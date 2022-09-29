Shopping

The 34 Best Camping Gear and Essentials for Fall Adventures

By Larry Stansbury‍
Justin Lewis/Getty Images

Whether you're the type of person who loves to take regular camping trips or you're a camping novice, it's never a bad idea to have trusted camp gear in your hands. To help any camper prep for the next trip to the great outdoors or inspire gifting ideas for loved ones who enjoy getting outside, we have scoured and gathered the best camping essentials and travel gear you'll need for your camping trip.

You don't have to go all out. You can pack your bags and hit the road for a car camping trip nearby at a campground or create the ambiance of a campsite right in your backyard to create a unique staycation. No matter the camping option you choose, now you'll have the gear to make your camping experience complete. From a sleeping bag that doesn't cost a fortune to tents, coolers, hiking shoes, sun shelters, and high-tech equipment, shop our selection of the best camping gear below for both old and new campers to prepare for their next fall adventure. 

Ahead, shop for the best camping gear below. 

Bonfire 2.0
Bonfire 2.0
Solo Stove
Bonfire 2.0

This fire pit is perfect for roasting s'mores and other foods while camping. You can easily ignite flames with its 360° Signature Airflow, whether you're a first-timer or a pro, and once you're done, the clean-up is easy. 

$400$240
Coleman Camping Chair
Coleman Camping Chair
Amazon
Coleman Camping Chair

This camping chair has a built-in 4 can cooler so once you're done with one drink, the other one is ready to go.

$35
Nalgene Sustain Tritan BPA-Free Water Bottle
Nalgene Sustain Tritan BPA-Free Water Bottle
Amazon
Nalgene Sustain Tritan BPA-Free Water Bottle

Don't forget to pack a water reservoir while hiking to the campsite. Made of virtually indestructible Tritan material, this water bottle is leakproof and BPA-free. 

$16$15
Explorer K2 Kayak
Explorer K2 Kayak
Amazon
Explorer K2 Kayak

This inflatable 2-person kayak is convenient for a lake or lazy river.

$147$109
Coleman 6-Person Cabin Tent with Instant Setup
Coleman 6-person Cabin Tent with Instant Setup
Amazon
Coleman 6-Person Cabin Tent with Instant Setup

If you're ready for a night in the woods, the Coleman 6-Person Instant Cabin Tent is great for a family camping trip or a couple's weekend getaway in nature. The best part: It only take 60 seconds to set up.

$200$175
Compact First Aid Kit
Compact First Aid Kit
Amazon
Compact First Aid Kit

The lightweight, shockproof, and durable design makes it a great first aid kit for travel. The kit includes a multi-function saber card, whistle, scissors, tweezers, and first aid blankets in case medical care is far away.

$33$28 WITH COUPON
Solo Stove Grill Ultimate Bundle
Solo Stove Grill Ultimate Bundle
Solo Stove
Solo Stove Grill Ultimate Bundle

Because it's portable and includes all the essentials, this grill is your camping best friend. As part of this bundle, you'll receive a short stand, tools, a shelter, a carry case, charcoal briquettes, and a surefire.

$775$550
Everlasting Comfort Cooler Backpack
Everlasting Comfort Cooler Backpack
Amazon
Everlasting Comfort Cooler Backpack

This insulated backpack makes carrying drinks from your car to your campsite a breeze. It can keep up to 54 cans cold for 24 hours.

$50$40
AMACOOL Portable Camping Fan
AMACOOL Portable Camping Fan
Amazon
AMACOOL Portable Camping Fan

With temperatures rising, stay cool with this AMACOOL Portable Camping Fan. 

$36$17
LifeStraw Personal Water Filter 2-Pack
LifeStraw Personal Water Filter 2-Pack
Amazon
LifeStraw Personal Water Filter 2-Pack

This ultralight and durable personal water filter is perfect to bring with you on your next camping trip. It protects against 99.999999% of bacteria, parasites, microplastics, silt, sand, and cloudiness. 

$40$34
EZORKAS 2 Pack Camping Lanterns
EZORKAS 2 Pack Camping Lanterns
Amazon
EZORKAS 2 Pack Camping Lanterns

Whether you need a camping lantern or you're looking to add a lantern to your disaster emergency kit, you can't go wrong with this rechargeable LED lantern. With an average rating of 4.8 stars out of 5, it's a great value with a price under $25. 

$40$23
Ajmyonsp Marshmallow Roasting Sticks
Ajmyonsp Marshmallow Roasting Sticks
Amazon
Ajmyonsp Marshmallow Roasting Sticks

A camping trip wouldn't be complete without s'mores. As you roast hot dogs, brats, or marshmallows, these five telescoping stainless-steel sticks keep your hands safely away from an open campfire.

$19$10
UCO Stormproof Match Kit with Waterproof Case
UCO Stormproof Match Kit with Waterproof Case
Amazon
UCO Stormproof Match Kit with Waterproof Case

This UCO Stormproof Match Kit comes with waterproof case, 25 matches and three strikers. They're not just good for camping -- having them on hand in emergency situations like tornados and hurricanes can be a lifesaver. 

$10
Tiawudi 2 Pack Collapsible Sink
Tiawudi 2 Pack Collapsible Sink
Amazon
Tiawudi 2 Pack Collapsible Sink

These foldable bins can hold 2.25 gallons of water and are great for washing your camp dishes, clothes or can be used as an ice bucket for your drinks or storage container for your outdoor items. The usage possibilities are endless.

$40$20
PORTAL All Terrain Wagon
PORTAL All Terrain Wagon
Amazon
PORTAL All Terrain Wagon

If your next camping adventure is a family affair, this PORTAL All Terrain Wagon makes transporting your camping gear a bit easier. 

$120$86 WITH COUPON
Columbia Men's Newton Ridge Plus II Waterproof Hiking Boot
Columbia Men's Newton Ridge Plus II Waterproof Hiking Boot Shoe
Amazon
Columbia Men's Newton Ridge Plus II Waterproof Hiking Boot

These Columbia Men's Newton Ridge Plus II Waterproof Hiking Boots are a hiker's staple. 

$90$69
Wise Owl Outfitters Camping Pillow
Wise Owl Outfitters Camping Pillow
Amazon
Wise Owl Outfitters Camping Pillow

Whether you're sleeping on a hammock or under a tent, this travel pillow will give you a great night's sleep. 

$23
ALIPRET 1100 Lumen Super Bright Motion Sensor Head Lamp
ALIPRET 1100 Lumen Super Bright Motion Sensor Head Lamp
Amazon
ALIPRET 1100 Lumen Super Bright Motion Sensor Head Lamp

You don't want to get caught in the dark in the woods without a good headlamp. This lamp has almost 3,000 5-star reviews and there's no wonder: it's rechargeable, waterproof and super light-weight. 

$30$23
Coleman Brazos Cold Weather Sleeping Bag
Coleman Brazos Cold Weather Sleeping Bag
Amazon
Coleman Brazos Cold Weather Sleeping Bag

This Coleman Brazos Cold Weather Sleeping Bag is the right gear for you. It will keep you warm in weather as low as 20 degrees Fahrenheit.

$45$40
Sierra II E-Z UP 10 by 10-Feet Canopy
E-Z UP Sierra II 10 by 10-Feet Canopy
Amazon
Sierra II E-Z UP 10 by 10-Feet Canopy

This Sierra II Ez Up takes only a minute to set up. This lightweight canopy weighs only 31 pounds and is made for easy transport from place to place, be it the beach, your backyard or a campsite.

$129$119
F.Dorla Solar Charger, Portable Outdoor Waterproof Solar Power Bank
F. DORLA Solar Charger, 20000mAh Portable Outdoor Waterproof Solar Power Bank
Amazon
F.Dorla Solar Charger, Portable Outdoor Waterproof Solar Power Bank

This portable, waterproof solar charger is compatible with all smartphones, tablets and other USB devices. It features a flashlight and compass in case you get caught in the dark. 

$30$19
Coleman Trailhead II Cot
Coleman Trailhead II Cot
Amazon
Coleman Trailhead II Cot

You don't have to sleep on the ground if you're camping with this Coleman Trailhead II Cot.

$60$48
MEKKAPRO Ultra Large Mosquito Net
MEKKAPRO Ultra Large Mosquito Net
Amazon
MEKKAPRO Ultra Large Mosquito Net

Protect yourself from bug bites with a camping mosquito net. 

$30$20
Coleman Camping Cookware 5-Piece Aluminum Nesting Mess Kit
Coleman Camping Cookware 5-Piece Aluminum Nesting Mess Kit
Amazon
Coleman Camping Cookware 5-Piece Aluminum Nesting Mess Kit

Whether you're a novice camper or outdoor activity is part of your lifestyle, this set makes cooking easy when you don't have the creature comforts of home. This Coleman Camping Cookware 5-Piece Aluminum Nesting Mess Kit includes an 8-ounce cup, a 7-inch frying pan, a 16-ounce pot with lid and a 6-inch deep-dish plate.

$11
Repel 100 Insect Repellent, Pump Spray, 4-Ounce, 6-Pack
Repel 100 Insect Repellent
Amazon
Repel 100 Insect Repellent, Pump Spray, 4-Ounce, 6-Pack

On any camping trip, Insect Repellent is a must have. This Repel 100 Insect Repellent is a necessity you might not remember to pack until it's too late.

$46$42
CamelBak HydroBak Hydration Pack
CamelBak HydroBak Hydration Pack 50 oz
Amazon
CamelBak HydroBak Hydration Pack

The 50-ounce CamelBak HydroBak Hydration Pack is the quintessential apparatus that allows you to fight off dehydration and drink water on-the-go. You can wear this Camelbak alone for a run or underneath your backpack if you're out hiking. 

$58
Coleman LED Lantern
Coleman LED Lantern
Amazon
Coleman LED Lantern

A good lantern is essential camping gear for outdoor enthusiasts. This Coleman LED Lantern runs on high for 85 hours and on low for 299 hours.

$55$43
Victorinox Swiss Army Multi-Tool, Fieldmaster Pocket Knife
Victorinox Swiss Army Multi-Tool, Fieldmaster Pocket Knife
Amazon
Victorinox Swiss Army Multi-Tool, Fieldmaster Pocket Knife

The Victorinox Swiss Army Multi-Tool, Fieldmaster Pocket Knife is the classic choice in a pocket knife for any outdoor adventure. 

$35
CamelBak Horizon 12 oz Wine Tumbler
CamelBak Horizon 12 oz Wine Tumbler
Amazon
CamelBak Horizon 12 oz Wine Tumbler

This wine tumbler is like no other — especially when it comes to camping. The shape is elegant and keeps your beverage at the right temperature — whether it's chilled wine, hot coffee or cold water. It's also light-weight if you're concerned about over-packing. 

$25
Garmin eTrex 10 Worldwide Handheld GPS Navigator
Garmin eTrex 10 Worldwide Handheld GPS Navigator
Amazon
Garmin eTrex 10 Worldwide Handheld GPS Navigator

This super-lightweight Garmin eTrex 10 Worldwide Handheld GPS Navigator is perfect for hikers and geocaching enthusiasts alike. 

$159
SoundAsleep Dream Series Air Mattress with ComfortCoil Technology & Internal High Capacity Pump
SoundAsleep Dream Series Air Mattress with ComfortCoil Technology & Internal High Capacity Pump
Amazon
SoundAsleep Dream Series Air Mattress with ComfortCoil Technology & Internal High Capacity Pump

If you like to camp in comfort, this highly rated air mattress is almost like sleeping in your own bed. 

$170$150
ENO DoubleNest Lightweight Camping Hammock
ENO Eagles Nest Outfitters DoubleNest Lightweight Camping Hammock
Amazon
ENO DoubleNest Lightweight Camping Hammock

The ENO Eagles Nest Outfitters DoubleNest Lightweight Camping Hammock is a two-person hammock weighing only 19 ounces. It is built for portability with trustworthy material and is a hammock for two.

$75
Oakley Men's Enduro 2.0 30L Backpack
Oakley Men's Enduro 2.0 30L Backpack
Amazon
Oakley Men's Enduro 2.0 30L Backpack

If you're into minimalist travel and you need a simple travel bag, this Oakley Enduro Backpack is great for all your trips, even to the park. 

$100$75
Rumpl The NanoLoft Puffy Blanket
Rumpl The NanoLoft Puffy Blanket
Amazon
Rumpl The NanoLoft Puffy Blanket

With this blanket, you can curl up by the fire and enjoy the warmth. In addition to being water-repellent, machine-washable, and portable, it's also made with synthetic insulation and recycled materials. 

$99

