Khloe Kardashian's Good American Drops Neon Swimwear Starting at $39
Setting the latest and boldest trends, the Kardashians are helping all of us get ready for spring break.
Following Kim Kardashian's SKIMS drop of newly released eye-catching swimwear, Khloe Kardashian is launching a striking swimwear collection of her own via her brand Good American. The eye-catching pieces are made to stand out in the best way during beach trips, pool days and island excursions, and, luckily, they won't break the bank: The collection starts at just $39.
The innovative clothing brand, founded by Khloe Kardashian and Emma Grede, has been pushing the envelope in the fashion industry since their launch in 2016. Offering a size-inclusive clothing line, Good American makes it a mission to provide all body types sleek and stylish apparel. While they're probably best known for their stretchy and extra-comfy jeans, their latest launch--killer neon swimwear that comes in atomic blue, knockout pink and electric lime — will be your spring 2023 obsession.
Make a splash showing up in one of Good American's vibrant swimwear options, ranging from the perfect fit bikini to show off your curves to a swimsuit designed with a cropped tee and biker shorts for those that prefer to cover up a bit more. No matter which style you choose from the new line, it's safe to say you'll be sizzling this summer in one of the hottest swimwear lines of the season.
Go for the classic triangle style when you choose this perfect-fit bikini top offered in knockout pink, atomic blue or electric lime. For those who prefer something a bit more subdued, the top is also offered in black or leopard print.
It's not often you find a bathing suit that's versatile enough to wear poolside or out while running errands, but this swimsuit set with biker shorts and a cropped tee does just that.
The deep scoop is a popular style that's back again this summer. Pair it with the better bikini bottoms for a cool and cohesive look.
Offered in neon blue and pink, this long-sleeved swimsuit brings surfer babe vibes. The long sleeves and covered chest will also protect you more from the sun than traditional bathing suits.
Don't forget your matching cover up. The adorable twist-style is breezy and gives you freedom to move without restriction.
Feeling a pair of bikini bottoms that are a bit more cheeky? These high-waisted bottoms will give you what you're looking for.
Sometimes simplicity is best, and this no-nonsense one-piece swimsuit proves it.
