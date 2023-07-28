Sales & Deals

Save 30% On Shorts, Skorts, and Tanks During the Outdoor Voices Sale This Weekend

By Lauren Gruber
Outdoor Voices Running
Outdoor Voices

Celeb-approved activewear brand Outdoor Voices first graced us with the cult-favorite Exercise Dress five years ago — and since then has become known for some of the best everyday activewear essentials. Beginning today, Outdoor Voices is having a huge sale on all shorts, skorts, and tanks where you can save 30% on every tried and true style.

Shop the Outdoor Voices Sale

Until Tuesday, August 1, the limited-time Outdoor Voices sale is perfect for revamping your workout wardrobe for the hot days of summer. Outdoor Voices makes the kind of stylish exercise clothes that get you excited to do daily workouts with activewear that keeps you looking good whether you're in the gym, running errands, or walking your dog.

Whether you want to stock up on styles that Hailey Bieber, Sophie Turner, and Sophia Bush love, or save on a new exercise dress without hunting for dupes, hurry to snag Outdoor Voices bestsellers for less. Below, we’ve rounded up our favorite activewear deals to shop from the Outdoor Voices sale this weekend.

Warmup 5" Short
Warmup 5" Short
Outdoor Voices
Warmup 5" Short

Update your exercise apparel with these cute biker shorts, available in ten colors.

$48$34
Everyday Boyfriend Tank
Everyday Boyfriend Tank
Outdoor Voices
Everyday Boyfriend Tank

Ready to break a sweat? Get in the mood with this Everyday Boyfriend tank top from Outdoor Voices.

$38$27
Warmup 2.5" Skort
Warmup 2.5" Skort
Outdoor Voices
Warmup 2.5" Skort

A medium-coverage skort with a ton of convenient pockets. Reviewers say it's an extremely comfortable skort that you can dress up or wear everyday.

$58$41
The Exercise Dress
The Exercise Dress
Outdoor Voices
The Exercise Dress

The exercise dress that started it all. The OG Outdoor Voices exercise dress, made from the brand's breathable LightSpeed fabric, has adjustable straps, built-in shorts liner, pockets and leg grippers.

$100$80
BeachTree Tank
BeachTree Tank
Outdoor Voices
BeachTree Tank

An ultra-soft, everyday tank top is just what you need in your daily loungewear collection -- and this one is so soft, you'll never want to take it off.

$48$34
RecNylon 4" Short
RecNylon 4" Short
Outdoor Voices
RecNylon 4" Short

Hikers will want a pair of the RecNylon 4" Short, which has large pockets and an adjustable belt.

$78$55
RecTrek Skirt
RecTrek Skirt
Outdoor Voices
RecTrek Skirt

Get ready for your next adventure on or off the trail, the RecTrek Skirt is flexible, lightweight and designed for you to be able to wear your favorite shorts underneath.

$78$55
One Shoulder Dress
One Shoulder Dress
Outdoor Voices
One Shoulder Dress

With a built-in shelf bra and supportive, non-restrictive SuperForm fabric, there are few things you can't do in the Outdoor Voices One Shoulder Dress. At a deep discount, it's even more difficult to resist this adorable design.

$100$59

