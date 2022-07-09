The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is the retailer's biggest sale of the year, and select cardholders can already shop the best deals on clothing, beauty and home goods. The retailer only hosts this expansive sale once a year, so it's the perfect opportunity to stock your wardrobe with new summer styles from Birkenstock, Nike, Free People and more of your go-to brands.

Shop the Nordstrom Sale

Icon, Ambassador, and Influencer members can all shop the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale now, but don't worry — you don't need to be a Nordstrom cardholder to save on the best-selling summer styles like floral cotton blouses from Free People or comfortable leggings with pockets from Zella. Starting Friday, July 15, everyone can shop all of the best deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

From travel totes to activewear, sunglasses, and even winter coats, the best fashion finds at the 2022 Nordstrom Anniversary Sale are majorly marked down for everything you have in store this year. If you have early access to the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, keep scrolling for the best deals to shop at Nordstrom now.

RELATED CONTENT:

Lizzo Wore the Booty-Lifting Amazon Leggings Again in a Bold Color

10 Best Early Prime Deals on Ray-Ban Sunglasses — Get up to 60% Off

The Best Amazon Lululemon Lookalikes We've Found on TikTok

Amazon Prime Day 2022 Was Just Announced: Best Early Deals to Shop Now

Shop the 20 Best Summer Dresses Under $45