Spanx's Faux Leather Leggings That Rarely Go on Sale Are 20% Off for Black Friday

Spanx Faux Leather Leggings
Spanx
By ETonline Staff
Published: 10:13 PM PST, November 22, 2023

The fan-favorite Faux Leather Leggings are a total steal from the Spanx Black Friday sale.

Celebs from Jennifer Lopez to Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner know a good pair of leather leggings is a wardrobe essential. And one pair of leggings in particular has thousands of five-star ratings across the internet — Spanx Faux Leather Leggings.

If you don't have this closet staple, you're in luck because the best-selling style is currently 20% off at the Spanx Black Friday Sale.

These leggings have a cult following for good reason. This style of legging — available in sizes XS-3X — utilizes Spanx's contoured Power Waistband to give you a flat tummy, a great butt, and keep you comfortable all day. 

Featuring Spanx's signature power waistband, the faux leather leggings are a size-inclusive bestseller that have been sported by Jennifer Hudson, Donatella Versace and Erin Andrews, among many other stars. They are a favorite thanks to their form-fitting material, glossy finish and outfit versatility 一 because what can’t you match with a pair of classically black, leather leggings?

Normally $98, Spanx Faux Leather Leggings are on sale for $78. And trust us, it's a deal you don't want to miss. Now through Monday, November 27, everything at Spanx is 20% off — yes, everything. This is Spanx's biggest sale of the year, so be sure to take advantage of the sitewide savings on shapewear, activewear, loungewear and more. 

Shop the Spanx Black Friday Sale

For a little shine this winter, you should also consider adding patent leather leggings to your wardrobe. With a certain cool-girl edge to them, Spanx's Faux Patent Leather Leggings take any outfit to the next level. 

Add a little bit of extra shine to your fall wardrobe with these ultra glossy leggings.

For more savings, check out our 2023 Black Friday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.

