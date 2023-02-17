Starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us on HBO has become an overnight dystopian classic. When it comes to the number of viewers tuning in, the show is already outpacing the network's previous biggest hit, the wildly popular House of the Dragon. While the Last of Us drew in gamers who knew and loved the popular survival video game, it quickly brought in new fans with its gritty, and surprisingly touching, apocalyptic storylines.

As any survivalist knows, to take on fungus zombies and trek cross-country, you need a sturdy pair of boots. Joel, played by Pascal, is seen sporting the same durable and heavy-duty boots throughout the series so far. Spotted by Men's Health, the exact boots he wears are available on Amazon, but the best news is that the heavy-duty boots are currently on sale.

The wardrobe department really did their research, because these are the exact boots you'd want to wear if fighting cannibalistic fungi-controlled human corpses. Originally made with hunters in mind, these Elk Tracker boots from Irish Setter are insulated, waterproof and have memory foam soles for all day comfort — in case you need to wear them on a long journey to Wyoming without a car. One of the coolest features though has to be the ScentBan technology that kills odor-causing bacteria reducing your scent while you're on the hunt (or being hunted).

While we may be in the clear for now from the zombie-esque creatures seen on The Last of Us, it's safe to say these boots will sure come in handy when spending time outdoors.

