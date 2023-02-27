Shopping

Khloe Kardashian's Good American Drops Neon Swimwear Starting at $39

By Rebecca Rovenstine
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Khloe Kardashian's Good American Drops Neon Swimwear Starting at $39
Good American

Setting the latest and boldest trends, the Kardashians are helping all of us get ready for spring break.

Following Kim Kardashian's SKIMS drop of newly released eye-catching swimwear, Khloe Kardashian is launching a striking swimwear collection of her own via her brand Good American. The eye-catching pieces are made to stand out in the best way during beach trips, pool days and island excursions, and, luckily, they won't break the bank: The collection starts at just $39. 

Shop the Collection

The innovative clothing brand, founded by Khloe Kardashian and Emma Grede, has been pushing the envelope in the fashion industry since their launch in 2016. Offering a size-inclusive clothing line, Good American makes it a mission to provide all body types sleek and stylish apparel. While they're probably best known for their stretchy and extra-comfy jeans, their latest launch--killer neon swimwear that comes in atomic blue, knockout pink and electric lime — will be your spring 2023 obsession.

Make a splash showing up in one of Good American's vibrant swimwear options, ranging from the perfect fit bikini to show off your curves to a swimsuit designed with a cropped tee and biker shorts for those that prefer to cover up a bit more. No matter which style you choose from the new line, it's safe to say you'll be sizzling this summer in one of the hottest swimwear lines of the season.

Perfect Fit Bikini Top and Bikini Bottom
Perfect Fit Bikini Top
Good American
Perfect Fit Bikini Top and Bikini Bottom

Go for the classic triangle style when you choose this perfect-fit bikini top offered in knockout pink, atomic blue or electric lime. For those who prefer something a bit more subdued, the top is also offered in black or leopard print.

$45
FOR THE PERFECT FIT BIKINI TOP
$45
FOR THE PERFECT FIT BIKINI BOTTOM
Cropped Swim Tee and Swim Bike Shorts
Cropped Swim Tee and Swim Bike Shorts
Good American
Cropped Swim Tee and Swim Bike Shorts

It's not often you find a bathing suit that's versatile enough to wear poolside or out while running errands, but this swimsuit set with biker shorts and a cropped tee does just that. 

$59
FOR THE CROPPED SWIM TEE
$59
FOR THE SWIM BIKE SHORTS
Deep Scoop Bikini Top and Better Bikini Bottoms
Deep Scoop Bikini Top and Better Bikini Bottoms
Good American
Deep Scoop Bikini Top and Better Bikini Bottoms

The deep scoop is a popular style that's back again this summer. Pair it with the better bikini bottoms for a cool and cohesive look. 

$39
FOR THE DEEP SCOOP BIKINI TOP
$39
FOR THE BETTER BIKINI BOTTOM
Monokini
Monokini
Good American
Monokini

A one-piece and bikini fusion creates the totally stylish Good American Monokini. Attached on the sides, this one-piece gives you everything you love about the standard bikini.

$89
Good Long Sleeve Swimsuit
Good Long Sleeve Swimsuit
Good American
Good Long Sleeve Swimsuit

Offered in neon blue and pink, this long-sleeved swimsuit brings surfer babe vibes. The long sleeves and covered chest will also protect you more from the sun than traditional bathing suits.

$109
Twist Mini Sarong
Twist Mini Sarong
Good American
Twist Mini Sarong

Don't forget your matching cover up. The adorable twist-style is breezy and gives you freedom to move without restriction.

$55
Good Waist Cheeky Bikini Bottom
Good Waist Cheeky Bikini Bottom
Good American
Good Waist Cheeky Bikini Bottom

Feeling a pair of bikini bottoms that are a bit more cheeky? These high-waisted bottoms will give you what you're looking for. 

$39
Always Sunny One-Piece Swimsuit
Always Sunny One-Piece Swimsuit
Good American
Always Sunny One-Piece Swimsuit

Sometimes simplicity is best, and this no-nonsense one-piece swimsuit proves it.

$79

RELATED CONTENT:

Khloé Kardashian Hit With Lawsuit From Former Assistant

Save 20% on Hailey Bieber's Favorite EltaMD Sunscreen for Spring Break

Kylie Jenner Reveals Her Favorite Sister and Explains Why

Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Swim Collection Is Back With 10 New Styles

Kim Kardashian and Mariah Carey Crash North West and Monroe's TikTok

Khloé Kardashian's Adidas Workout Shoes Are On Sale at Amazon

Travis Barker Celebrates First Married Valentine's Day With Kourtney