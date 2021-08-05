Shopping

Last Days to Shop the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Best Deals on Shoes

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
nordstrom anniversary sale shoes 1280
Nordstrom

If you're anything like us, you're always on the lookout for good deals on shoes and sneakers. The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale has just that: a ton of deals on all types of footwear from top fashion brands, but there are only a few days left to grab these deals! With so many styles on sale, navigating Nordstrom shoes can be a little overwhelming, but we're to help by doing the shopping for you!

The department store's biggest sale event of the year includes markdowns on sneakers, heels, sandals, running shoes, booties, boots and flats. Shoppers can find their favorite names among the deals such as Steve Madden, Adidas, UGG, Nike, Marc Fisher LTD, Vans, Vince Camuto, Tory Burch and more. From stylish shoes to practical footwear, you'll find it all at the Anniversary Sale. 

Whether you need fresh footwear to head back to school, to step out in style on campus, or for looking good when you go back to the office, Nordstrom's sale has you covered. We've found all the best shoe deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale so you can get to shopping right now.

Below, ET Style rounds up all the best shoe deals from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. Need more? Shop ET Style's picks from the best deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

ET Style's Picks from Trendy Sneaker and Shoe Deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale:

Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Move Platform High Top Sneaker
Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Move Platform High Top Sneaker
Nordstrom
Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Move Platform High Top Sneaker
If you want to make a statement, make it with white platform high tops from Converse. 
$60 (REGULARLY $80)
Cole Haan Warner GrandPro Waterproof Chukka Boot
Cole Haan Warner GrandPro Waterproof Chukka Boot
Nordstrom
Cole Haan Warner GrandPro Waterproof Chukka Boot
If you're looking for men's shoes to wear when you head back to the office, you can't beat the price on these classic Cole Haan boots. 
$130 (REGULARLY $200)
Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 38 Running Shoe
Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 38 Running Shoe
Nordstrom
Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 38 Running Shoe
Swap out your worn out kicks for this super lightweight and flexible running shoe.
$90 (REGULARLY $120)
Nordstrom Snuggle Plush Faux Fur Slipper
Nordstrom Snuggle Plush Faux Fur Slipper
Nordstrom
Nordstrom Snuggle Plush Faux Fur Slipper
Add these cozy, plush faux fur slippers to your relaxing-at-home uniform. 
$17 (REGULARLY $29)
Adidas Swift Run X Sneaker
Adidas Swift Run X Sneaker
Nordstrom/Adidas
Adidas Swift Run X Sneaker
A retro style with subtle trending details to make sure you're walking around looking just right. 
$57 (REGULARLY $85)
UGG Fluff Yeah Slide
UGG Fluff Yeah Slide
Nordstrom
UGG Fluff Yeah Slide
So fluffy. So chic. So right now. Get the UGG Fluff Yeah Slide for 25% off the regular price. 
$75 (REGULARLY $100)
Gentle Souls by Kenneth Cole Signature Colleen Wedge Sandal
Gentle Souls by Kenneth Cole Signature Colleen Wedge Sandal
Nordstrom
Gentle Souls by Kenneth Cole Signature Colleen Wedge Sandal
Pair this cork wedge sandal with your fave summer dress. 
$60 (REGULARLY $100)
Tory Burch Carson Croc Embossed Anatomic Slide Sandal
Tory Burch Carson Croc Embossed Anatomic Slide Sandal
Nordstrom
Tory Burch Carson Croc Embossed Anatomic Slide Sandal
Leave it to Tory Burch to design casual yet elegant slides. Shop now to get these croc embossed slides for 34% off the regular price.   
$150 (REGULARLY $228)
Chinese Laundry Lana Slide Sandal
Chinese Laundry Lana Slide Sandal
Nordstrom
Chinese Laundry Lana Slide Sandal
If you're not used to wearing dress shoes again, the low heel on these adorable daisy print mules from Chinese Laundry will ease you into dressing up for the office again.
$40 (REGULARLY $60)
Nike 'Internationalist' Sneaker
Nike 'Internationalist' Sneaker
Nordstrom
Nike 'Internationalist' Sneaker
Nike's Nike 'Internationalist' style is a retro-inspired sneaker that is so trendy.
$65 (REGULARLY $90)
Steve Madden Finn Chain Pointed Toe Mule
Steve Madden Finn Chain Pointed Toe Mule
Nordstrom
Steve Madden Finn Chain Pointed Toe Mule
Among the sale items, these Steve Madden slip-on flats will quickly become a wardrobe staple. 
$60 (REGULARLY $90)
Vince Camuto Afelia Knee High Boot
Vince Camuto Afelia Knee High Boot
Nordstrom
Vince Camuto Afelia Knee High Boot
Fall is coming. When it gets here, you're gonna need these Afelia Knee High Boot from Vince Camuto. Get them now at 38% off the regular price. 
$150 (REGULARLY $240)
New Balance FuelCell Echo Running Shoe
New Balance FuelCell Echo Running Shoe
Nordstrom
New Balance FuelCell Echo Running Shoe
Nitrogen-infused FuelCell cushioning and an engineered knit is sure to be the reliable and comfortable fit you need while you're running. This New Balance FuelCell Echo Running Shoe is a shoe that goes the extra mile on the road or the treadmill. 
$65 (REGULARLY $100)
Vince Camuto Candialia Sandal
Vince Camuto Candialia Sandal
Nordstrom
Vince Camuto Candialia Sandal
These Vince Camuto heels combine a lot of trends -- thick woven straps, square toe and a neutral cream shade. 
$80 (REGULARLY $130)
P448 Thea Platform Sneaker
P448 Thea Platform Sneaker
Nordstrom
P448 Thea Platform Sneaker
The white sneaker gets an update with an animal print. 
$200 (REGULARLY $298)
Sperry Gold Cup Authentic Original Boat Shoe
Sperry Gold Cup Authentic Original Boat Shoe
Nordstrom
Sperry Gold Cup Authentic Original Boat Shoe
Durable shoes in a style that lasts, these Sperry boat shoes are a must-have for back to school. 
$100 (REGULARLY $160)
Olukai Ohana Flip Flop
Olukai Ohana Flip Flop
Nordstrom
Olukai Ohana Flip Flop
These beach-ready Olukai Ohana Flip Flops handcrafted with a water-resistant strap and quick-dry lining. These Olukai flip flops have over 1.5k 5-star reviews and is available in 10 different colors and prints.
$47 (REGULARLY $70)
BP. Hailey Western Mule
BP. Hailey Western Mule
Nordstrom
BP. Hailey Western Mule
A western-style heeled mule, featuring a faux croc texture. 
$40 (REGULARLY $60)
Asics GEL-Kayano® 27 Running Shoe
Asics GEL-Kayano® 27 Running Shoe
Nordstrom
Asics GEL-Kayano® 27 Running Shoe
Over 400 reviewers can't be wrong. Comfortable, true to size and excellent performance on long runs and you can get them now at a deep discount.
$100 (REGULARLY $160)
Marc Fisher LTD Padmia Chelsea Boot
Marc Fisher LTD Padmia Chelsea Boot
Nordstrom
Marc Fisher LTD Padmia Chelsea Boot
You won't regret scoring these super cool chelsea boots with chunky sole for fall. 
$100 (REGULARLY $189)
Asics Dynablast Running Shoe
Asics Dynablast Running Shoe
Nordstrom
Asics Dynablast Running Shoe
Reviewers love the fit and support, and we're loving the fun selection of colors. 
$70 (REGULARLY $110)
Ilse Jacobsen Tulip Slip-On Sneaker
Ilse Jacobsen Tulip Slip-On Sneaker
Nordstrom
Ilse Jacobsen Tulip Slip-On Sneaker
The bold color catches your eye, but it's the detailed design that makes these slip-on sneakers unique. 
$55 (REGULARLY $84)
Ugg Cozette Genuine Shearling Slipper
Ugg Cozette Genuine Shearling Slipper
Nordstrom
Ugg Cozette Genuine Shearling Slipper
If you need a pair of comfortable shoes, let them be these Ugg Cozette Genuine Shearling Slippers.
$60 (REGULARLY $90)
Vans Classic Slip-On Sneaker
Vans Classic Slip-On Sneaker
Nordstrom
Vans Classic Slip-On Sneaker
The Vans Classic Slip-On Sneaker is rarely on sale, so hurry and grab a pair! 
$40 (REGULARLY $60)
Hunter Original Short Back Adjustable Waterproof Rain Boot
Hunter Original Short Back Adjustable Waterproof Rain Boot
Nordstrom
Hunter Original Short Back Adjustable Waterproof Rain Boot
Hunter boots are classic rain boots that are always in style. Stay prepared on those rainy days with these Hunter Original Short Back Adjustable Waterproof Rain Boots.
$100 (REGULARLY $155)

RELATED CONTENT:  

Last Days of the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Best Deals Under $50

Cult-Favorite Anti-Aging Device NuFACE Is 40% Off at Nordstrom

Celeb-Loved Spanx Faux Leather Leggings are on Sale - 2 Days Left!

Zendaya’s UGG Slippers Are 30% Off at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

The Absolute Best Deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Face Masks Are Back in Stock -- Shop Now!

This Designer Dress Is 70% Off at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Best Deals for Men at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

The Aerie Crossover Legging Dupe Loved On TikTok Is 50% Off On Amazon

Celeb-Loved Spanx Faux Leather Leggings are on Sale

The Best Scented Candles From Diptyque, Le Labo and More