The 34 Best Camping Gear and Essentials for Fall Adventures
Whether you're the type of person who loves to take regular camping trips or you're a camping novice, it's never a bad idea to have trusted camp gear in your hands. To help any camper prep for the next trip to the great outdoors or inspire gifting ideas for loved ones who enjoy getting outside, we have scoured and gathered the best camping essentials and travel gear you'll need for your camping trip.
You don't have to go all out. You can pack your bags and hit the road for a car camping trip nearby at a campground or create the ambiance of a campsite right in your backyard to create a unique staycation. No matter the camping option you choose, now you'll have the gear to make your camping experience complete. From a sleeping bag that doesn't cost a fortune to tents, coolers, hiking shoes, sun shelters, and high-tech equipment, shop our selection of the best camping gear below for both old and new campers to prepare for their next fall adventure.
Ahead, shop for the best camping gear below.
This fire pit is perfect for roasting s'mores and other foods while camping. You can easily ignite flames with its 360° Signature Airflow, whether you're a first-timer or a pro, and once you're done, the clean-up is easy.
This camping chair has a built-in 4 can cooler so once you're done with one drink, the other one is ready to go.
Don't forget to pack a water reservoir while hiking to the campsite. Made of virtually indestructible Tritan material, this water bottle is leakproof and BPA-free.
This inflatable 2-person kayak is convenient for a lake or lazy river.
If you're ready for a night in the woods, the Coleman 6-Person Instant Cabin Tent is great for a family camping trip or a couple's weekend getaway in nature. The best part: It only take 60 seconds to set up.
The lightweight, shockproof, and durable design makes it a great first aid kit for travel. The kit includes a multi-function saber card, whistle, scissors, tweezers, and first aid blankets in case medical care is far away.
Because it's portable and includes all the essentials, this grill is your camping best friend. As part of this bundle, you'll receive a short stand, tools, a shelter, a carry case, charcoal briquettes, and a surefire.
This insulated backpack makes carrying drinks from your car to your campsite a breeze. It can keep up to 54 cans cold for 24 hours.
With temperatures rising, stay cool with this AMACOOL Portable Camping Fan.
This ultralight and durable personal water filter is perfect to bring with you on your next camping trip. It protects against 99.999999% of bacteria, parasites, microplastics, silt, sand, and cloudiness.
Whether you need a camping lantern or you're looking to add a lantern to your disaster emergency kit, you can't go wrong with this rechargeable LED lantern. With an average rating of 4.8 stars out of 5, it's a great value with a price under $25.
A camping trip wouldn't be complete without s'mores. As you roast hot dogs, brats, or marshmallows, these five telescoping stainless-steel sticks keep your hands safely away from an open campfire.
This UCO Stormproof Match Kit comes with waterproof case, 25 matches and three strikers. They're not just good for camping -- having them on hand in emergency situations like tornados and hurricanes can be a lifesaver.
These foldable bins can hold 2.25 gallons of water and are great for washing your camp dishes, clothes or can be used as an ice bucket for your drinks or storage container for your outdoor items. The usage possibilities are endless.
If your next camping adventure is a family affair, this PORTAL All Terrain Wagon makes transporting your camping gear a bit easier.
These Columbia Men's Newton Ridge Plus II Waterproof Hiking Boots are a hiker's staple.
Whether you're sleeping on a hammock or under a tent, this travel pillow will give you a great night's sleep.
You don't want to get caught in the dark in the woods without a good headlamp. This lamp has almost 3,000 5-star reviews and there's no wonder: it's rechargeable, waterproof and super light-weight.
This Coleman Brazos Cold Weather Sleeping Bag is the right gear for you. It will keep you warm in weather as low as 20 degrees Fahrenheit.
This Sierra II Ez Up takes only a minute to set up. This lightweight canopy weighs only 31 pounds and is made for easy transport from place to place, be it the beach, your backyard or a campsite.
This portable, waterproof solar charger is compatible with all smartphones, tablets and other USB devices. It features a flashlight and compass in case you get caught in the dark.
You don't have to sleep on the ground if you're camping with this Coleman Trailhead II Cot.
Protect yourself from bug bites with a camping mosquito net.
Whether you're a novice camper or outdoor activity is part of your lifestyle, this set makes cooking easy when you don't have the creature comforts of home. This Coleman Camping Cookware 5-Piece Aluminum Nesting Mess Kit includes an 8-ounce cup, a 7-inch frying pan, a 16-ounce pot with lid and a 6-inch deep-dish plate.
On any camping trip, Insect Repellent is a must have. This Repel 100 Insect Repellent is a necessity you might not remember to pack until it's too late.
The 50-ounce CamelBak HydroBak Hydration Pack is the quintessential apparatus that allows you to fight off dehydration and drink water on-the-go. You can wear this Camelbak alone for a run or underneath your backpack if you're out hiking.
A good lantern is essential camping gear for outdoor enthusiasts. This Coleman LED Lantern runs on high for 85 hours and on low for 299 hours.
The Victorinox Swiss Army Multi-Tool, Fieldmaster Pocket Knife is the classic choice in a pocket knife for any outdoor adventure.
This wine tumbler is like no other — especially when it comes to camping. The shape is elegant and keeps your beverage at the right temperature — whether it's chilled wine, hot coffee or cold water. It's also light-weight if you're concerned about over-packing.
This super-lightweight Garmin eTrex 10 Worldwide Handheld GPS Navigator is perfect for hikers and geocaching enthusiasts alike.
If you like to camp in comfort, this highly rated air mattress is almost like sleeping in your own bed.
The ENO Eagles Nest Outfitters DoubleNest Lightweight Camping Hammock is a two-person hammock weighing only 19 ounces. It is built for portability with trustworthy material and is a hammock for two.
If you're into minimalist travel and you need a simple travel bag, this Oakley Enduro Backpack is great for all your trips, even to the park.
With this blanket, you can curl up by the fire and enjoy the warmth. In addition to being water-repellent, machine-washable, and portable, it's also made with synthetic insulation and recycled materials.
