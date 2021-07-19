The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is officially open to all Nordy Club cardholders, those with Icon, Ambassador, and Influencer status. If you’re not a Nordy Club cardmember, you can still preview the sale and prepare to shop yourself when one of Nordstrom’s biggest sale events of the year opens to the public, on July 28. But if you’re getting nervous about that perfect purchase on your wishlist selling out before the sale opens to the public, you can sign up to become a Nordy Club cardholder today!

This year, there’s tons of stylish and useful home goods deals that are just too good to pass up. From brands like Fellow, Schott Zwiesel, Pendleton, Deny Designs and more, shop towel sets, glassware, candles, coffee-making sets and mugs, and more.

Below are some of the best home deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale!

Votive Candle Set Maelin+Goetz Nordstrom Votive Candle Set Maelin+Goetz This set features three candles in the cozy scents of dark rum, cannabis, and leather. You can burn these babies for up to 3 hours to add some warm ambience to your space. $42 at Nordstrom (regularly $60)

Smart Garden 3 Self-Watering Indoor Garden Click & Grow Nordstrom Smart Garden 3 Self-Watering Indoor Garden Click & Grow Whether or not you have a green thumb, you can be a star plant parent with this self-watering indoor garden. The planter base has built-in water storage that can hold up to a month’s water for your garden. The kit also includes an LED lamp arm to provide the proper light, and three basil starter pods. $80 at Nordstrom (regularly $100)

Sparkling Water Maker Aarke Nordstrom Sparkling Water Maker Aarke Skip the aluminum cans and plastic bottles and do yourself (and the planet) a favor by getting your own personal sparkling water maker. This aesthetically-pleasing carbonator will let you have all the sparkling water you want, whenever you want it. All you need to do is add a cylinder of CO2, fit a bottle in the machine, push and hold the lever until there's a buzz, and release. Voila! you've got homemade sparkling water. $199 at Nordstrom (regularly $249)

