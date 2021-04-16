Dua Lipa and Puma Launch New Mayze Platform Sneaker -- Shop It Now
Dua Lipa's sneaker collaboration with Puma is out now! The pop star is the latest celebrity face of Puma, starring in the campaign for the new Mayze Sneaker collection, which launched on Friday.
Lipa wears head-to-toe Puma in the backstage-themed campaign images, shot by fashion photographer Mario Sorrenti, complete with a track jacket, bikini, fishnet tights and the new platform sneaker. The Mayze style, which retails for $90 and comes in five different color combinations, is a classic Puma design with an edgy spin, thanks to the creeper-inspired, ridged platform sole.
“The Mayze is the perfect fit, it works for me on stage and off. The classic stacked sole is so versatile, I can work it into any look,” says Lipa in the press release.
Lipa joins a long list of inspiring female brand ambassadors, part of Puma's She Moves Us platform, including Cara Delevingne, who recently launched a sustainable yoga range and Winnie Harlow.
