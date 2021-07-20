The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Deals We Can't Resist

It's time to get your Nordstrom card out! The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is officially on and Early Access is open! Last week, shoppers got a sale preview, but now every Nordy Club cardmember can take advantage of the deep discounts. Right now, members with Icon, Ambassador, and Influencer status can shop the department store's biggest sale event before it opens to the public!

Deals span across categories of fashion, beauty and home. If you're a Nordstrom cardholder, expect to find a ton of your favorite brands on sale, such as Spanx, Nike, Zella, Alo, Adidas, Ugg, Diptyque, Barefoot Dreams, Charlotte Tilbury, La Mer, NARS, MAC, Olaplex, T3, NuFace, Kiehl's, Urban Outfitters, Dyson, Vince, Veronica Beard, Good American, Levi's, Free People, Madewell, Topshop, Coach, Longchamp, Tory Burch, Marc Jacobs and so many more.

Even though the major savings have only been available for a few days there are already some stand out items and styles that likely won't remain available for long. Everyone else can start shopping on July 28th and the Nordstrom sale ends on Aug. 8, so now is the time to unlock the early access benefits of your Nordstrom credit card.

Browse through the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale and add these best-sellers to your cart ASAP, while you can.

Zella Live In Jogger Pants Nordstrom Zella Live In Jogger Pants With over 1,100 reviews, these lightweight Zella Live In Jogger Pants are a must buy. These Zella Jogger Pants are comfortable and perfect to wear to lounge around in, run errands or work out. $40 (REGULARLY $59) Buy Now

UGG Karoline Fleece Robe Nordstrom UGG Karoline Fleece Robe A cozy and comfortable robe which features a shawl collar, a tie-waist belt and side pockets. This UGG Karoline Fleece Robe is also available in grey, beige, and a leopard print. $87 (REGULARLY $130) Buy Now

Wacoal Red Carpet Convertible Strapless Bra Nordstrom Wacoal Red Carpet Convertible Strapless Bra With sizes from B to H, this Wacoal Red Carpet Convertible Strapless Bra comes with up to 4 hook closures and a set of removable straps. This convertible strapless bra features support, very light padding, and soft fabric for a no-show look. $40 (REGULARLY $68) Buy Now

Zella Live In High Waist Leggings Nordstrom Zella Live In High Waist Leggings These Zella leggings were a hit last year, now they're on sale again! Get workout ready with these stretchy figure-hugging leggings, featuring a fitted no-slip waist band. These Zella leggings can hold up to even the most strenuous activities. Think: hiking, trail running and rock climbing. $39 (REGULARLY $59) Buy Now

