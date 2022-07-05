Kate Middleton and Prince William Step Out in Style at 2022 Wimbledon
Prince William and Kate Middleton React to Their First Official …
Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess Share First Look at Newbor…
Nick Cannon Confirms More Babies Are on the Way With Cryptic 'St…
R. Kelly Sentenced to 30 Years in Prison After Being Found Guilt…
Ricky Martin Opens Up About Music, Family and Taking on New Chal…
Kris Jenner Gives Hilarious Tipsy Toast at Khloe Kardashian’s 38…
Watch Oprah Surprise New 'Color Purple' Cast in Emotional Video
Travis Barker's Daughters Alabama and Atiana Speak Out After Dad…
How Rihanna and A$AP Are Settling Into Life With Their Son (Sour…
Adele 'Feeling the Love' With Boyfriend Rich Paul at Friends' Ne…
Kelly Ripa Says She's 'So Fond' of Ryan Seacrest's Girlfriend
Why Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker Split (Source)
Julia Roberts and Sean Penn Open Up About Working Together in ‘G…
How Bruce Willis Was Able to Continue Acting Amid Battle With Ap…
Chris Pratt Fires Back at Internet Haters as He Clarifies Religi…
‘A League of Their Own’ Turns 30! Behind-the-Scenes Secrets and …
Vera Wang’s Secrets to Staying Stylish & Youthful at 70
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have arrived at Wimbledon.
Tuesday marked Kate Middleton and Prince William's return to Wimbledon this year as they stepped out at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London for the quarter finals of the annual tennis tournament. The stylish couple was hard to miss in the stands, with Kate sporting a bleed blue-and-white polka dot dress while William sported a windowpane suit jacket and tie. While the two also sported sunglasses, it wasn't hard to guess how they were feeling as they reacted to the action on the court.
The parents of three are no strangers to the annual event, having attended together for more than a decade now. Middleton also unforgettably attended Wimbledon with sister-in-law Meghan Markle in 2018 and 2019 before Markle and Prince Harry's exit as senior members of the royal family in 2020.
Prior to their Wimbledon outing, Kate and William were last seen at a public engagement in late June for a visit to the Fitzwilliam Museum in Cambridgeshire, where they witnessed their first official joint portrait in person.
RELATED CONTENT:
Why Prince William Has a 'Lack of Trust' With Prince Harry
Prince William and Kate Middleton Mourn the Loss of Dame Deborah James
Kate Middleton Dons Full Military Uniform in Honor of Armed Forces Day
See Prince William and Kate Middleton's First Official Joint Portrait
Related Gallery