Jodie Foster accepted her Golden Globe on Sunday in comfort and with the people she loves the most.

The actress won the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for her role as Nancy Hollander in The Mauritanian. The film is based on Mohamedou Ould Salahi's 2015 memoir, Guantánamo Diary. Salahi was held for 14 years without charge in the Guantanamo Bay detention camp.

Foster accepted the award from home with her wife, Alexandra Hedison, and their adorable dog. Foster was dressed in chic Prada pajamas, and even matched with her dog. She also gave an expected shout-out to Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers during her acceptance speech, after he gave her his own shout-out while accepting the most valuable player award during the NFL Honors broadcast on CBS earlier this month.

Aaron Rodgers thanked Jodie Foster in his MVP speech. Foster thanks Rodgers in her Golden Globes acceptance speech.



(Foster’s co-star in the movie she won for is Shailene Woodley, Rodgers’ fiancé, and yes I’m doubling as a pop culture beat writer rn) pic.twitter.com/MeMKKDQdLH — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) March 1, 2021

Jodie Foster smooching her wife, cuddling with her dog, and winning a Golden Globe while wearing her pajamas on the couch. We love to see it. #GoldenGlobespic.twitter.com/7ZSGDiYOVU — Dave Quinn (@NineDaves) March 1, 2021

Thank you Jodie Foster for normalizing wearing matching pajamas with your dog with your camera on during a Zoom call pic.twitter.com/PglFB3biTu — Mashable (@mashable) March 1, 2021

Meanwhile, ET spoke to Foster's The Mauritanian co-star, Tahar Rahim, ahead of the show, and he talked about wanting Foster to win. Watch the video below for more.

