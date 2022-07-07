Kate Middleton and Prince William Share Super Rare PDA Moment at Royal Polo Cup
Kate Middleton was on hand to cheer on her prince at the Royal Polo Cup in Windsor, England, on Wednesday. To the delight of his wife, Prince William participated in the polo match and even took home a trophy.
After the event, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were spotted hugging, with William even planting a big kiss on his wife's cheek. The prince was also seen walking with his hand on the small of Kate's back.
For the match, the mother of three was dressed in an elegant white dress and black stripes that she paired with flats, while William looked dashing in his polo uniform.
This rare public display of affection between the royals comes just a day after they attended Wimbledon together, and appeared to have another fun day of sports. On Tuesday, the two were seen at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London for the quarter finals of the annual tennis tournament, and were once again dressed to impress.
Both in sunglasses, Kate sported a bleed blue-and-white polka dot dress while William wore a windowpane suit jacket and tie.
