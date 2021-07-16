The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Is Now Open To All Cardholders: Shop the Best Deals
The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is officially on and Early Access is open! Last week, shoppers got a preview of the deals from the sale, but now all Nordy Club cardmembers can take advantage of the deep discounts. Right now, members with Icon, Ambassador, and Influencer status can shop the department store's biggest sale event before it opens to the public!
Deals span across categories of fashion, beauty and home. Customers can expect to find a ton of your favorite brands on sale, such as Spanx, Nike, Zella, Alo, Adidas, Ugg, Diptyque, Barefoot Dreams, Charlotte Tilbury, La Mer, NARS, MAC, Olaplex, T3, NuFace, Kiehl's, Urban Outfitters, Dyson, Vince, Veronica Beard, Good American, Levi's, Free People, Madewell, Topshop, Coach, Longchamp, Tory Burch, Marc Jacobs and so many more.
Even though the major savings have only been available for a few days there are already some stand out styles that likely won't remain available for long. Everyone else can start shopping on July 28th and the sale ends on Aug. 8, so now is the time to unlock the early access benefits of your Nordstrom credit card.
Browse through the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale and add these best-sellers to your cart ASAP, while you still can.
RELATED CONTENT:
Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2021: Early Access Is Now Open
J.Lo's Beyond Yoga Leggings Are on Sale at Nordstrom Anniversary Sale
Zendaya's UGG Slippers Are on Sale at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale
15 Best Deals at Tory Burch's Semi-Annual Sale
20 Leggings Deals from Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale Anyone Can Shop Right Now -- Cardmember or Not
Nicki Minaj's Pink Crocs Went Viral -- Shop Her Look
Shop Lady Gaga's Affordable Gen Z-Approved Look
BaubleBar Sale: Get 63% Off Julia Roberts' Rings, Lizzo's Necklace and
Selena Gomez Shared Her Workout on TikTok: Shop Her Sneakers on Sale
Shop Now To Get the TikTok-Famous Portable Air Conditioner on Sale
Amazon Deal: Khloé Kardashian's Trick to Staying Hydrated is $21
NuFace Devices Are on Sale at Amazon