stock up on camping gear, clothing, shoes and fitness gear at REI's Summer Sale. The best part is that all sale items are up to 50% off.
A bold, full-coverage one-piece. Best of all, it has pockets!
Post-Prime Day Home and Kitchen Sales
Dyson
Grab an efficient vacuum cleaner or an air purifier and fan combo during Dyson's tech sale this week.
The Dyson V8 Absolute vacuum has a soft roller cleaner head for hard floors and a motorized cleaner head to remove dirt from carpets. For versatile cleaning throughout your home, the Dyson V8 quickly transforms to a handheld vacuum cleaner and back again, in just one click.
Our Place
The beloved cookware brand is offering 20% off Our Place's best-selling cookware during its summer sale. From the Always Pan to colorful pieces from the Selena Gomez kitchenware collection, you can spruce up your entire kitchen.
Our Place's reimagined cooking pot does it all — no, really. From boiling and baking to crisping and steaming, you can consider this your new favorite, all-in-one cooking essential.
Solo Stove
Stock your backyard with bonfires and accessories galore this summer, thanks to the Solo Stove Summer Sale, which has 40% off nearly everything.
Choose between the wood only or the wood and gas option, then start baking your favorite pizza recipes in your backyard or on your next camping trip. FYI, Solo Stove's newly released Pi Pizza Oven already has a perfect 5-star rating.
This Solo Stove fire pit is built for the backyard. Bonfire's unique and nearly smokeless features create limitless opportunities for all your outdoor fun.
Post-Prime Day Furniture Deals
Macy's
Until Sunday, July 17, elevate your living room with a new sectional, TV stand or decorative statement piece. Don't worry: This Macy's sale doesn't just have markdowns on furniture. All you need to shop the sale is to use the promo code JULY.
Enjoy a lengthy movie marathon on this chaise sectional sofa for half the price.
Walmart
Walmart's limited-time savings allow you to spruce up and room in your house, at well as your porch and backyard.
Wayfair
Get up to 60% off furniture during Wayfair's 20th Anniversary Save-a-Thon Sale. You can even find bedroom furniture pieces for as low as $150 and outdoor furniture for up to 45% off.
This outdoor furniture set has seating for four — a bench that seats two people along with two individual seats and cushions. The set comes complete with a table, so you and your family can share meals outside.
This manual recliner embraces midcentury style. It has two reclining positions and its gray upholstery is stain-resistant.
