The Best Home Deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

By ETOnline Staff
Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Home Deals
Nordstrom

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is officially open to all Nordy Club cardholders, those with Icon, Ambassador, and Influencer status. If you’re not a Nordy Club cardmember, you can still preview the sale and prepare to shop yourself when one of Nordstrom’s biggest sale events of the year opens to the public, on July 28. But if you’re getting nervous about that perfect purchase on your wishlist selling out before the sale opens to the public, you can sign up to become a Nordy Club cardholder today!

This year, there’s tons of stylish and useful home goods deals that are just too good to pass up. From brands like Fellow, Schott Zwiesel, Pendleton, Deny Designs and more, shop towel sets, glassware, candles, coffee-making sets and mugs, and more. 

Below are some of the best home deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale!

Mighty Stagg [X] Pour Over Set
Mighty Stagg [X] Pour Over Set
Mighty Stagg [X] Pour Over Set
This pour-over dripper includes a ratio aid to help you make that much-needed cup of coffee just right every time. The set includes a Stagg [X] dripper, double wall glass carafe, and paper filters.
Stagg EKG Electric Kettle
Stagg EKG Electric Kettle
Stagg EKG Electric Kettle
This stylish electric kettle has variable temperature control and a hold mode that can keep the water just right for up to 60 minutes to make tea-time near-effortless.
Ui Mug & Warmer Set
Ui Mug & Warmer Set
Ui Mug & Warmer Set
To keep your coffee warm while you slowly sip in the morning, this mug comes with a charging base that uses magnetic induction energy to keep your mug at around 135º. The base also doubles as a wireless phone charger!
Barefoot Dreams In the Wild Throw Blanket
In the Wild Throw Blanket.png
Barefoot Dreams In the Wild Throw Blanket
Not a regular blanket, Khloe Kardashian has been spotted toting this fabulous throw around. On the couch or on the bed, this blank adds comfort and character to anyone's home.
$120 (REGULARLY $180)
Fortessa Tritan Forte Set of 2 Universal Tumblers
Fortessa Tritan Forte Set of 2 Universal Tumblers
Fortessa Tritan Forte Set of 2 Universal Tumblers
This pair of mid-century modern tumblers are made of durable, scratch-resistant glass and are more than ready for a nightcap.
Indigo Abstract Brush Strokes Framed Wall Art
Indigo Abstract Brush Strokes Framed Wall
Indigo Abstract Brush Strokes Framed Wall Art
This fade-resistant abstract print from Deny Designs has a smooth matte finish and is available in a variety of shapes and frame options.
Votive Candle Set
Votive Candle Set
Votive Candle Set
This set features three candles in the cozy scents of dark rum, cannabis, and leather. You can burn these babies for up to 3 hours to add some warm ambience to your space.
Travel Size Scented Candle Set
Travel Size Scented Candle Set
Travel Size Scented Candle Set
For comfort on the go, get this travel size scented candle scent, so anywhere can smell like home. This set includes five candles in a variety of floral and earthy scents that produce notes of rose, figs, and lavender when lit.
Smart Garden 3 Self-Watering Indoor Garden
Smart Garden 3 Self Watering Indoor Garden
Smart Garden 3 Self-Watering Indoor Garden
Whether or not you have a green thumb, you can be a star plant parent with this self-watering indoor garden. The planter base has built-in water storage that can hold up to a month’s water for your garden. The kit also includes an LED lamp arm to provide the proper light, and three basil starter pods. 
Sparkling Water Maker
Sparkling Water Maker
Sparkling Water Maker
Skip the aluminum cans and plastic bottles and do yourself (and the planet) a favor by getting your own personal sparkling water maker. This aesthetically-pleasing carbonator will let you have all the sparkling water you want, whenever you want it. All you need to do is add a cylinder of CO2, fit a bottle in the machine, push and hold the lever until there's a buzz, and release. Voila! you've got homemade sparkling water. 
Ganado Stripe 6-Piece Towel Set
Ganado Stripe 6-Piece Towel Set
Ganado Stripe 6-Piece Towel Set
This towel set features two bath towels, two hand towels, and two washcloths in cotton terry textured with a sleek and funky geometric design and is ready to be put on display in your bathroom. 

