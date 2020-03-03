Kate Middleton and Prince William appear to be enjoying their royal visit to Ireland.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge touched down in the city of Dublin on Tuesday, and after a day of meetings and visits, they arrived at the Guinness Storehouse's Gravity Bar to spend the evening at a reception hosted by Robin Barnett, the British ambassador to Ireland.

While posing in front of the Guinness sign, Kate made a rare public display of affection when she lovingly touched her husband's arm while they shared a laugh. William, 37, looked dapper in a blue suit and tie, while Kate paid homage to Ireland with another green outfit.

The mother of three looked stunning in a metallic, emerald green dress by The Vampire's Wife that she paired with green heels, statement earrings and a clutch.

While inside the event, Kate and William were spotted chatting with Game of Thrones actor Liam Cunningham. The 38-year-old duchess was also seen enjoying a pint of beer, and William made a joke about Queen Elizabeth II visiting the venue nearly 10 years ago.

"In coming to the Guinness Storehouse, we are retracing the footsteps of my grandmother, who was shown how to pour the perfect pint here in 2011," William told the audience. "Ladies and gentlemen, let me tell you it is not often that I find myself following The Queen to a pub! But I am looking forward to testing for myself the theory that Guinness tastes even better in Ireland than overseas!"

👑 Kate Middleton and Prince William chatting to Game of Thrones actor Liam Cunningham #RoyalVisitIrelandpic.twitter.com/0fdGQLYCel — Extra.ie (@ExtraIRL) March 3, 2020

Kate Middleton enjoying a pint of Guinness at the Storehouse #RoyalVisitIrelandpic.twitter.com/AVEZCh96Z5 — Extra.ie (@ExtraIRL) March 3, 2020

It's going to be a busy couple of weeks for the pair. After their three-day trip around Ireland, William and Kate will return to London and reunite with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey next Monday.

