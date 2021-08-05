You only have a few days left to overhaul your top-drawer essentials from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. We're nearing the end of the department store's biggest sale of the year but it still has a ton of deals on undergarments from best-selling styles of bras and undies from your favorite brands.

Score markdowns on favorites from Natori, Spanx, Wacoal, Nike, Sweaty Betty, Commando, Hanky Panky, Chantelle Lingerie and more at the Nordstrom Sale. The Anniversary Sale has so many lingerie and undergarment styles such as underwire bras, wireless and seamless bras, strapless bras, bralettes, sports bras, thongs, briefs, lace panties and shapewear. Plus, find a great price on Bombas socks.

The Nordstrom Sale features huge deals on leggings, top shoe and sneaker brands, fall wardrobe, booties, beauty exclusives, loungewear, pajamas, and more!

If you apply for a Nordstrom Credit Card you can receive a $40 bonus note when you use the new Nordstrom Card. This sale ends this week on August 8th, so shop now!

Below, ET Style rounds up all the best bra and underwear deals from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale that you can shop or add to your wish list right now.

ET Style's Picks for Best Underwear and Bra Deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale:

BOMBAS Cushioned No-Show Socks Nordstrom BOMBAS Cushioned No-Show Socks Get the socks everyone is talking about. These BOMBAS cushioned no-show socks have cushion in all the right spots for comfort all day long. Available in three colors. $12 Buy Now

