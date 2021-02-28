Tahar Rahim is soaking in the experience of being nominated for his first Golden Globe on Sunday for his role in The Mauritanian. ET's Kevin Frazier spoke to the French actor virtually about how he's celebrating from Paris, France.

Rahim is nominated for Best Actor in a Drama Motion Picture for his role as Mohamedou Ould Salahi, who was held for 14 years without charge in the Guantanamo Bay detention camp. The film is based on Salahi's 2015 memoir, Guantánamo Diary. Rahim told ET that despite the circumstances this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, he's still grateful and is appreciative of the experience.

"It's fantastic," he says of his nomination. "You know, it wasn't expected and I'm taking advantage of every second... I know, it's too bad we're not over there in America meeting people and talking face to face, but it's all right, you know? It's great."

Rahim will be watching the ceremony from his hotel suite in Paris, and it will be around 4:30 a.m. his time when his award is announced. He revealed how he will celebrate if he wins.

"I might have a little drink with my friends who are here," he shares. "And, you know, celebrating, having fun. I have a couple friends in another room waiting. They wanted to see it and share this moment with me. So, it's good."

Rahim looks sharp for the awards ceremony, and showed off his chic dark blue Louis Vuitton suit. He shared that he also wanted another one of his co-stars to take home an award -- Jodie Foster, who's nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for her role as Nancy Hollander in the film. But Rahim was in disbelief at the legendary actors he's up against for his award. His competition includes the late Chadwick Boseman, Anthony Hopkins and Gary Oldman.

"It's crazy," he says. "I couldn't have imagined that it could happen someday."

