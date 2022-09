The 34 Best Camping Gear and Essentials for Fall Adventures

Whether you're the type of person who loves to take regular camping trips or you're a camping novice, it's never a bad idea to have trusted camp gear in your hands. To help any camper prep for the next trip to the great outdoors or inspire gifting ideas for loved ones who enjoy getting outside, we have scoured and gathered the best camping essentials and travel gear you'll need for your camping trip.

You don't have to go all out. You can pack your bags and hit the road for a car camping trip nearby at a campground or create the ambiance of a campsite right in your backyard to create a unique staycation. No matter the camping option you choose, now you'll have the gear to make your camping experience complete. From a sleeping bag that doesn't cost a fortune to tents, coolers, hiking shoes, sun shelters, and high-tech equipment, shop our selection of the best camping gear below for both old and new campers to prepare for their next fall adventure.

Ahead, shop for the best camping gear below.

Bonfire 2.0 Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0 This fire pit is perfect for roasting s'mores and other foods while camping. You can easily ignite flames with its 360° Signature Airflow, whether you're a first-timer or a pro, and once you're done, the clean-up is easy. $400 $240 Buy Now

Coleman Camping Chair Amazon Coleman Camping Chair This camping chair has a built-in 4 can cooler so once you're done with one drink, the other one is ready to go. $35 Buy Now

Compact First Aid Kit Amazon Compact First Aid Kit The lightweight, shockproof, and durable design makes it a great first aid kit for travel. The kit includes a multi-function saber card, whistle, scissors, tweezers, and first aid blankets in case medical care is far away. $33 $28 WITH COUPON Buy Now

Everlasting Comfort Cooler Backpack Amazon Everlasting Comfort Cooler Backpack This insulated backpack makes carrying drinks from your car to your campsite a breeze. It can keep up to 54 cans cold for 24 hours. $50 $40 Buy Now

EZORKAS 2 Pack Camping Lanterns Amazon EZORKAS 2 Pack Camping Lanterns Whether you need a camping lantern or you're looking to add a lantern to your disaster emergency kit, you can't go wrong with this rechargeable LED lantern. With an average rating of 4.8 stars out of 5, it's a great value with a price under $25. $40 $23 Buy Now

Ajmyonsp Marshmallow Roasting Sticks Amazon Ajmyonsp Marshmallow Roasting Sticks A camping trip wouldn't be complete without s'mores. As you roast hot dogs, brats, or marshmallows, these five telescoping stainless-steel sticks keep your hands safely away from an open campfire. $19 $10 Buy Now

Tiawudi 2 Pack Collapsible Sink Amazon Tiawudi 2 Pack Collapsible Sink These foldable bins can hold 2.25 gallons of water and are great for washing your camp dishes, clothes or can be used as an ice bucket for your drinks or storage container for your outdoor items. The usage possibilities are endless. $40 $20 Buy Now

PORTAL All Terrain Wagon Amazon PORTAL All Terrain Wagon If your next camping adventure is a family affair, this PORTAL All Terrain Wagon makes transporting your camping gear a bit easier. $120 $86 WITH COUPON Buy Now

CamelBak HydroBak Hydration Pack Amazon CamelBak HydroBak Hydration Pack The 50-ounce CamelBak HydroBak Hydration Pack is the quintessential apparatus that allows you to fight off dehydration and drink water on-the-go. You can wear this Camelbak alone for a run or underneath your backpack if you're out hiking. $58 Buy Now

Coleman LED Lantern Amazon Coleman LED Lantern A good lantern is essential camping gear for outdoor enthusiasts. This Coleman LED Lantern runs on high for 85 hours and on low for 299 hours. $55 $43 Buy Now

CamelBak Horizon 12 oz Wine Tumbler Amazon CamelBak Horizon 12 oz Wine Tumbler This wine tumbler is like no other — especially when it comes to camping. The shape is elegant and keeps your beverage at the right temperature — whether it's chilled wine, hot coffee or cold water. It's also light-weight if you're concerned about over-packing. $25 Buy Now

ENO DoubleNest Lightweight Camping Hammock Amazon ENO DoubleNest Lightweight Camping Hammock The ENO Eagles Nest Outfitters DoubleNest Lightweight Camping Hammock is a two-person hammock weighing only 19 ounces. It is built for portability with trustworthy material and is a hammock for two. $75 Buy Now

