Setting the latest and boldest trends, the Kardashians are helping all of us get ready for spring break.

Following Kim Kardashian's SKIMS drop of newly released eye-catching swimwear, Khloe Kardashian is launching a striking swimwear collection of her own via her brand Good American. The eye-catching pieces are made to stand out in the best way during beach trips, pool days and island excursions, and, luckily, they won't break the bank: The collection starts at just $39.

Shop the Collection

The innovative clothing brand, founded by Khloe Kardashian and Emma Grede, has been pushing the envelope in the fashion industry since their launch in 2016. Offering a size-inclusive clothing line, Good American makes it a mission to provide all body types sleek and stylish apparel. While they're probably best known for their stretchy and extra-comfy jeans, their latest launch--killer neon swimwear that comes in atomic blue, knockout pink and electric lime — will be your spring 2023 obsession.

Make a splash showing up in one of Good American's vibrant swimwear options, ranging from the perfect fit bikini to show off your curves to a swimsuit designed with a cropped tee and biker shorts for those that prefer to cover up a bit more. No matter which style you choose from the new line, it's safe to say you'll be sizzling this summer in one of the hottest swimwear lines of the season.

Monokini Good American Monokini A one-piece and bikini fusion creates the totally stylish Good American Monokini. Attached on the sides, this one-piece gives you everything you love about the standard bikini. $89 Shop Now

Good Long Sleeve Swimsuit Good American Good Long Sleeve Swimsuit Offered in neon blue and pink, this long-sleeved swimsuit brings surfer babe vibes. The long sleeves and covered chest will also protect you more from the sun than traditional bathing suits. $109 Shop Now

Twist Mini Sarong Good American Twist Mini Sarong Don't forget your matching cover up. The adorable twist-style is breezy and gives you freedom to move without restriction. $55 Shop Now

