The Best Home Deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale
The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is officially open to all Nordy Club cardholders, those with Icon, Ambassador, and Influencer status. If you’re not a Nordy Club cardmember, you can still preview the sale and prepare to shop yourself when one of Nordstrom’s biggest sale events of the year opens to the public, on July 28. But if you’re getting nervous about that perfect purchase on your wishlist selling out before the sale opens to the public, you can sign up to become a Nordy Club cardholder today!
This year, there’s tons of stylish and useful home goods deals that are just too good to pass up. From brands like Fellow, Schott Zwiesel, Pendleton, Deny Designs and more, shop towel sets, glassware, candles, coffee-making sets and mugs, and more.
Below are some of the best home deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale!
