Last Days to Shop the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Best Deals on Shoes

If you're anything like us, you're always on the lookout for good deals on shoes and sneakers. The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale has just that: a ton of deals on all types of footwear from top fashion brands, but there are only a few days left to grab these deals! With so many styles on sale, navigating Nordstrom shoes can be a little overwhelming, but we're to help by doing the shopping for you!

The department store's biggest sale event of the year includes markdowns on sneakers, heels, sandals, running shoes, booties, boots and flats. Shoppers can find their favorite names among the deals such as Steve Madden, Adidas, UGG, Nike, Marc Fisher LTD, Vans, Vince Camuto, Tory Burch and more. From stylish shoes to practical footwear, you'll find it all at the Anniversary Sale.

Whether you need fresh footwear to head back to school, to step out in style on campus, or for looking good when you go back to the office, Nordstrom's sale has you covered. We've found all the best shoe deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale so you can get to shopping right now.

Below, ET Style rounds up all the best shoe deals from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. Need more? Shop ET Style's picks from the best deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

ET Style's Picks from Trendy Sneaker and Shoe Deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale:

Chinese Laundry Lana Slide Sandal Nordstrom Chinese Laundry Lana Slide Sandal If you're not used to wearing dress shoes again, the low heel on these adorable daisy print mules from Chinese Laundry will ease you into dressing up for the office again. $40 (REGULARLY $60) Buy Now

New Balance FuelCell Echo Running Shoe Nordstrom New Balance FuelCell Echo Running Shoe Nitrogen-infused FuelCell cushioning and an engineered knit is sure to be the reliable and comfortable fit you need while you're running. This New Balance FuelCell Echo Running Shoe is a shoe that goes the extra mile on the road or the treadmill. $65 (REGULARLY $100) Buy Now

Olukai Ohana Flip Flop Nordstrom Olukai Ohana Flip Flop These beach-ready Olukai Ohana Flip Flops handcrafted with a water-resistant strap and quick-dry lining. These Olukai flip flops have over 1.5k 5-star reviews and is available in 10 different colors and prints. $47 (REGULARLY $70) Buy Now

