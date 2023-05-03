With the summer season around the corner, we're planning vacations to warmer destinations — and that calls for a new swimsuit. There are so many styles to choose from, it might make your head spin. We're seeing daring silhouettes for every body type and style need: barely-there halters for soaking up the sun, supportive tops for fuller busts, fun bikinis in plus sizes, adorable rashguards for surfing in style and everything in between. Whether you're looking for a suit that has underwire for extra lift or one that provides tummy control for extra confidence, our list has got you covered.

ET has done the initial shopping for you and found some of the most stylish bathing suit options that are perfect to pack with you no matter the destination. To help you get ready for Memorial Day weekend in the sun and summer vacations, browse our top picks for bikini bottoms, bikini tops for large chests, tankinis and one-piece swimsuits made from recycled material.

Ahead, we have rounded up all of our favorite styles from brands we love such as Abercrombie, Summersalt, SKIMS, LIVELY, Frankies Bikinis, Swimsuits For All and more. Whether it's time for a new top or a matching bikini set, shop the best swimsuits to wear for your next summer adventure.

Best Swimsuits for Summer 2023

Swimsuits For All Mesh Wrap Bandeau Tankini Set Swimsuits For All Swimsuits For All Mesh Wrap Bandeau Tankini Set It looks like a one-piece suit, but this Swimsuits For All set is a chic and sexy mesh panel bandeau tankini with full-coverage bottoms for the perfect fit so you can swim comfortably as well as look good out of the water. It also has detachable, adjustable straps, side bra boning, wire-free cups and Power Mesh bra frame. $130 $72 Shop Now

