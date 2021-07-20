Shopping

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Deals We Can't Resist

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
nordstrom anniversary sale
Nordstrom

It's time to get your Nordstrom card out! The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is officially on and Early Access is open! Last week, shoppers got a sale preview, but now every Nordy Club cardmember can take advantage of the deep discounts. Right now, members with Icon, Ambassador, and Influencer status can shop the department store's biggest sale event before it opens to the public! 

Deals span across categories of fashion, beauty and home. If you're a Nordstrom cardholder, expect to find a ton of your favorite brands on sale, such as Spanx, Nike, Zella, Alo, Adidas, Ugg, Diptyque, Barefoot Dreams, Charlotte Tilbury, La Mer, NARS, MAC, Olaplex, T3, NuFace, Kiehl's, Urban Outfitters, Dyson, Vince, Veronica Beard, Good American, Levi's, Free People, Madewell, Topshop, Coach, Longchamp, Tory Burch, Marc Jacobs and so many more. 

Even though the major savings have only been available for a few days there are already some stand out items and styles that likely won't remain available for long. Everyone else can start shopping on July 28th and the Nordstrom sale ends on Aug. 8, so now is the time to unlock the early access benefits of your Nordstrom credit card

Browse through the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale and add these best-sellers to your cart ASAP, while you can.

Vince Pima Cotton Sleeveless Dress
Vince Pima Cotton Sleeveless Dress
Nordstrom
Vince Pima Cotton Sleeveless Dress
It's time to start going out again. This Pima Cotton Sleeveless Dress from Vince guarantees you'll look good when you do. 
$140 (REGULARLY $225)
Nike React Escape Run Running Shoe
Nike React Escape Run Running Shoe
Nordstrom
Nike React Escape Run Running Shoe
Designed to support the biometrics of a woman's foot, the Nike React Escape Run Running Shoe features springy foam and a tread specifically made for the city. 
$75 (REGULARLY $100)
Nordstrom Soft Wash Wave Quilt & Sham Set
Nordstrom Soft Wash Wave Quilt & Sham Set
Nordstrom
Nordstrom Soft Wash Wave Quilt & Sham Set
Wave-textured quilting adds a homespun touch to the look of this quilt and matching shams made from comfortable and cozy cotton.
$85 AND UP (REGULARLY $169)
Longchamp Le Pliage Expandable Tote
Longchamp Le Pliage Expandable Tote
Nordstrom
Longchamp Le Pliage Expandable Tote
Perfect for commuting to work or a weekend getaway, this water-resistant nylon tote is a Nordstrom customer favorite. 
$120 (REGULARLY $195)
Le Labo Fragrance Discovery Set
Le Labo Fragrance Discovery Set
Nordstrom
Le Labo Fragrance Discovery Set
Now's your chance to try out Le Labo fragrances. Get the three-scent discovery set to experience what luxury smells like. 
$65
Versace 56mm Gradient Butterfly Sunglasses
Versace 56mm Gradient Butterfly Sunglasses
Nordstrom
Versace 56mm Gradient Butterfly Sunglasses
If you've been putting off getting Versace statement shades, now's the time to splurge. These Gradient Butterfly Sunglasses are 36% off.
$161 (REGULARLY $251)
Adidas PureBoost 21 Primegreen Running Shoe
Adidas PureBoost 21 Primegreen Running Shoe
Nordstorm
Adidas PureBoost 21 Primegreen Running Shoe
Get Adidas PureBoost running shoes for under $90. 
$85 (REGULARLY $130)
Beyond Yoga Space Dye Square Neck Crop Tank & Caught in the Midi High Waist Leggings
Beyond Yoga Space Dye Square Neck Crop Tank & Caught in the Midi High Waist Leggings
Nordstrom
Beyond Yoga Space Dye Square Neck Crop Tank & Caught in the Midi High Waist Leggings
Beyond Yoga is a go-to activewear brand for stars like Jennifer Lopez. Get the matching cropped tank and legging set. 
TOP: $46 (REGULARLY $74)
LEGGING: $63 (REGULARLY $97)
Gorjana Fleur Freshwater Pearl Flower Drop Huggie Hoop Earrings
Gorjana Fleur Freshwater Pearl Flower Drop Huggie Hoop Earrings
Nordstrom
Gorjana Fleur Freshwater Pearl Flower Drop Huggie Hoop Earrings
The freshwater pearls bring whimsy and elegance to these huggie hoop earrings.
$33 (REGULARLY $50)
Zella Live In Jogger Pants
Zella Live In Jogger Pants
Nordstrom
Zella Live In Jogger Pants
With over 1,100 reviews, these lightweight Zella Live In Jogger Pants are a must buy. These Zella Jogger Pants are comfortable and perfect to wear to lounge around in, run errands or work out.
$40 (REGULARLY $59)
Ugg Genuine Shearling Slipper
Ugg Genuine Shearling Slipper
Nordstrom
Ugg Genuine Shearling Slipper
Take 30% off cozy shearling Ugg slippers. The subtle platform rubber sole makes the pair great for indoor and outdoor wear. 
$70 (REGULARLY $100)
Dyson V11 Torque Drive Cordless Vacuum
Dyson V11 Torque Drive Cordless Vacuum
Nordstrom
Dyson V11 Torque Drive Cordless Vacuum
Save $120 on the Dyson V11 Torque Drive Cordless Vacuum. 
$580 (REGULARLY $700)
Bonobos Slim Fit Performance Pants
Bonobos Slim Fit Performance Pants
Nordstrom
Bonobos Slim Fit Performance Pants
Stay comfortable and cool while on the move. These slim-fitting pants with a discreet drawstring are soon to become your go-to pair. 
$60 (REGULARLY $98)
RevitaLash ADVANCED Eyelash Conditioner Duo
RevitaLash ADVANCED Eyelash Conditioner Duo
Nordstrom
RevitaLash ADVANCED Eyelash Conditioner Duo
The RevitaLash lash serum two-piece set always sells out fast, thanks to the product being Meghan Markle-approved. 
$98 (REGULARLY $196)
Tory Burch Carson Zip Top Crossbody Bag
Tory Burch Carson Zip Top Crossbody Bag
Nordstrom
Tory Burch Carson Zip Top Crossbody Bag
The Tory Burch Carson Zip Top Crossbody Bag is an instant wardrobe staple. 
$150 (REGULARLY $248)
Kiehl's Ultra Facial Cleanser Set
Kiehl's Ultra Facial Cleanser Set
Nordstrom
Kiehl's Ultra Facial Cleanser Set
This Kiehl's skincare set comes with the Ultra Facial Cleanser, Ultra Facial Cream, Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado and a travel size of the Retinol Skin-Renewing Daily Micro-Dose Serum. 
$88 (REGULARLY $156)
UGG Cozette Genuine Shearling Slipper
UGG Cozette Genuine Shearling Slipper
Nordstrom
UGG Cozette Genuine Shearling Slipper
An indulgently plush slide slipper to take your at-home comfort to the next level. 
$60 (REGULARLY $90)
NARS Orgasm Blush Duo
NARS Orgasm Blush Duo
Nordstrom
NARS Orgasm Blush Duo
Get two full sizes of the classic NARS Orgasm Blush. 
$40 (REGULARLY $60)
Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream Set
Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream Set
Nordstrom
Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream Set
A limited-edition skin care set featuring full sizes of Charlotte's Magic Cream, Magic Eye Rescue and Magic Serum for dewy, glowing skin.
$160 (REGULARLY $240)
Oribe Magic Duo Full Size Gold Lust Dry Shampoo & Dry Texturizing Spray Set
Oribe Magic Duo Full Size Gold Lust Dry Shampoo & Dry Texturizing Spray Set
Nordstrom
Oribe Magic Duo Full Size Gold Lust Dry Shampoo & Dry Texturizing Spray Set
Another super popular beauty exclusive that comes back every year is this Oribe set that comes with full sizes of the Gold Lust Dry Shampoo and Dry Texturizing Spray. 
$64 (REGULARLY $96)
Slip Pure Silk White Queen Pillowcase Duo
Slip Pure Silk White Queen Pillowcase Duo
Nordstrom
Slip Pure Silk White Queen Pillowcase Duo
The Slip silk pillowcases are a staple for your beauty sleep. 
$125 (REGULARLY $178)
UGG Karoline Fleece Robe
UGG Karoline Fleece Robe
Nordstrom
UGG Karoline Fleece Robe
A cozy and comfortable robe which features a shawl collar, a tie-waist belt and side pockets. This UGG Karoline Fleece Robe is also available in grey, beige, and a leopard print.
$87 (REGULARLY $130)
Nike Dri-FIT Tempo Running Shorts
Nike Dri-FIT Tempo Running Shorts
Nordstrom
Nike Dri-FIT Tempo Running Shorts
These lightweight and breathable running are a workout staple. 
$23 (REGULARLY $30)
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Lite Circle Cardigan (Plus)
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Lite Circle Cardigan
Nordstrom
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Lite Circle Cardigan (Plus)
You'll never want to take off this cozy Barefoot Dreams Cardigan. 
$77 (REGULARLY $116)
Wacoal Red Carpet Convertible Strapless Bra
Wacoal Red Carpet Convertible Strapless Bra
Nordstrom
Wacoal Red Carpet Convertible Strapless Bra
With sizes from B to H, this Wacoal Red Carpet Convertible Strapless Bra comes with up to 4 hook closures and a set of removable straps. This convertible strapless bra features support, very light padding, and soft fabric for a no-show look.
$40 (REGULARLY $68)
La Mer Travel Size Crème de la Mer Set
La Mer Travel Size Crème de la Mer Set
Nordstrom
La Mer Travel Size Crème de la Mer Set
Now's your chance to score a deal on La Mer. This limited-edition set includes travel sizes of the iconic Crème de la Mer Moisturizing Cream, the Cleansing Foam, the Treatment Lotion and the Renewal Oil. 
$95 (REGULARLY $182)
rag & bone Dre Slim Ankle Boyfriend Jeans
rag & bone Dre Slim Ankle Boyfriend Jeans
Nordstrom
rag & bone Dre Slim Ankle Boyfriend Jeans
Cut from stretch denim and slung low on the waist, these boyfriend jeans have that perfect combo of cool style and laid-back comfort.
$150 (REGULARLY $225)
Hydro Flask 32-Ounce Wide Mouth Cap Bottle
Hydro Flask 32-Ounce Wide Mouth Cap Bottle
Nordstrom
Hydro Flask 32-Ounce Wide Mouth Cap Bottle
The perfect everyday use water bottle. Bring this Hydro Flask 32-Ounce Wide Mouth Cap Bottle with you on your hike, beach days, and more!
$33 (REGULARLY $45)
Söfft Carrey Slide Sandal
Sofft Carrey Slide Sandal
Nordstrom
Söfft Carrey Slide Sandal
These Carrey Slide Sandals from Söfft are as cushy as they look. 
$70 (REGULARLY $110)
Diptyque Travel Size Scented Candle Set
Diptyque Travel Size Scented Candle Set
Nordstrom
Diptyque Travel Size Scented Candle Set
A limited-edition set of five travel size Diptyque candles, featuring their bestselling scents. 
$60 (REGULARLY $82)
Nordstrom Lingerie Moonlight Short Pajamas
Nordstrom Lingerie Moonlight Short Pajamas
Nordstrom
Nordstrom Lingerie Moonlight Short Pajamas
In need of a temptingly soft shorty pajama set? Look no further than this style  with contrast piping outlines. 
$30 (REGULARLY $49)
Nike React Phantom Run Flyknit 2 Running Shoe
Nike React Phantom Run Flyknit 2 Running Shoe
Nordstrom
Nike React Phantom Run Flyknit 2 Running Shoe
Nike sneakers are extremely popular during the Anniversary Sale. Save $45 on the breathable and lightweight React Phantom Run Flyknit 2 style to add to your collection of Nike shoes. 
$100 (REGULARLY $145)
Tory Burch Carson Leather Hobo Bag
Tory Burch Carson Leather Hobo Bag
Nordstrom
Tory Burch Carson Leather Hobo Bag
No one makes a hobo bag chic quite the way Tory Burch does. Shop now to get this one for more than $180 off the regular price. 
$275 (REGULARLY $458)
Zella Live In High Waist Leggings
Zella Live In High Waist Leggings
Nordstrom
Zella Live In High Waist Leggings
These Zella leggings were a hit last year, now they're on sale again! Get workout ready with these stretchy figure-hugging leggings, featuring a fitted no-slip waist band. These Zella leggings can hold up to even the most strenuous activities. Think: hiking, trail running and rock climbing. 
$39 (REGULARLY $59)
True & Co True Body Triangle Convertible Strap Bralette
True & Co True Body Triangle Convertible Strap Bralette
Nordstrom
True & Co True Body Triangle Convertible Strap Bralette
This True & Co True Body Triangle Convertible Strap Bralette is wireless and seamless. Wear under anything for a completely smooth finish.
$29 (REGULARLY $44)
NuFace White Trinity Facial Toning Kit
NuFace White Trinity Facial Toning Kit
Nordstrom
NuFace White Trinity Facial Toning Kit
If you're looking to splurge on an at-home facial tool, opt for the cult-favorite, microcurrent NuFace Trinity device. 
$199 (REGULARLY $339)
Alo High Waist Biker Shorts
Alo High Waist Biker Shorts
Nordstrom
Alo High Waist Biker Shorts
Whether you're running errands or working out, wearing these bright pink Alo bike shorts will have you looking like Kendall Jenner. 
$37 (REGULARLY $56)
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Throw Blanket
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Throw Blanket
Nordstrom
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Throw Blanket
Barefoot Dreams blankets rarely go on sale. Add the super soft CozyChic throw to wish list right now. 
$98 (REGULARLY $147)
Spanx Faux Leather Leggings
Spanx Faux Leather Leggings
Nordstrom
Spanx Faux Leather Leggings
Every year the Spanx Faux Leather Leggings sell out fast, so get yours when you get the chance! 
$65 (REGULARLY $98)

