Khloe Kardashian's Good American Is Taking 25% off Best-Selling Jeans, Dresses, Swim and More for Spring

By Lauren Gruber
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
The official start of spring is finally here and if you're looking to update your wardrobe for the new season, you're in luck.

Right now, size-inclusive fashion brand Good American is having one of its best sales of the season with 25% off everything on the site when you use the code SAVE25 at checkout. You can also take an extra 50% off all markdowns for double discounts. This can't-miss sale is overflowing with wardrobe essentials from jeans and jumpsuits to swimsuits and more. 

Shop the Good American Sale

Helmed by Emma Grede and Khloe Kardashian, Good American strives to create high-quality, wearable pieces for the modern woman. Good American's denim, sculpting bodysuits, dresses, and more range from sizes 00-24, making it one of the most inclusive brands on the market that truly is made for every body. With its ultra-comfortable, high-quality fabrics and signature cuts that flatter every figure, Good American makes it easy to find the perfect fit for you. 

During the Friends & Family Sale, Good American's fashion-forward and most-loved collections are all 25% off to revamp your spring wardrobe. One of the season's biggest fashion trends is head-to-toe denim, so be sure to check out Good American's figure-flattering jeans plus denim jackets, bralettes, skirts and more. 

Whether you're looking to update your refresh for spring, stock up on staple pieces or snag a great deal on swim for the summer, Good American's sale has something for everyone. Below, check out our favorite deals from the Good American Friends & Family Sale.

Good Straight Split Pockets
Good Straight Split Pockets
Good American
Good Straight Split Pockets

A good pair of straight leg jeans makes putting outfits together a breeze, especially in this sophisticated dark wash. 

$139$104
WITH CODE SAVE25
Good Compression Showoff One-Piece
Good Compression Showoff One-Piece
Good American
Good Compression Showoff One-Piece

This corset-seamed swimsuit can double as a bodysuit, and comes in key lime green as well as this classic ivory.

$120$94
WITH CODE SAVE25
Good Classic Bootcut Jeans
Good Classic Bootcut Jeans
Good American
Good Classic Bootcut Jeans

We love the unique raw hem detail on Good American's bootcut jean.

$145$109
WITH CODE SAVE25
Slinky Jersey One-Shoulder Midi
Slinky Jersey One-Shoulder Midi
Good American
Slinky Jersey One-Shoulder Midi

Versatile and elegant, this figure-flattering midi can easily be dressed up or down for weddings and nights out.

$129$97
WITH CODE SAVE25
Fit For Success Jumpsuit
Fit For Success Jumpsuit
Good American
Fit For Success Jumpsuit

Getting dressed is a cinch when you have this chic jumpsuit in your wardrobe.

$155$116
WITH CODE SAVE25
Deep Scoop Bikini Top
Deep Scoop Bikini Top
Good American
Deep Scoop Bikini Top

You can never go wrong with a classic scoop bikini, available in five colors.

$39$29
WITH CODE SAVE25
Good Waist Cheeky Bikini Bottom
Good Waist Cheeky Bikini Bottom
Good American
Good Waist Cheeky Bikini Bottom

A high cut and cheeky coverage enhances your curves while showing just enough skin.

$39$29
WITH CODE SAVE25
Always Fits Good Classic Jeans
Always Fits Good Classic Jeans
Good American
Always Fits Good Classic Jeans

Slim (not skinny!) jeans are having a moment this season, and we love this bright light wash for spring.

$159$119
WITH CODE SAVE25
Oversized Shacket
Oversized Shacket
Good American
Oversized Shacket

Embrace one of the season's biggest trends with an oversized denim jacket.

$145$109
WITH CODE SAVE25
Soft Sculpt Pull-On Flare Pants
Soft Sculpt Pull-On Flare Pants
Good American
Soft Sculpt Pull-On Flare Pants

Comfortable yet sophisticated, these pull-on flares can go from lounging your couch to the office.

$95$71
WITH CODE SAVE25
Always Sunny One-Piece Swimsuit
Always Sunny One-Piece Swimsuit
Good American
Always Sunny One-Piece Swimsuit

Embrace your inner '80s supermodel with a high-cut, low-back one piece.

$79$59
WITH CODE SAVE25
Good Curve Straight Jeans
Good Curve Straight Jeans
Good American
Good Curve Straight Jeans

A crisp pair of white jeans are a must-have for spring and summer.

$119$89
WITH CODE SAVE25
Denim Bra
Denim Bra
Good American
Denim Bra

Pair this denim bralette with jeans and an oversized jacket for a coordinated look.

$95$71
WITH CODE SAVE25
Good Legs Flare Jeans
Good Legs Flare Jeans
Good American
Good Legs Flare Jeans

Your legs will look ultra-long in a fun pair of flares.

$145$109
WITH CODE SAVE25
Good Stretch Baby Tee
Good Stretch Baby Tee
Good American
Good Stretch Baby Tee

Well-fitting basics like this classic white tee are a welcome addition to any wardrobe.

$45$34
WITH CODE SAVE25

