The Best Fashion Finds at Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale: Free People, Farm Rio, Alo Yoga and More
The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is the retailer's biggest sale of the year, and select cardholders can already shop the best deals on clothing, beauty and home goods. The retailer only hosts this expansive sale once a year, so it's the perfect opportunity to stock your wardrobe with new summer styles from Birkenstock, Nike, Free People and more of your go-to brands.
Icon, Ambassador, and Influencer members can all shop the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale now, but don't worry — you don't need to be a Nordstrom cardholder to save on the best-selling summer styles like floral cotton blouses from Free People or comfortable leggings with pockets from Zella. Starting Friday, July 15, everyone can shop all of the best deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.
From travel totes to activewear, sunglasses, and even winter coats, the best fashion finds at the 2022 Nordstrom Anniversary Sale are majorly marked down for everything you have in store this year. If you have early access to the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, keep scrolling for the best deals to shop at Nordstrom now.
Enter an island paradise in this flower-powered midi fashioned with voluminous puff sleeves and an open back with beaded tassels.
The pleated structure makes it even easier to dress this miniskirt up or down. Pair it with a puff sleeve top or another new style from Free People.
This green printed minidress is your new beach getaway essential this summer.
Step out onto the court in this sporty logo-banded tennis skirt designed with stretchy shorts underneath.
Made with lightweight and breathable materials, these Nike running shoes will keep you comfortable during your workout.
A sheer long-sleeve blouse makes a beautifully breezy look for the summertime. Stand out on your next summer vacation with this bright yellow top.
Made from breathable cotton, this Adidas T-shirt will keep you cool and stylish all season long.
Get a sculpted look or build a layered look with the Spanx OnCore Mid Thigh Shaper Bodysuit.
Prepare for your next workout in style thanks to these Zella Restore Soft Pocket Leggings.
You can't beat a classic pair of denim jeans by Levi's. The tapered design creates a structured silhouette that can pull together any outfit.
Puff sleeves are an ongoing trend for a good reason — they're super cute and versatile.
Protect your eyes from the summer sun and look fashionable in the process.
RELATED CONTENT:
Lizzo Wore the Booty-Lifting Amazon Leggings Again in a Bold Color
10 Best Early Prime Deals on Ray-Ban Sunglasses — Get up to 60% Off
The Best Amazon Lululemon Lookalikes We've Found on TikTok
Amazon Prime Day 2022 Was Just Announced: Best Early Deals to Shop Now