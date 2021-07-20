The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Deals We Can't Resist
It's time to get your Nordstrom card out! The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is officially on and Early Access is open! Last week, shoppers got a sale preview, but now every Nordy Club cardmember can take advantage of the deep discounts. Right now, members with Icon, Ambassador, and Influencer status can shop the department store's biggest sale event before it opens to the public!
Deals span across categories of fashion, beauty and home. If you're a Nordstrom cardholder, expect to find a ton of your favorite brands on sale, such as Spanx, Nike, Zella, Alo, Adidas, Ugg, Diptyque, Barefoot Dreams, Charlotte Tilbury, La Mer, NARS, MAC, Olaplex, T3, NuFace, Kiehl's, Urban Outfitters, Dyson, Vince, Veronica Beard, Good American, Levi's, Free People, Madewell, Topshop, Coach, Longchamp, Tory Burch, Marc Jacobs and so many more.
Even though the major savings have only been available for a few days there are already some stand out items and styles that likely won't remain available for long. Everyone else can start shopping on July 28th and the Nordstrom sale ends on Aug. 8, so now is the time to unlock the early access benefits of your Nordstrom credit card.
Browse through the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale and add these best-sellers to your cart ASAP, while you can.
