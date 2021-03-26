Meghan Markle's $84 Linen Dress Is Back in Stock

There's no denying it: Meghan Markle knows good style. Whether she's sitting down for an interview in a chic maternity look, making a virtual appearance in a chic designer dress by Oscar de la Renta or sporting a pair of sleek, sustainable sneakers, it's clear that the Duchess of Sussex has an eye for fashion. But what might make her sartorial choices even more compelling is the fact that they're great for everyday occasions and, more often than not, come at attainability price points (with the exception of her high fashion pieces, of course). Case in point: an easy, breathable linen dress.

Thanks to both of these factors -- versatility and accessibility -- it seems as though anything Markle wears sells out within the minute, which is exactly what happened when she wore an $84 dress from the linens brand MagicLinen during an outing in Los Angeles. The style icon accessorized with a straw hat, ballet flats and a face mask. In the heat of summer, this effortlessly chic dress is just what everyone needed. But before you knew it, Markle's dress was out of stock.

If you count yourself among those who missed out on getting the dress for the warmer months, you're in luck: MagicLinen has brought the style, the Toscana Dress, back just in time for spring and summer -- and this time, it comes in a brand new color: black. Don't worry, if you love Markle's fresh and bright take on the look, you can still get the dress, which is available in sizes XS to XL, in white. And if you want to get it in another color (because why not?), Markle's dress also comes in light pink.

Whether you're looking for a polished dress to wear for spring or you're feeling inspired to channel Markle's outfit for your next warm-weather look, scroll down to shop the classic dress below. Then, shop Markle-approved staples to round out your closet.

MagicLinen Toscana Dress MagicLinen MagicLinen Toscana Dress Style this breezy dress with a pair of flats and a hat like Markle, or wear it with strappy sandals and a denim jacket. There's no going wrong here. $84 AT MAGICLINEN Buy Now

J.Crew Perfect Lightweight Jacket J.Crew J.Crew Perfect Lightweight Jacket This classic jacket is bound to be a favorite in your closet. But just in case you need another reason to grab it, Markle wore this exact style during part of her interview with Oprah Winfrey. $128 AT J.CREW Buy Now

Veja Women's Nova Sneaker Amazon Veja Women's Nova Sneaker These Markle-approved, stylish and eco-friendly sneakers have a sleek retro feel, making them perfect for any casual occasion. $105 AT AMAZON Buy Now

