Khloe Kardashian's Good American Is Taking 25% off Best-Selling Jeans, Dresses, Swim and More for Spring
The official start of spring is finally here and if you're looking to update your wardrobe for the new season, you're in luck.
Right now, size-inclusive fashion brand Good American is having one of its best sales of the season with 25% off everything on the site when you use the code SAVE25 at checkout. You can also take an extra 50% off all markdowns for double discounts. This can't-miss sale is overflowing with wardrobe essentials from jeans and jumpsuits to swimsuits and more.
Helmed by Emma Grede and Khloe Kardashian, Good American strives to create high-quality, wearable pieces for the modern woman. Good American's denim, sculpting bodysuits, dresses, and more range from sizes 00-24, making it one of the most inclusive brands on the market that truly is made for every body. With its ultra-comfortable, high-quality fabrics and signature cuts that flatter every figure, Good American makes it easy to find the perfect fit for you.
During the Friends & Family Sale, Good American's fashion-forward and most-loved collections are all 25% off to revamp your spring wardrobe. One of the season's biggest fashion trends is head-to-toe denim, so be sure to check out Good American's figure-flattering jeans plus denim jackets, bralettes, skirts and more.
Whether you're looking to update your refresh for spring, stock up on staple pieces or snag a great deal on swim for the summer, Good American's sale has something for everyone. Below, check out our favorite deals from the Good American Friends & Family Sale.
A good pair of straight leg jeans makes putting outfits together a breeze, especially in this sophisticated dark wash.
This corset-seamed swimsuit can double as a bodysuit, and comes in key lime green as well as this classic ivory.
We love the unique raw hem detail on Good American's bootcut jean.
Versatile and elegant, this figure-flattering midi can easily be dressed up or down for weddings and nights out.
Getting dressed is a cinch when you have this chic jumpsuit in your wardrobe.
You can never go wrong with a classic scoop bikini, available in five colors.
A high cut and cheeky coverage enhances your curves while showing just enough skin.
Slim (not skinny!) jeans are having a moment this season, and we love this bright light wash for spring.
Embrace one of the season's biggest trends with an oversized denim jacket.
Comfortable yet sophisticated, these pull-on flares can go from lounging your couch to the office.
Embrace your inner '80s supermodel with a high-cut, low-back one piece.
A crisp pair of white jeans are a must-have for spring and summer.
Your legs will look ultra-long in a fun pair of flares.
Well-fitting basics like this classic white tee are a welcome addition to any wardrobe.
