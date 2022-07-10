Save on Celeb-Favorite Barefoot Dreams Blankets and Pajamas at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022
Wrap yourself in one of Barefoot Dreams' plush, lush and comfortable blankets and you'll never want to take it off. Celebs like Hailey Bieber, Brie Larson and Kourtney Kardashian love the brand for optimum comfort and maximum style. Right now, the softest Barefoot Dreams blankets, robes, and pajamas are marked down during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022. You can save big while adding cozy detail to your living room or bedroom décor with an irresistibly soft blanket.
Fans might already know Selena Gomez loves Barefoot Dreams, as does Oprah Winfrey — who has included items from the brand on her list of Favorite Things throughout the years. "It's like a baby blanket for adults!" the media mogul said of the super soft fabric. The Barefoot Dreams In the Wild throw blanket is rarely discounted in 12 different colors, so now is the perfect time to pick your favorite.
While the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale opens to the public on Friday, July 15, all Nordstrom cardholders can shop the Barefoot Dreams deals right now. Ahead, shop the best Barefoot Dreams deals from Nordstrom before they sell out.
When you aren't cozying up in it, decorate your sofa with this soft throw blanket by Barefoot Dreams.
Looking for an ultra plush throw blanket to update your bedding? Then you might want to consider this Barefoot Dreams blanket.
Snuggle up in pajamas made from a lighter take on the brand's touchably plush fabric that gives this set its softness and year-round wearability.
Wrap yourself up in lightweight, luxurious warmth with this cushy robe that won't ever shrink or pill.
