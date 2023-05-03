The Best Swimsuits for Summer Vacations: Shop Frankies Bikinis, SKIMS, Solid & Striped and More
With the summer season around the corner, we're planning vacations to warmer destinations — and that calls for a new swimsuit.
There are so many styles to choose from, it might make your head spin. We're seeing daring silhouettes for every body type and style need: barely-there halters for soaking up the sun, supportive tops for fuller busts, fun bikinis in plus sizes, adorable rashguards for surfing in style and everything in between. Whether you're looking for a suit that has underwire for extra lift or one that provides tummy control for extra confidence, our list has got you covered.
ET has done the initial shopping for you and found some of the most stylish bathing suit options that are perfect to pack with you no matter the destination. To help you get ready for Memorial Day weekend in the sun and summer vacations, browse our top picks for bikini bottoms, bikini tops for large chests, tankinis and one-piece swimsuits made from recycled material.
Ahead, we have rounded up all of our favorite styles from brands we love such as Abercrombie, Summersalt, SKIMS, LIVELY, Frankies Bikinis, Swimsuits For All and more. Whether it's time for a new top or a matching bikini set, shop the best swimsuits to wear for your next summer adventure.
Best Swimsuits for Summer 2023
We are loving the classic underwire bikini top and mid-rise v-front bottom combo in satin nylon fabric.
Look your best out of the water in this statement-making monokini with center front and side cut-out details, and also features non-adjustable straps, a dipped front bottom, and cheeky back coverage.
This white-hot bikini features a figure-flattering cutout and moderate back coverage.
Eloquii has beautiful plus-sized swimsuits that are ultra flattering and ultra sexy.
An off-the-shoulder silhouette and sweetheart neckline makes this long-sleeved bikini top extra flattering.
You can surf, workout and swim in this medium coverage bikini, featuring a flattering pair of high-rise bottoms and adjustable-strapped top.
If you'll be snorkeling, paddleboarding or spending a lot of time under the sun, Athleta's one piece rashguard will give you added UPF coverage.
The flirty tie straps give this one piece swimsuit from Summersalt a cute, feminine flair.
Pair this adorable Etta Floral Bralette bikini top with the matching Shea Floral bikini bottom for the perfect springtime look.
Supportive underwire cups and flattering high-cut bottoms will have you feeling sexy and secure this season — also available in green.
The Nina Belt one-piece in navy is a retro staple. Wear it with the contrast belt to highlight your waist, or remove it to wear the one-piece as a bodysuit.
It looks like a one-piece suit, but this Swimsuits For All set is a chic and sexy mesh panel bandeau tankini with full-coverage bottoms for the perfect fit so you can swim comfortably as well as look good out of the water. It also has detachable, adjustable straps, side bra boning, wire-free cups and Power Mesh bra frame.
Lively's '80s-inspired plunging tie-front silhouette is both flattering and supportive. The ruched texture and bright color is always ready for the beach. Get the bottoms to match and save when you bundle.
This monokini is priced just right for spring.
The cute ruffled bikini top conveniently ties in the front so you can easily secure your top before you dive into the water.
RELATED CONTENT:
The Best Early Memorial Day Swimsuit Sales You Can Shop Right Now
Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS Swim Collection Launches New Barbiecore Styles
15 Best Swimsuit Cover-Ups on Amazon Plus the Best-Selling Beach Dress
Shop the 12 Best Outdoor Grill Deals for Memorial Day Cookouts
The Best Samsung Washer and Dryer Deals to Shop Now
The Best Swimsuits on Amazon: Shop Spring Styles Starting at $17
The Best Early Memorial Day Mattress Sales to Shop Now
Shop The 22 Best Sunscreens for Complete Protection for Spring and Beyond
The 18 Best One-Piece Swimsuits on Amazon to Shop This Spring
Skims Swim Is Back: Shop All-New Styles and Limited Edition Colors
Drew Barrymore & Hailey Bieber's Favorite Facial Sunscreen Is 75% Off
The Best Tinted Moisturizers With SPF for a Protected Spring Glow
Shop the Best Luggage Sales to Kick-Start Your Spring Travel
Celeb-Loved Swimsuit Brand Frankies Bikinis Launches Spring 2023 Line