Dua Lipa and Puma Launch New Mayze Platform Sneaker -- Shop It Now

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Dua Lipa's sneaker collaboration with Puma is out now! The pop star is the latest celebrity face of Puma, starring in the campaign for the new Mayze Sneaker collection, which launched on Friday.

Lipa wears head-to-toe Puma in the backstage-themed campaign images, shot by fashion photographer Mario Sorrenti, complete with a track jacket, bikini, fishnet tights and the new platform sneaker. The Mayze style, which retails for $90 and comes in five different color combinations, is a classic Puma design with an edgy spin, thanks to the creeper-inspired, ridged platform sole.

“The Mayze is the perfect fit, it works for me on stage and off. The classic stacked sole is so versatile, I can work it into any look,” says Lipa in the press release.

Lipa joins a long list of inspiring female brand ambassadors, part of Puma's She Moves Us platform, including Cara Delevingne, who recently launched a sustainable yoga range and Winnie Harlow.

Mario Sorrenti/Puma

Puma Mayze Sneaker Puma Puma Mayze Sneaker Treat yourself to the new Dua Lipa-approved Mayze platform sneaker from Puma. $90 AT PUMA Buy Now

In addition to picking up the new Mayze shoes, be sure to check out Puma's Spring Sale that's happening right now. It's the perfect sale event to grab deals on Puma sneakers, clothing and accessories to add to your spring wardrobe.

Below, see ET Style's top picks from the sale.

Puma Cali Snake Sneakers Puma Puma Cali Snake Sneakers The popular Cali sneaker gets an upgrade in this pink snakeskin embossed design. $45 AT PUMA (REGULARLY $90) Buy Now

Puma Cropped Crewneck Sweatshirt Puma Puma Cropped Crewneck Sweatshirt A cozy cropped sweatshirt with a relaxed fit. Pair it with jeans, sweatpants, leggings -- anything! $30 AT PUMA (REGULARLY $60) Buy Now

Puma Amplified Leggings Puma Puma Amplified Leggings Work out in these sporty leggings with a logo waistband. $25 AT PUMA (REGULARLY $35) Buy Now

Puma Archive Revive Baseball Cap Puma Puma Archive Revive Baseball Cap We love this vintage-inspired baseball cap, embroidered with a "since 1948" graphic. $13 AT PUMA (REGULARLY $20) Buy Now

Puma Amplified Pants Puma Puma Amplified Pants You can never have too many sweatpants these days. $35 AT PUMA (REGULARLY $50) Buy Now

Puma Defy New Core Training Shoes Puma Puma Defy New Core Training Shoes These training sneakers will keep your feet comfortable through any activity, thanks to the flexible knitted upper, midsole with high rebound foam and rubber outsole with traction points. $65 AT PUMA (REGULARLY $90) Buy Now

Puma City Gap Waist Bag Puma Puma City Gap Waist Bag The perfect belt bag to pair with your street style look. $20 AT PUMA (REGULARLY $30) Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Cara Delevingne and Puma Launch Sustainable Yoga Collection

Amazon's Mother's Day Sale: Best Deals on Designer Shoes and Boots

Best Shoes to Update Your Closet for Spring

The Best Walking Shoes for Women 2021 -- Allbirds, Nike, Asics & More