It's no secret that the royals are hugely influential in the spaces of fashion and beauty. And whether it's a simple frock favored by Meghan Markle, or the Ray-Bans that Kate Middleton rocked courtside at Wimbledon, there's no denying that members of the royal family truly have an unparalleled sense of style. And with a plethora of deals now available at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale -- including the famed Hunter Rain Boots loved by the late Princess Diana -- shoppers can embrace their inner princess on a royally discounted budget.

Hunter Rain Boots have long been a staple item of the royal family's wardrobe -- particularly on their outings to the English countryside or summers at Balmoral Castle. But few sported the rain-friendly kicks quite as well as Lady Di. These lug-sole rubber boots feature an adjustable shaft strap from Hunter -- the same British heritage brand that's been seen on everyone from Princess Diana and Meghan Markle, to even the Queen herself.

Shop the Hunter Rain Boots worn by Princess Diana, along with a number of other discounted styles, below. For more inspiration, check out our other royal-approved finds from the Nordstrom Anniversary sale.

Hunter Original Tall Waterproof Rain Boot Hunter Hunter Original Tall Waterproof Rain Boot These tall lug-sole rubber rain boots with an adjustable shaft strap come from Hunter, a British heritage brand that has graced the feet of The Queen, Princess Diana, and Meghan Markle. How’s that for a royal endorsement? This tall pair worn by Princess Diana is back in stock and now on sale at Nordstrom! $100 AT NORDSTROM (REGULARLY $165) Buy Now

Other styles of the classically chic Hunter Rain Boots are also discounted at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

RELATED CONTENT:

Royal-Approved Finds at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Meghan Markle's $84 Linen Dress Is Back in Stock

Meghan Markle Wore These Sunglasses -- and We Found Them on Amazon

TOMS Is Having a Sitewide Sale: Get 30% Off Classic Styles

Kate Spade Is Having a Huge Sale: Save Up To 30% Off Select Styles