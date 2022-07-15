You might think Amazon Prime Day is the standout summer sale year after year, but dozens of competing sales bring Black Friday-level deals to the proverbial table. While Prime Day 2022 has ended, you can still find countless retailers with coinciding sales this week which rival Amazon Prime Day 2022 prices.

Competing retailers like Target, Samsung and Walmart are discounting big-ticket items that you don't need a Prime membership to shop. There are rival sales across nearly every category — including great furniture finds at Macy's Black Friday in July Sale and deals on celeb-loved brands like NuFace, Barefoot Dreams and Spanx at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

Below, we've rounded up the best post-Prime Day competitor sales to shop this weekend. Cult-favorite and top-rated products are also included to help guide you through the shopping extravaganza.

Post-Prime Day Tech Sales

Best Buy's Black Friday in July sale has hundreds of electronics on sale from home and kitchen appliances to 4K QLED TVs and even back-to-school essentials for any college student's dorm.

LG 4-Door French Door Counter-Depth Refrigerator Best Buy LG 4-Door French Door Counter-Depth Refrigerator Save $900 on LG's exclusive counter-depth Door-in-Door refrigerator. Dual icemakers with Craft Ice automatically create crushed, cubed, and LG's slow-melting round ice for upscale, craft drinks at home. The Full-Convert drawer gives you more capacity when you need it, with the ability to fully convert from 5 chill to freeze options with one quick touch. $4,400 $3,500 Buy Now

The electronics retailer is hosting its Black Friday in July Sale with up to 60% off laptops, headsets, monitors and even security cameras.

Lenovo ThinkPad X12 Detachable Laptop 12" Lenovo Lenovo ThinkPad X12 Detachable Laptop 12" Get the best of both worlds with the Lenovo ThinkPad X12 Detachable Laptop, which acts as a tablet and a laptop. Complete with the 11th Gen Intel Core i3-1110G4 Processor and Windows 10 Pro 64, this is the perfect all-around device for anyone with a busy schedule. $1,819 $728 Buy Now

Enjoy a summer of savings at Samsung with $1,000 of the AI-powered QN90A QLED 4K Smart TV and various other tech deals.

Post-Prime Day Clothing and Shoe Sales

Shop internet-loved Coach styles like the Pillow Tabby Shoulder Bag 18 or the Willow Tote 24 for up to 50% off. Even select styles from Coach's new cherry print collection are on sale.

Get up to 50% off new markdowns at Kate Spade, including handbags and wallets that are even further reduced this week.

In time for all of your summer adventures, Lulus' expansive sale is taking an extra 50% off floral dresses, sandals, handbags and more.

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale has a host of sales from deals on fashion, beauty, kitchen appliances and even home decor. The annual sale is now open to all, so you can shop even if you aren't a Nordstrom cardholder.

Until July 21, you can shop the Madewell Secret Stock Sale and score cute wardrobe pieces like puff-sleeve dresses, slide sandals and The Sydney Crossbody Bag all up to 60% off. When you use code CLASSIFIED, you can get an extra 30% off select styles.

The Sun & Sand Sale is a great opportunity to stock your summer vacation packing list. After all, the savings event has handbags and other accessories for 60% off.

Stock up on camping gear, clothing, shoes and fitness gear at REI's Summer Sale. The best part is that all sale items are up to 50% off.

Post-Prime Day Home and Kitchen Sales

Grab an efficient vacuum cleaner or an air purifier and fan combo during Dyson's tech sale this week.

Dyson V8 Absolute Dyson Dyson V8 Absolute The Dyson V8 Absolute vacuum has a soft roller cleaner head for hard floors and a motorized cleaner head to remove dirt from carpets. For versatile cleaning throughout your home, the Dyson V8 quickly transforms to a handheld vacuum cleaner and back again, in just one click. $500 $400 Buy Now

The beloved cookware brand is offering 20% off Our Place's best-selling cookware during its summer sale. From the Always Pan to colorful pieces from the Selena Gomez kitchenware collection, you can spruce up your entire kitchen.

Perfect Pot Our Place Perfect Pot Our Place's reimagined cooking pot does it all — no, really. From boiling and baking to crisping and steaming, you can consider this your new favorite, all-in-one cooking essential. $165 $132 Buy Now

Stock your backyard with bonfires and accessories galore this summer, thanks to the Solo Stove Summer Sale, which has 40% off nearly everything.

Pi Pizza Oven Solo Stove Pi Pizza Oven Choose between the wood only or the wood and gas option, then start baking your favorite pizza recipes in your backyard or on your next camping trip. FYI, Solo Stove's newly released Pi Pizza Oven already has a perfect 5-star rating. $625 $470 Buy Now

Bonfire Solo Stove Bonfire This Solo Stove fire pit is built for the backyard. Bonfire's unique and nearly smokeless features create limitless opportunities for all your outdoor fun. $400 $220 Buy Now

Post-Prime Day Furniture Deals

Until Sunday, July 17, elevate your living room with a new sectional, TV stand or decorative statement piece. Don't worry: This Macy's sale doesn't just have markdowns on furniture. All you need to shop the sale is to use the promo code JULY.

Walmart's limited-time savings allow you to spruce up and room in your house, at well as your porch and backyard.

Get up to 60% off furniture during Wayfair's 20th Anniversary Save-a-Thon Sale. You can even find bedroom furniture pieces for as low as $150 and outdoor furniture for up to 45% off.

